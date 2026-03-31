Unexplained weight loss can be a sign of colorectal cancer, warns expert

EXPERT SPEAK

Learn about the signs of colorectal cancer that shouldn’t be ignored, including unexplained weight loss and persistent abdominal discomfort.

Our bodies often communicate when something is not right, but the signals are not always loud or dramatic. Sometimes they appear as small, persistent changes in weight dropping without any effort, a constant sense of abdominal discomfort, or digestive issues that seem minor but refuse to go away. Since these symptoms are so common, many people tend to ignore them or attribute them to stress, lifestyle changes, or temporary stomach problems. However, doctors say that when such symptoms persist, they may indicate a more serious condition. Among the warning signs of colorectal cancer that doctors often highlight are unexplained weight loss and persistent abdominal discomfort.

What exactly is unexplained weight loss?

Unexplained weight loss is one such sign that deserves attention. Losing weight without changing eating habits or increasing physical activity might appear harmless at first. Some people may even welcome the change. But health experts warn that sudden or steady weight loss without a clear reason can sometimes be linked to underlying medical conditions. In colorectal cancer, weight loss may occur because the body is trying to cope with the disease or because the tumour interferes with normal digestion and nutrient absorption. Abdominal discomfort, on the other hand, may arise as the tumour grows and begins affecting the normal functioning of the intestine.

Abdominal discomfort

Abdominal discomfort is another symptom people often overlook. Occasional bloating or stomach pain is common and usually linked to diet or digestion. But discomfort that persists for weeks, recurs, or feels different from usual digestive issues should not be dismissed. Doctors note that persistent cramps, a feeling of fullness, or ongoing bloating can sometimes be early indicators that something within the digestive system needs medical evaluation.

Why is colon cancer diagnosed late?

One of the reasons colorectal cancer is frequently diagnosed late is that its symptoms overlap with common digestive issues such as gas, acidity, or irritable bowel syndrome. People often try home remedies or over-the-counter medications, assuming the problem will resolve on its own. Unfortunately, this delay in seeking medical advice can allow the disease to progress to more advanced stages.

Apart from weight loss and abdominal discomfort, there are other symptoms people should be aware of. Changes in bowel habits are among the most common warning signs. This could include persistent constipation, diarrhoea, or a sudden change in how frequently someone needs to use the bathroom. Some individuals may notice blood in their stool or stools that appear darker than usual. Others may experience fatigue, weakness, or a persistent feeling that the bowel has not fully emptied.

Often, younger people ignore these signs due to a common myth attributing age to colorectal cancer. Historically, the disease was more commonly seen in older adults. Still, in recent years, there has been an increase in cases among people in their 30s and 40s. This trend makes awareness even more important, as younger individuals may not immediately consider cancer as a possible cause of their symptoms.

Experts believe that the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in younger people can be due to lifestyle choices. Diets high in processed foods and red meat, limited physical activity, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption are all associated with a higher likelihood of developing the disease. While these factors do not guarantee cancer, they can increase vulnerability over time.

Colorectal cancer detection

Colorectal cancer is one of the few cancers that can often be prevented through regular screening. Tests like colonoscopy can detect precancerous polyps before they turn into cancer, allowing doctors to remove them early. When detected at an early stage, colorectal cancer is highly treatable.

Modern surgical advancements and imaging technologies are significantly improving outcomes in colorectal cancer treatment by helping doctors operate with greater precision and clarity. Techniques like fluorescence imaging, which use a special dye to make tissues and blood vessels glow under near-infrared light, help surgeons better visualise tissues during certain colorectal procedures, enabling more precise tumour identification and removal while preserving healthy tissue.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, observed in March annually, serves as an important reminder to pay attention to the body’s signals. Symptoms like unexplained weight loss and persistent abdominal discomfort may seem minor. Still, when they continue without a clear cause, they should prompt a medical consultation. Ultimately, awareness and early action can save lives. Listening to the body, seeking timely medical advice, and prioritising regular screenings can significantly improve outcomes and reduce the burden of colorectal cancer.