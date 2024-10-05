What are cluster headaches? Know symptoms, causes and how to prevent the pain

Chat with
Intense, excruciating pain, usually behind one eye is what a cluster headache feels like. While these are rare, cluster headaches are a type of severe, recurring headache which often occurs without warning. They are distinguished by extreme discomfort on one side of the head. People experiencing this acute pain may even pace or rock back and forth. However, unlike migraines, cluster headaches are short-lived, lasting between 15 minutes and three hours. While the exact reason behind cluster headaches is unknown, genetics is believed one of the primary causes. Simple lifestyle changes such as effectively managing stress, identifying, and avoiding headache triggers and eating a balanced diet can help you prevent episodes of this neurological disorder.
Cluster headaches are severe, recurring headaches that usually occur on one side of the head. The pain centres commonly around the eye, states a study published by StatPearls. However, all headaches on one side are not cluster headaches. These are the most prevalent types of primary headaches and are also called trigeminal autonomic cephalgia. The intense pain may be accompanied by additional symptoms such as a runny nose, watery eyes, or stuffy nose. As mentioned earlier, cluster headaches may last from 15 minutes to three hours and may happen several times a day, for weeks or even months.
The exact cause of cluster headaches is unknown, but it is believed to be related to changes in brain chemistry. A study published in the Frontiers in Pain Research suggests that these may be a result of the overactivity of certain nerves in the brain that control pain and blood flow to the head. Other possible factors may include:
Genetics can play a significant role in the development of cluster headaches. A study published in the International Headache Society has shown that individuals with a family history of cluster headaches are more likely to develop the condition themselves. This suggests that there may be certain genetic factors that make some people more susceptible to these headaches. While the exact genetic mechanisms involved are still being investigated, it is believed that inherited variations in genes related to pain perception, neurotransmitters, or blood vessel function may contribute to the development of cluster headaches.
Certain environmental factors can cause or intensify cluster headaches in some people. “These triggers may involve alcohol use, particularly red wine, exposure to strong odours, bright light, mental stress, and altitude changes. Identifying and avoiding these triggers may help people lessen the number and severity of cluster headache attacks. It is important to note that these are just a few examples of potential triggers, and individual experiences may vary,” says general physician Dr Sandeep Sonawane. Identifying personal triggers can help individuals take steps to avoid them and reduce the frequency of their cluster headache attacks.
Hormonal changes might contribute to the development or worsening of cluster headaches, especially in women. “Hormonal fluctuations, such as those experienced during pregnancy, menopause, or the menstrual cycle, may lead to or worsen severe headaches. Oestrogen, a female sex hormone, has been linked to the development of cluster headaches, and some women may notice a reduction in headache frequency or severity during pregnancy or while on oestrogen medication,” says the expert. However, the specific association between hormones and cluster headaches is not entirely clear, and further research is needed to investigate this link.
Cluster headaches are characterised by severe, stabbing pain that typically occurs on one side of the head, often around the eye. The pain can be so intense that it may cause people to pace or rock back and forth, states a study, published in MedicinePlus. Other symptoms may include:
Here are some home remedies that may help alleviate the symptoms of cluster headaches, as recommended by the expert.
It is important to note that these home remedies may provide temporary relief, but they may not be effective for everyone. If you suffer from frequent or severe cluster headaches, it is important to see a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.
Here are some lifestyle changes that can help prevent cluster headaches.
Keep a headache diary to identify personal triggers, such as alcohol, strong odours, or bright light. Once you have identified your triggers, do your best to avoid them.
Stress can be a trigger for cluster headaches. Practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga, to manage stress.
Exercise can help reduce stress and improve overall health, which may help prevent cluster headaches.
Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to help regulate hormones and reduce the risk of headaches.
A healthy diet can help improve overall health and reduce the risk of headaches. Avoid foods that trigger migraines, such as aged cheeses, cured meats, and chocolate.
Both caffeine and alcohol can trigger headaches. If you drink coffee or alcohol, try to limit your intake.
