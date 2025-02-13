Beware of these common cholesterol mistakes you might be making

Is eating no fats the right way to manage cholesterol? It might not be so. Check out the other mistakes that you might be making in your quest to keep your levels in check.

Are you on cholesterol medication, but your levels refuse to go down? A bite here and there of fried or ultra-processed food may seem harmless, but it might be doing more harm than good in the long run. A bad diet is one of the most common causes of cholesterol, the others being a sedentary lifestyle, high-stress levels and excessive alcohol consumption. While you might think that you are staying away from all these factors, there might still be some mistakes that you are making, which can cause your levels to go up. Here’s an easy checklist for you to tick off all that you are doing to keep your levels in check.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance in the blood that is necessary for building healthy cells, producing hormones and aiding in digestion. “The body naturally produces it, but it can also be obtained from unhealthy food items, which may lead to plaque buildup in the arteries. This increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Healthy levels can be maintained with exercise, a good diet and an active lifestyle,” explains cardiologist Dr Chirag D.

There are four types of cholesterol in our body

LDL or low-density lipoprotein: This is known as bad cholesterol. High levels of LDL in the body can result in build-up in artery walls. This forms plaques, and that can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

This is known as bad cholesterol. High levels of LDL in the body can result in build-up in artery walls. This forms plaques, and that can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. HDL or high-density lipoprotein : This is the good cholesterol that actually removes excess cholesterol from the bloodstream. It takes it back to the liver for excretion. Good levels of HDL helps protect against heart disease by preventing plaque buildup.

: This is the good cholesterol that actually removes excess cholesterol from the bloodstream. It takes it back to the liver for excretion. Good levels of HDL helps protect against heart disease by preventing plaque buildup. VLDL or very low-density lipoprotein : This is also similar to LDL, however, it primarily carries triglycerides, another type of fat. Levels of VLDL should also be kept in check as this, too, can result in plaque formation.

: This is also similar to LDL, however, it primarily carries triglycerides, another type of fat. Levels of VLDL should also be kept in check as this, too, can result in plaque formation. Triglycerides: These store excess calories in our body and provide energy when needed. High triglycerides levels, along with high LDL or low HDL, can increase the risk of heart diseases.

Why does cholesterol go up?

There can be various reasons for high LDL, including a diet which has a lot of saturated and trans fats, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking and heavy drinking. Stress may also raise levels of certain hormones, such as corticosteroids, and these can cause your body to make more LDL, states this research published by the US National Heart Lung and Blood Institute. “While some people may naturally have higher levels of LDL, medical conditions like diabetes and hypothyroidism also contribute to elevated levels,” explains Dr Chirag.

8 common cholesterol mistakes

While there are many causes for LDL to rise in our body, some of these can be avoided. Here are some dietary and lifestyle mistakes that you need to be careful about:

1. Avoiding all fats

Not all fats lead to an increase in LDL. While making a diet to reduce levels, make sure to include healthy fats like those found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil. This can improve levels. However, it is important to reduce trans fats and saturated fats.

2. Relying on medication alone

Some people rely solely on medications without making necessary lifestyle changes to decrease their levels, limiting the long-term benefits, explains Dr Chirag. It is important to use medication in combination with a heart-healthy diet, exercise and stress management. This will result in better overall cholesterol control.

3. Poor exercise habits

A sedentary lifestyle increases LDL and reduces HDL in the body. This puts one at a higher risk for heart disease. A study, published in the journal BMC, also observed that intense physical activity was positively associated with HDL-cholesterol. Engage in regular physical activity such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming every day to decrease this risk.

4.Lack of fibre intake

A diet that is low in fibre also increases levels of LDL. This is because fibre promotes the removal of excess cholesterol in the body. To rectify this, add more fibre-rich food sources such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes to your diet. This will also support heart health in the long run.

5. Skipping regular checks

Many people forget to check up on their levels until a serious condition arises, says Dr Chirag. However, this can be very dangerous for a cholesterol patient. Having routine checks and visiting the doctor to manage one’s cholesterol proactively reduces the occurrence of any disease.

6. Eating unhealthy fat

Consuming excessive saturated and trans fats from fried foods, processed snacks, and red meat raises LDL levels. A study, published in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports, states that saturated fat intake is the primary cause behind an increases LDL. The solution is to replace such unhealthy fats with good ones by consuming nuts, seeds, olive oil and fatty fish, which can help raise HDL (good cholesterol) levels.

7. Inadequate stress management

When it comes to cholesterol, stress plays a significant role in accelerating LDL levels. Therefore, effective stress management is very important. Chronic stress can raise cortisol levels, which may contribute to higher levels. Activities like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing can help keep stress in check.

8. Excessive alcohol consumption

While limited amounts of alcohol can still be managed, drinking too much alcohol can lead to high triglycerides and other heart problems. Alcohol also adds extra calories without providing any nutrients. Excess weight can lead to higher LDL and lower HDL levels. Therefore, it is best to avoid alcohol whenever you can.

How to keep cholesterol in check

While high LDL levels can be very risky to your heart, there are some very easy ways to keep your levels in check. There should be an increase consumption of nuts, seeds and olive oil for the inclusion of healthy fats in the diet. Additionally, it is important to perform at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per day, like brisk walking, cycling and swimming or for at least five days a week to raise good cholesterol levels in the body. Besides this, one should quit smoking and avoid excessive alcohol intake.

One of the main reasons behind people having high LDL levels is excessive weight, especially around the abdomen. Even slight weight loss helps in reducing the cholesterol levels. Too much stress increases unhealthy eating behaviours and weight, which can alter levels. Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing or yoga. Regular blood tests should be conducted to monitor your levels. It is important to consult the doctors before making any major lifestyle changes or taking medicines.