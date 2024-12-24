Why do you get cold feet and hands?

Chat with
Having cold feet and hands during winter is pretty common. While temperature is one of the factors, it is not the only one. These are other factors that can affect your extremities. Poor circulation, or chronic diseases like diabetes can also make your hands and feet cold. Covering them up with socks and gloves is one of the best ways to keep them warm. Managing your health condition, reducing stress and quitting smoking can also help in doing away with this problem. It is best to find out the cause first and then look for treatment options.
When blood flow is restricted, it can lead to cold feet and hands. This commonly happens due to conditions like peripheral artery disease (a condition in which a collection of cholesterol and fat narrows the arteries in the legs or arms) or prolonged sitting. “Poor circulation reduces the oxygen and nutrients reaching the hands and feet, leading to a cold sensation,” says internal medicine and diabetology expert Dr Ashok M.N.
It is winter, so it is natural to have cold feet and hands. When it is chilly, blood flow decreases in the extremities and increases in the middle portion of the body. This change in blood flow can help to keep bigger parts of your body, including torso and core, warm, as per research published in the Temperature journal in 2015.
It is a condition where small arteries in the fingers and toes overreact to cold or stress. “The blood vessels constrict excessively, limiting blood supply and causing hands and feet to turn pale, blue, or red, accompanied by numbness or pain,” explains the expert. Women tend to get it more often than men, and it usually occurs in people less than 30 years old, according to the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.
Iron deficiency or anemia is caused by low levels of hemoglobin, which affects delivery of oxygen in the entire body. “Since extremities like hands and feet require consistent blood flow, anemia often makes them cold as well as pale,” says Dr Ashok.
An underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism slows down metabolism. When this happens, it reduces heat production in the body. “This leads to symptoms like poor temperature regulation, especially in the hands and feet, and fatigue,” says the expert.
Nerve damage, often caused by diabetes, can interfere with the body’s temperature regulation. “Apart from cold sensations, it can cause tingling, or numbness in the feet and hands due to disrupted signals from the nervous system,” says the expert.
During stressful times, the body quickly triggers a “fight or flight” response. This constricts the blood vessels, especially in the extremities. “This leads to a reduction in blood flow to the hands and feet, making them feel cold,” says the expert.
Nicotine constricts blood vessels, reducing circulation to extremities. Prolonged smoking is not only bad for your lungs, but can also damage blood vessels. This can lead to chronic cold feet and hands and increase the risk of peripheral artery disease.
It can cause peripheral artery disease and neuropathy, both of which reduce blood flow to the feet and hands. “Poor circulation and nerve damage contribute to the cold sensations commonly. It is something commonly experienced by diabetics,” says the expert.
You should worry about cold feet and hands if they are accompanied by the following:
“If you notice any of these symptoms, consult a doctor promptly to rule out serious conditions,” says Dr Ashok.
It is important to identify the underlying causes of cold feet and hands. Then you should go for effective treatments to improve blood flow, reduce discomfort, and prevent serious complications.
The most common deficiency that causes cold hands and feet is iron deficiency anemia. Low iron levels lead to a reduction in hemoglobin, the protein responsible for carrying oxygen in red blood cells. Without enough oxygen, the body prioritises vital organs over extremities, leading to cold sensations in hands and feet.
Yes, cold hands and feet can be related to heart problems, particularly if the heart struggles to pump blood efficiently. Conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD) and congestive heart failure reduce blood flow to extremities, causing them to feel cold. Poor circulation is often a sign of cardiovascular issues that limit oxygen-rich blood reaching hands and feet. Additionally, underlying risk factors such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, or smoking further increase the likelihood of heart-related cold extremities.
