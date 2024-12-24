Why do you get cold feet and hands?

Cold feet and hands may be due to a lot of factors, including poor circulation. Wearing warm clothes and staying active can help you deal with it.

Having cold feet and hands during winter is pretty common. While temperature is one of the factors, it is not the only one. These are other factors that can affect your extremities. Poor circulation, or chronic diseases like diabetes can also make your hands and feet cold. Covering them up with socks and gloves is one of the best ways to keep them warm. Managing your health condition, reducing stress and quitting smoking can also help in doing away with this problem. It is best to find out the cause first and then look for treatment options.

What are the causes of cold feet and hands?

1. Poor circulation

When blood flow is restricted, it can lead to cold feet and hands. This commonly happens due to conditions like peripheral artery disease (a condition in which a collection of cholesterol and fat narrows the arteries in the legs or arms) or prolonged sitting. “Poor circulation reduces the oxygen and nutrients reaching the hands and feet, leading to a cold sensation,” says internal medicine and diabetology expert Dr Ashok M.N.

2. Drop in temperature

It is winter, so it is natural to have cold feet and hands. When it is chilly, blood flow decreases in the extremities and increases in the middle portion of the body. This change in blood flow can help to keep bigger parts of your body, including torso and core, warm, as per research published in the Temperature journal in 2015.

3. Raynaud’s Disease

It is a condition where small arteries in the fingers and toes overreact to cold or stress. “The blood vessels constrict excessively, limiting blood supply and causing hands and feet to turn pale, blue, or red, accompanied by numbness or pain,” explains the expert. Women tend to get it more often than men, and it usually occurs in people less than 30 years old, according to the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

4. Anemia

Iron deficiency or anemia is caused by low levels of hemoglobin, which affects delivery of oxygen in the entire body. “Since extremities like hands and feet require consistent blood flow, anemia often makes them cold as well as pale,” says Dr Ashok.

5. Hypothyroidism

An underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism slows down metabolism. When this happens, it reduces heat production in the body. “This leads to symptoms like poor temperature regulation, especially in the hands and feet, and fatigue,” says the expert.

6. Peripheral neuropathy

Nerve damage, often caused by diabetes, can interfere with the body’s temperature regulation. “Apart from cold sensations, it can cause tingling, or numbness in the feet and hands due to disrupted signals from the nervous system,” says the expert.

7. Stress

During stressful times, the body quickly triggers a “fight or flight” response. This constricts the blood vessels, especially in the extremities. “This leads to a reduction in blood flow to the hands and feet, making them feel cold,” says the expert.

8. Smoking

Nicotine constricts blood vessels, reducing circulation to extremities. Prolonged smoking is not only bad for your lungs, but can also damage blood vessels. This can lead to chronic cold feet and hands and increase the risk of peripheral artery disease.

9. Diabetes

It can cause peripheral artery disease and neuropathy, both of which reduce blood flow to the feet and hands. “Poor circulation and nerve damage contribute to the cold sensations commonly. It is something commonly experienced by diabetics,” says the expert.

When to worry about cold feet and hands?

You should worry about cold feet and hands if they are accompanied by the following:

Persistent pain : Constant or severe pain in your feet may indicate circulatory problems like PAD or neuropathy.

: Constant or severe pain in your feet may indicate circulatory problems like PAD or neuropathy. Colour changes : Pale, blue, or red discolouration could signal Raynaud’s disease or blood flow obstruction.

: Pale, blue, or red discolouration could signal Raynaud’s disease or blood flow obstruction. Numbness or tingling : These symptoms might point toward nerve damage, peripheral neuropathy, or even frostbite.

: These symptoms might point toward nerve damage, peripheral neuropathy, or even frostbite. Wounds or sores that don’t heal : Poor circulation can slow healing, increasing infection risks.

: Poor circulation can slow healing, increasing infection risks. Swelling: Swelling combined with cold feet could indicate underlying heart issues.

“If you notice any of these symptoms, consult a doctor promptly to rule out serious conditions,” says Dr Ashok.

How to treat cold feet and hands?

Stay active : “Engaging in physical activity improves circulation by increasing blood flow throughout the body,” says the expert. Regular aerobic activities like walking, or cycling can keep your extremities warmer.

: “Engaging in physical activity improves circulation by increasing blood flow throughout the body,” says the expert. Regular aerobic activities like walking, or cycling can keep your extremities warmer. Warm clothing : Layering with insulated socks and gloves helps retain body heat. Wool and thermal fabrics are effective for protecting against cold weather.

: Layering with insulated socks and gloves helps retain body heat. Wool and thermal fabrics are effective for protecting against cold weather. Manage stress : Techniques such as deep breathing, and meditation, can reduce stress, which prevents blood vessel constriction. Less stress allows for better circulation to extremities.

: Techniques such as deep breathing, and meditation, can reduce stress, which prevents blood vessel constriction. Less stress allows for better circulation to extremities. Quit smoking : Stopping smoking improves circulation over time. After 2 to 12 weeks of quitting smoking, your blood will pump through to your heart and muscles much better due to better circulation, as per the UK’s National Health Service.

: Stopping smoking improves circulation over time. After 2 to 12 weeks of quitting smoking, your blood will pump through to your heart and muscles much better due to better circulation, as per the UK’s National Health Service. Warm water therapy : Soaking your cold feet and hands warm water can stimulate blood flow and provide immediate relief. “Adding Epsom salts can also soothe muscles and improve circulation,” says the expert.

: Soaking your cold feet and hands warm water can stimulate blood flow and provide immediate relief. “Adding Epsom salts can also soothe muscles and improve circulation,” says the expert. Improve iron intake : Addressing iron deficiency through iron-rich foods like red meat, spinach, and legumes or taking supplements can improve hemoglobin levels, ensuring better oxygen delivery. Recommended daily iron intake for women is 18 mg, according to the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

: Addressing iron deficiency through iron-rich foods like red meat, spinach, and legumes or taking supplements can improve hemoglobin levels, ensuring better oxygen delivery. Recommended daily iron intake for women is 18 mg, according to the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Use heating pads or warmers : Electric heating pads, hand warmers, or heated socks can provide warmth and improve comfort for cold feet and hands.

: Electric heating pads, hand warmers, or heated socks can provide warmth and improve comfort for cold feet and hands. Treat underlying medical conditions : Consult a doctor to manage conditions like anemia, hypothyroidism, or diabetes. Proper treatment can resolve symptoms related to poor circulation or nerve damage that can lead to cold feet and hands.

: Consult a doctor to manage conditions like anemia, hypothyroidism, or diabetes. Proper treatment can resolve symptoms related to poor circulation or nerve damage that can lead to cold feet and hands. Massage therapy: Massaging your cold feet and hands can improve blood flow by stimulating circulation. “It also relaxes muscles and reduces stress, helping alleviate cold sensations,” says the expert.

It is important to identify the underlying causes of cold feet and hands. Then you should go for effective treatments to improve blood flow, reduce discomfort, and prevent serious complications.