Covid-19 cases rising in Asia: Top doctors answer 15 common questions about coronavirus

With Covid-19 cases spiking again across parts of Asia, concerns about a possible new wave are growing. To help clear the air, top doctors answer 15 of the most common questions people have about the virus.

With a recent rise in Covid-19 cases across parts of Asia, India is seeing a fresh uptick as well. According to the Covid-19 dashboard by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has 257 active cases. States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have reported new cases, mainly due to the Omicron variant JN.1 and its related strains. Recently, known personalities like cricketer Travis Head and actress Shilpa Shirodkar also tested positive. This has led to rising concerns and questions among people about whether this could lead to another wave.

Covid-19 cases in Asia

Countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and China have seen a noticeable increase in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. In Singapore, weekly cases jumped from 11,100 to 14,200 between April 27 and May 3, 2025, as per the Ministry Of Health Singapore. Thailand reported 33,030 cases between May 11 and 17, with Bangkok alone accounting for around 6,000 cases. In Hong Kong, the percentage of cases doubled from 6.21 percent to 13.66 percent in just four weeks. China also saw cases more than double by early May. Experts believe this rise is due to the spread of Omicron sub-variants, especially JN.1 and its newer versions like LF.7 and NB.1.8.

As the numbers go up, many people are worried—could this be another pandemic? To clear the confusion and fears, Health Shots interviewed a few doctors—Dr Harish Chafle (a leading pulmonologist with 23 years of experience), Dr Urman Dhruv (Sr. Consultant Internal Medicine with 30 years of experience), Dr Amit Nabar (renowned emergency medicine doctor with 20 years of experience) and Dr Anita Mathew (Director-Internal Medicine with 17 years of experience)—to answer some of the most common questions about Covid-19.

1: What is the new Covid-19 variant (JN.1) and what are its symptoms?

Dr Harish Chafle: The JN.1 variant is a sublineage of Omicron BA.2.86, is known to have approximately 30 mutations, and is spreading quickly. JN.1 has been associated with a recent rise in Covid-19 cases across India, notably in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, and in Asia. The symptoms that one can experience are dry cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, runny or congested nose, fever, and notably, diarrhea. Most cases are mild, but the vulnerable population (those with comorbidities and cancer patients, senior citizens, pregnant women, and children) should be more careful. Consult an expert once the symptoms appear.

2: Is the JN.1 variant dangerous?

Dr Harish Chafle: Though the cases are rising, this variant has not led to any severe complications such as breathlessness, death, or hospital admissions. The cases are mild, and one can recover with supportive care. The treatment would be resting, drinking enough fluids, and checking the SPO2 levels from time to time. However, be careful and take the necessary precautions.

3: Do the Covid-19 vaccines protect against new variants?

Dr Urman Dhruv: Yes, it gives protection but at present, there is no recommendation for booster doses in India.

4: How does Covid-19 spread?

Dr Amit Nabar: Coronavirus spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus. Other people can breathe in these droplets and particles, or these droplets and particles can land on someone’s eyes, nose, or mouth. In some circumstances, these droplets may contaminate the surfaces they touch. Anyone infected with the virus can spread it, even if they do not have any symptoms. Covid-19 can even spread from people to animals in some situations, though it is rare.

5: Do I still need to get tested for Covid-19 if I’m vaccinated?

Dr Urman Dhruv: Yes, you should still get tested. Even if you are vaccinated, it is possible to catch the virus, though symptoms are usually milder. Vaccines help reduce the severity, but they do not offer complete immunity. So, if you develop flu-like symptoms, it is safer to get tested.

6: What is ‘long Covid-19’? Can children be affected?

Dr Urman Dhruv: Long Covid is a condition where some symptoms continue even weeks after recovering from Covid. These can include tiredness, shortness of breath, low energy while walking, and blood clotting issues. It usually lasts for 6 to 12 weeks. Children under 12 are less likely to get it, while adults with breathing problems and smokers are at higher risk.

7: How can I protect myself and others from Covid-19?

Dr Amit Nabar: To protect yourself and others from the virus and other respiratory viruses, it is important to follow these proven prevention steps:

Get vaccinated: Stay up to date with Covid-19 vaccines and boosters to reduce the risk of severe illness.

