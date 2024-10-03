Coconut oil for constipation: 5 reasons why it can help you poop better

Consuming coconut oil for constipation can be effective. Read on to know how it helps you and how to consume it.

While there are many over-the-counter medications to help you deal with constipation, if you prefer a more natural approach, coconut oil can be your new ally. Using coconut oil for constipation has many benefits such as helping ease the passage of food, as well as producing healthy bacteria in the gut. However, it must be noted that excessive use of coconut oil can lead to gastric complications. Here is a guide that delves into how coconut oil works for constipation, different ways to incorporate it into your diet, and the recommended dosage. Keep reading to discover how coconut oil can be the key to smoother digestion and relief from constipation.

What is constipation?

The condition of having difficulty in passing stool is categorised as constipation. “There are a few signs that can indicate when someone is constipated – such as having fewer than three bowel movements in a week. The stool passed are often hard, dry and difficult to pass,” explains nutritionist Archana S. Some common symptoms of constipation accompanying the dry, hard stool are bloating, feeling sick, as well as loss of appetite, states Scotland’s national health information platform NHS Inform. In case the situation persists for more than a week, it is termed chronic constipation which will then require evaluation by a physician.

Coconut oil for constipation: Does it help?

Coconut oil can be an effective home remedy for constipation. Here are a few reasons why coconut oil for constipation works:

1. Lubricating Effect

Coconut oil is a natural intestinal lubricant, hence it aids in the easier movement of stool within the intestines. Such ability is advantageous for people passing hard or dry stools especially those who are straining. It helps GI transit, that is transit of food through the stomach, small intestine as well as colon, states this study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

2. Improves digestion

One of the biggest benefits of coconut oil is that it has lauric acid, a type of medium-chain fatty acid that improves digestion. These fats are very well absorbed and so are used to promote movement of the intestines and help the system to eliminate stagnation of food which is often the cause of constipation. Coconut oil is the highest source of lauric acid, states a study, published in the Ghana Medical Journal, cited by the US’s National Institutes of Health.

3. Helps with easier passage of stool

It gets things moving! Coconut oil helps the liver to start secreting bile which improves the digestive process and further helps with the breakdown of fats. This leads to easier passage of stool. A study, published in the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility, states that reduced bile acid can lead to constipation. With coconut oil, there is an increased bile flow that helps emulsify fats after food, thus aiding in the digestion and absorption of high-nutrient foods.

4. Helps to balance gut bacteria

Thanks to the antimicrobial effects of coconut oil, consuming it promotes the balance of healthy gut bacteria. Not only is digestion improved via this, but constipation as well because of the healthy bacteria that aid movement. In addition to this, consuming high-fibre foods can also help keep constipation at bay.

5. Better absorption of nutrients

Coconut oil consumption can help in better absorption of nutrients. This can improve body processes like digestion and also improve gut health, resolving any issues such as constipation. A study, published in Ghana Medical Journal, cited by the US’s NIH, states that coconut oil contains medium-chain saturated fatty acids such as lauric acid. This allows nutrients to be directly absorbed from the intestine and sent straight to the liver.

How to use coconut oil for constipation?

There are many ways to use coconut oil for constipation. Here are some ways of adding coconut oil to your diet

Consuming directly: It helps with bowel movement if 1-2 tablespoons of virgin coconut oil is consumed directly on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.

It helps with bowel movement if 1-2 tablespoons of virgin coconut oil is consumed directly on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. Mix with warm water: Adding 1 tablespoon of coconut milk to a warm glass of water or herbal tea can immediately soothe the gut effectively.

Adding 1 tablespoon of coconut milk to a warm glass of water or herbal tea can immediately soothe the gut effectively. In smoothies or foods: Coconut oil can be included in the diet by incorporating it in smoothies, soups, or salads which helps in fixing the problem of constipation.

What are the side effects of consuming coconut oil for constipation?

Some complications can arise from the use of coconut oil for constipation. While some people may find coconut oil for constipation as an effective solution, for others it can also lead to abdominal ailments. Many gastrointestinal

problems can happen with excessive use of coconut oil. These can range from diarrhea and cramping to nausea when taken excessively. “Over-consumption of dietary coconut oil could also upset the even distribution of medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) in a person’s diet. It can become a reason for alarm, especially for people suffering from pancreatitis or even those on low-fat diets,” says Archana.

Additionally, coconut oil consumption can lead to a feeling of ‘fullness’ and this can lead to irregular eating habits. “Some people are hypersensitive to coconut oil which can result in side effects like skin rashes or breathing challenges,” says Archana.

What is the dosage of coconut oil for constipation?

As a treatment for constipation, it is recommended to begin with 1 teaspoon of virgin coconut oil a day and, if necessary, increase it to 1-2 tablespoons, says Archana. It is essential to pay attention to the body’s reaction. In case of intestinal distress or diarrhea, one needs to decrease the amount of coconut oil taken.

Can you have coconut oil every day to ease constipation?

Coconut oil is beneficial for constipation and can be consumed every day due to its natural properties, but again in moderation. “One or two tablespoons per day will be quite safe for most individuals. However, when one uses coconut oil for extended periods, one should be cautious and if needed should be supplementing it with proper diet and the intake of plenty of water,” warns Archana. Besides this, many foods cause constipation. These should be avoided.

Who should not have coconut oil for constipation?

People prone to an irritated gastrointestinal tract, allergic to coconut, and have cardiovascular disease should not use coconut oil because of its high levels of saturated fats. Those suffering from conditions like IBs should also not use coconut oil for constipation relief unless prescribed by their physician. It is not ideal for those with a tendency to diarrhea as well.

Summary

Coconut oil for constipation can prove to be effective as it helps to line the intestine and helps food pass easily. It also helps in the production of good bacteria in the gut that can help with better digestion. However, it should be noted that anyone who wants to use coconut oil for constipation relief has to make sure they use it in very small quantities first and observe how the body reacts. Also, keeping a healthy dietary intake of fibre, and drinking plenty of water plays a significant role in controlling constipation.