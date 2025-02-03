Can you cure cancer? Top oncologist Dr Pritesh Munot answers 12 such questions

While some types of cancer can be treated successfully, they may relapse, meaning a complete cure for cancer is not always possible. This World Cancer Day, a leading doctor addresses common myths and answers frequently asked questions about the disease.

Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or about one in six deaths, according to the World Health Organization. It is an umbrella term for a broad range of diseases that can affect any part of the body, often referred to as malignant tumors or neoplasms. It develops when changes in cells lead to their uncontrolled growth and division, which can weaken the immune system and disrupt normal functions of the body. The most common types of cancer include breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate. While some types cause visible tumors, such as breast or lung cancer, others such as leukemia do not. It is a deadly disease that remains undetected until it reaches an advanced stage. This makes it essential to stay informed about the basics of this life-threatening disease, including how it develops, its risk factors, and ways to prevent it.

On this World Cancer Day, we are diving into some of the most common questions and misconceptions surrounding the disease, with insights from Dr Pritesh Munot, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato Oncologist.

Question 1: Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. How does it develop and spread throughout the body?

Dr Pritesh Munot: The human body is made up of various types of cells that typically grow, divide, age, and die in an organized way. Usually, old or damaged cells are replaced by new ones. However, sometimes cells undergo mutations and start to grow uncontrollably, forming a mass called a tumor. Tumors can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Malignant tumors have the potential to invade surrounding tissues and destroy them. Additionally, these tumors can spread to other parts of the body, forming new tumors elsewhere in a process called metastasis, which indicates advanced-stage cancer.

Question 2: What are some common symptoms of cancer?

Dr Pritesh Munot: Since there are over 200 different types, symptoms can vary greatly depending on its location, size, and effect on nearby tissues or organs. If this disease has spread (metastasized), symptoms can appear in different parts of the body. It can press on surrounding organs, blood vessels, and nerves, leading to localized symptoms like pain in the abdomen or skin changes. However, there are also more general symptoms, including unexplained weight loss, fatigue, fever, or persistent pain. Disease cells can consume a lot of the body’s energy, which can contribute to these general symptoms. While some signs, like a lump, are more commonly associated with cancer, it does not necessarily mean you have this deadly disease. If you notice any unusual changes in your body or something that does not go away, it is important to consult with your doctor.

{{{htmlData}}}

Question 3: Is cancer contagious, or can it be transmitted through contact with an infected person? Can it develop in people with no family history of the disease?

Dr Pritesh Munot: No, it is not contagious. Unlike the flu or other infectious diseases, you cannot catch it from another person through physical contact, such as touching, kissing, or sharing food. Cancer cells from someone with this disease cannot survive in the body of a healthy individual. While it may run in families, this is typically due to shared genetic factors or similar environmental and lifestyle factors, like diet and smoking habits, rather than direct transmission. Even individuals with no family history of cancer can still develop it due to a variety of other risk factors.

Question 4: In 2022, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. So, how can it be prevented, and what steps can individuals take to reduce their risk?

Dr Pritesh Munot: Although not all types can be prevented, around 30–50 percent can be avoided through healthy lifestyle choices and by minimising exposure to risk factors, according to the World Health Organization. Key preventive measures include maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, quitting smoking, protecting your skin from UV radiation, and getting vaccinated or taking medications that can help reduce the risk. Regular screenings are also important, as they can detect the disease early when it is more treatable. Avoiding exposure to known carcinogens and living a healthy lifestyle are key strategies in reducing your overall risk.

Question 5: What are the common risk factors for developing cancer?

Dr Pritesh Munot: A risk factor is something that increases the likelihood of developing a disease. Each type of cancer has its own specific risk factors. While it is often unclear why one person develops this disease and another does not, research has identified several factors that may elevate the risk. These include exposure to chemicals or harmful substances, certain lifestyle behaviours, and uncontrollable factors like age and family history. Family history may indicate an inherited cancer syndrome. Common risk factors also include alcohol consumption, obesity, human papillomavirus (HPV), and tobacco use.