Stay up to date with Covid-19 vaccines and boosters to reduce the risk of severe illness. Practice hand hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when soap is not available. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when soap is not available. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands. Improve indoor air quality: Ensure proper ventilation by opening windows or using air purifiers.

Ensure proper ventilation by opening windows or using air purifiers. Stay home when sick: If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, stay home and rest to prevent spreading illness to others.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, stay home and rest to prevent spreading illness to others. Wear a mask: Wear a well-fitted mask, especially in crowded or indoor public settings

Wear a well-fitted mask, especially in crowded or indoor public settings Seek treatment early: If you test positive for Covid-19 and are at high risk for complications, consult a healthcare provider promptly about antiviral treatments.

If you test positive for Covid-19 and are at high risk for complications, consult a healthcare provider promptly about antiviral treatments. Maintain physical distance: Keep a safe distance from others in public, particularly if they are coughing or sneezing.

8: Should I wear a mask to protect against Covid-19?

Dr Urman Dhruv: Yes, at any stage of disease transmission, today or after a few months or years, a mask remains the sole protection to prevent Covid infection. Also, keep a safe distance, especially from those who are symptomatic, and avoid crowded places.

9: Is it safe for a mother to breastfeed if she is infected with Covid-19?

Dr Anita Mathew: Yes, breastfeeding during Covid-19 is safe because the virus has not been found in breast milk, so it is very unlikely to spread through breastfeeding. However, mothers should take precautions like wearing a mask and washing their hands before feeding to avoid passing the virus through droplets.

10: What should people with HIV know about Covid-19?

Dr Anita Mathew: Patients with HIV do not have a higher risk of contracting coronavirus compared to those without HIV. However, if they get infected with Covid-19, then the chances of disease or infection progression and protracted sickness or severe illness increase by 30-35 percent. Patients with HIV who have been vaccinated have a lower risk of developing severe illnesses. Individuals with a low CD4 T lymphocyte count need to be more cautious as they are more vulnerable to serious complications due to reduced levels of immunity in the body.

11: How does Covid-19 affect the sense of taste and smell?

Dr Harish Chafle: Covid-19 is known to damage the cells supporting olfactory neurons, leading to a sudden loss of smell (anosmia) and taste (ageusia). The virus inflames nasal tissues, disrupting signals to the brain, and one will have a loss of smell and taste. These symptoms may be present for at least 7-10 days and may go away on their own when one recovers.

12: Can I catch Covid-19 from my pet?

Dr Amit Nabar: There is no evidence that can prove animals spread SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to people. There have been a few rare reports of infected mammalian animals spreading the virus to people during close contact. These cases include farmed mink in Europe and the United States, white-tailed deer in Canada, pet hamsters in Hong Kong, and a cat in Thailand. In most of these cases, the animals were believed to have been infected first by a person who had a virus.

13: Is there anything I should avoid to stay safe from Covid-19?

Dr Amit Nabar: To stay safe from Covid-19, avoid crowded or poorly ventilated places, close contact with people who are sick, and touching your face with unwashed hands. Limit unnecessary travel during spikes. Avoid ignoring symptoms like cough, fever, or fatigue—get tested if you feel unwell. Also, do not skip safety measures like wearing a mask in public, maintaining distance, and keeping your hands clean with soap or sanitizer.

14: How can I tell if it is Covid-19 or just a cold?

Dr Harish Chafle: Covid-19 and common cold share symptoms like runny nose and cough, but coronavirus often includes fever, loss of taste or smell, body aches, diarrhoea, muscle pain, and fatigue. Testing is the most reliable way to distinguish between them. Do the test as recommended by the expert to confirm the diagnosis.

15: Does smoking make Covid-19 worse?

Dr Harish Chafle: According to various studies, smoking worsens the coronavirus by damaging the lungs and weakening the immune system. Smokers are more likely to experience severe coronavirus symptoms, need hospitalization, and face complications like pneumonia that can turn life-threatening. Quitting smoking can improve lung health and reduce the complications of Covid-19.