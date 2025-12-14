Why does winter age your joints faster?

Learn how winter affects your joints. Find simple ways to reduce pain and stay active during the cold months.

Cold weather can make your joints hurt and feel stiff, especially if you have conditions like arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or fibromyalgia. It also causes muscles to tighten, limiting joint mobility, and you may notice that your symptoms worsen in cold temperatures. A Harvard Health study also suggests that changes in barometric pressure may lead to joint pain. These changes can cause swelling in your tendons, muscles, and surrounding tissues, leading to stiffness and discomfort. While we may not fully understand why this happens, it is clear that weather-related joint pain is a real issue for many people.

Does cold weather affect your joints?

Cold weather constricts blood vessels, reducing blood flow to our muscles and joints. This can cause muscles to tense and joints to become less flexible, leading to discomfort. “When the temperature of synovial fluid, the lubricant in your joints, goes down, it becomes thicker and stickier. This makes movement feel heavier and more painful,” Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Dhananjay Gupta, Fortis Hospital, tells Health Shots. A study in the Annals of Medicine found that people with conditions such as osteoarthritis often experience more pain in winter, as the cold intensifies their discomfort, underscoring the importance of caring for our joints.

When it is cold outside, many of us move less often and choose to stay cosy at home rather than work out. This lack of exercise can weaken muscles and damage cartilage, exacerbating joint problems. “If we don’t keep moving, we can get stuck in a pattern of stiffness and weakness that accelerates joint ageing”, says the expert. We need to break this cycle and learn how to protect our joints during winter.

Why does joint pain increase in winter?

During winter, older adults often experience increased joint pain due to cumulative wear and tear. Additionally, those with conditions like diabetes or thyroid problems may notice their joint health worsens in colder weather. “Athletes can also face joint issues, as they may experience greater muscle tightness and a higher risk of injury if they skip warm-up and cool-down routines”, says the doctor. It’s important to pay attention to your body and understand what could cause problems so you can take action.

How to stop joint pain in winter?

When winter makes you struggle with the cold, it’s important to adopt simple habits to protect your joint health.

Warm your joints before you move Warming up your joints starts with using a warm compress on sore areas, such as your knees or back. A hot shower in the morning can also help reduce stiffness. Spend five to seven minutes performing light stretches to prepare your body for the day, making movement easier and lowering your risk of injury. Stay active even indoors

The urge to hibernate can be strong during winter, but staying active is important. If you can’t go outside for your usual walks, try indoor options. “You can walk briskly while watching your favourite show, or do low-impact workouts like yoga or Pilates”, suggests the surgeon. These activities help keep your joints flexible, which helps keep synovial fluid flowing and makes every step easier.

3. Fuel your joints with the proper nutrition

As winter makes us crave comfort food, focus on healthy options to help reduce joint pain. Increasing omega-3 fatty acid intake from sources such as fish, walnuts, and flaxseed can help reduce inflammation. “Also, keep your Vitamin D levels up through supplements or by eating fatty fish and fortified dairy products, which support your bone health in the winter”, says Dr Gupta. Staying hydrated is important, too; even slight dehydration can make your joints feel stiffer.

4. Protect your joints from the cold

Layering your clothes is not just a style choice; it helps protect your joints. Keep your knees, elbows, and wrists warm. “Wearing insulated gloves can prevent pain in your finger joints”, suggests the orthopaedic surgeon. Using heating pads in the evening can soothe your joints and reduce swelling. Heat improves blood flow, which makes your muscles feel better.

5. Prioritise posture and ergonomics

Poor posture puts extra strain on your joints, especially in winter when many of us sit curled up on couches or at desks for long periods. “Make it a habit to sit up straight, keep your feet flat on the ground, and position your screens at eye level”, says the orthopaedic doctor. Avoid soft chairs that can cause you to slouch and strain your joints.

6. Rest at the right time

Listen to your body: if you notice unusual swelling or joint pain that doesn’t go away, don’t ignore it. Rest the area, elevate it, and apply heat to ease the pain. This approach helps prevent minor flare-ups and can also help avoid more serious injuries.

How to help joints in cold weather?

As winter arrives, it’s important to understand how it can affect your joints to help reduce stiffness and discomfort. “You can adopt some simple habits to stay warm, exercise regularly with low-impact activities, get enough Vitamin D, and use ergonomic practices”, says the expert. These small changes can make a big difference in how you feel.