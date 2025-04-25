Is there a vaccine for malaria? A top doctor answers 10 common questions about this mosquito-borne disease

Malaria is a disease spread by a specific type of mosquito. On the occasion of World Malaria Day 2025, a top infectious disease specialist answers everything related to the disease that can lead to fever accompanied by chills and sweating.

Mosquito bites usually leave you with harmless itchy bumps, but at times, the insects can make you really ill. You should stay away from female Anopheles mosquitoes, as they are strongly linked with malaria. The mosquito-borne disease can give you a fever, which is often accompanied by chills and sweating. Using mosquito nets, and ensuring there is no stagnant water near your house are some of the ways to prevent it. You may be aware of the ways to prevent it, but there may be other questions on your mind. As people across the globe observe World Malaria Day, which falls on April 25, let us clear all your doubts about this disease.

It’s no surprise that there are many frequently asked questions about this disease. After all, globally in 2023, there were around 263 million cases of this mosquito-borne disease, as per the World Health Organization. Infectious disease specialist Dr Tharanath S has answers to some of those questions.

Question 1: How is malaria caused?

Dr Tharanath S: It is caused by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes infected by a parasite known as plasmodium. It gets transmitted to humans through the mosquito bite. It can be severe as once bitten, the parasite enters the bloodstream, travels to the liver and multiplies, ultimately infecting the red blood cells.

Question 2: What is one of the first signs of malaria?

Dr Tharanath S: The first sign is fever, accompanied by chills and sweating. Some other early symptoms may consist of headache, fatigue, and muscle aches, which can be mistaken for other viral infections like dengue or flu.

Question 3: Who is at risk of malaria?

Dr Tharanath S: If not treated timely, it can be of high risk. However, the people living in or travelling to endemic areas, especially during the rainy season are at greater risk. Pregnant women, babies, children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems face greater danger of severe illness.

Question 4: What are 5 ways to prevent malaria?

Dr Tharanath S: Here are some ways to prevent it:

1. Use insecticide-treated mosquito nets

Sleeping under an insecticide-treated mosquito net is one of the most effective ways to prevent mosquito bites during nighttime, when malaria-carrying mosquitoes are most active. These nets act as both a physical barrier and a chemical deterrent, reducing the risk of bites significantly.

2. Apply mosquito repellents

Regularly apply mosquito repellent on skin that is usually exposed, especially when it is early morning and evening hours. Look for the ones that contain DEET, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. During a study, published in Malaria Journal, essential oils from plants such as lemon-scented eucalyptus, lavender, camphor, jasmine, and lemongrass showed good repellency against different species of Anopheles.

3. Wear protective clothes

Whenever possible, opt for long-sleeved tops, full-length bottoms, and closed shoes to reduce skin exposure. Light-coloured clothes are better because they are less attractive to mosquitoes. You can also treat clothes with permethrin, an insect repellent safe for fabrics.

4. Eliminate mosquito breeding sites

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Reduce the risk by regularly emptying or covering the containers that collect rainwater. They can be flower pots, buckets, or old tires.

5. Take preventive antimalarial medication

If you are travelling to or living in a malaria-endemic area, check with your doctor about taking antimalarial medication. These drugs must be started before travel and continued during and after your stay, depending on the prescription.

Question 5: What are the complications of malaria?

Dr Tharanath S: If not treated timely and with medical advice, this disease can lead to severe complications, particularly with Plasmodium falciparum. It can affect the brain, or can lead to severe anemia due to the destruction of red blood cells, respiratory distress, kidney failure, and even jaundice. Pregnant women with malaria tend to have a chance of experiencing a miscarriage or low birth weight babies. This disease can be life threatening, especially in kids under five and immunocompromised people.

Question 6: What is the best treatment for malaria?

Dr Tharanath S: Most effective treatment is to use antimalarial medications. For Plasmodium vivax, Chloroquine followed by Primaquine is commonly used. For Plasmodium falciparum, Artemisinin-based Combination Therapies (ACTs) such as Artesunate and Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine are the standard. Treatment is usually oral, however critical cases may also require hospitalisation and intravenous therapy.

Question 7: Is malaria serious?

Dr Tharanath S: Yes, it is a potentially life-threatening disease. While many cases are treatable, delays in diagnosis or treatment can lead to complications. Though deaths have reduced significantly due to government initiatives including campaigns, fogging, spraying and improved access to healthcare, severe cases still occur, especially in remote areas.

Question 8: Is there a vaccine for malaria?

Dr Tharanath S: The RTS,S/AS01 (Mosquirix) vaccine is the first approved vaccine for this disease in the world. It is the one recommended by the World Health Organization for use in kids aged between 5 years and 17 months, as per research published in The Lancet.

Question 9: When is malaria season?

Dr Tharanath S: In India, cases relates to the mosquito-borne disease surge during and after the monsoon season, which is usually from June to October. Heavy rainfall leads to water stagnation, creating the perfect breeding conditions for Anopheles mosquitoes. The risk remains high in humid and flood-prone areas even post-monsoon. In some warmer southern regions, transmission can occur year-round but increases during the rainy season.

Question 10: How to test for malaria?

Dr Tharanath S: It is diagnosed through blood tests. There is microscopy where a blood smear is examined under a microscope to detect the presence of the parasites. Also, Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) are available, which provide results within 15 to 20 minutes.