Question 6: The number of cancer cases in India is expected to rise from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million by 2025. What are the most commonly diagnosed types of cancer in India?

Dr Pritesh Munot: In India, one in every nine people is expected to develop cancer in their lifetime. Lung cancer is most commonly diagnosed in men, while breast cancer leads in women. Among children (ages 0-14), lymphoid leukemia is the most frequent type, with higher rates in boys (29.2 percent) than girls (24.2 percent). The number of cases in India is projected to increase by 12.8 percent by 2025 compared to 2020. Additionally, cervical cancer, tobacco-related cancers, and oral cancers remain major concerns in the country.

Question 7: While cancer is increasing in both males and females, what are some of the most common types that affect women worldwide?

Dr Pritesh Munot: Cancer affects both men and women, but certain types are more prevalent among women. The most common is breast cancer in women, followed by colorectal, lung, cervical, endometrial, ovarian, and skin cancers. Cervical cancer is particularly prevalent in developing countries due to limited access to screening and vaccination. Early detection through regular screenings and HPV vaccinations has helped reduce the incidence of some of these in women, especially cervical cancer.

Question 8: What are the potential side effects of chemotherapy, and how can they be managed?

Dr Pritesh Munot: Chemotherapy targets fast-growing cancer cells, but it can also damage healthy, fast-growing cells in the body, leading to side effects. Common chemotherapy side effects include fatigue, nausea, hair loss, weakened immune system, and digestive issues. These can often be managed with medications such as anti-nausea drugs, along with lifestyle adjustments like staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and getting plenty of rest. Scalp cooling methods may help reduce hair loss, and oncologists carefully monitor side effects, adjusting treatment or providing additional support to improve the patient’s quality of life during treatment.

Question 9: Fatigue, nausea, and hair loss are common side effects of cancer treatment, but is hair loss experienced by every patient?

Dr Pritesh Munot: Hair loss is one of the most feared side effects of cancer treatment, particularly chemotherapy. Chemotherapy can cause hair loss not just on the scalp but also in other areas of the body, including the eyebrows, eyelashes, and even pubic hair. The likelihood of hair loss depends on the specific chemotherapy drugs used, their dosage, and how the individual responds to the treatment. While some patients may experience hair loss, it is not a guarantee for every patient. Hair typically begins to fall out 2 to 4 weeks after treatment starts.

Question 10: Why does cancer treatment sometimes stop working, and what options are available afterward?

Dr Pritesh Munot: While treatments have made significant progress, they can sometimes stop working due to factors like drug resistance, tumor mutations, or the disease’s ability to adapt. Cancer cells can develop resistance to chemotherapy or targeted therapies over time. When treatment stops being effective, doctors may recommend alternative therapies, including different chemotherapy regimens, immunotherapy, or targeted treatments aimed at overcoming the resistance. Clinical trials for new treatments may also be an option for patients whose current treatments have stopped working.

Question 11: Can cancer be completely cured, and which types have a higher chance of successful treatment?

Dr Pritesh Munot: Whether it can be completely cured depends on several factors, including the type, stage, and location of this disease, as well as the treatment options available. Some types, such as testicular cancer, thyroid cancer, and early-stage breast cancer, have a higher chance of being successfully treated with long-term survival. However, certain types, such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer, are more difficult to cure. In such cases, treatments focus on extending life and improving the patient’s quality of life, even if a complete cure isn’t possible.

Question 12: What are some common misconceptions or myths about cancer that you often encounter in your practice, and how would you like to debunk them?

Dr Pritesh Munot: Many misconceptions about this disease contribute to fear and confusion. One common myth is that it is always a death sentence, when in fact, many types can be treated successfully, especially when detected early. Another misconception is that all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, but genetics also play a significant role in the development of the disease. Some people believe it is contagious, which is not true. It is important to educate the public that early detection and treatment improve outcomes, and not all types can be prevented through lifestyle changes. By debunking these myths, we can reduce stigma and help people approach it with a clearer, more informed perspective.