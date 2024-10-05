What are cluster headaches? Know symptoms, causes and how to prevent the pain

Cluster headaches are recurring headaches that happen on one side of the head. Read on to know why they happen and how to prevent them.

Intense, excruciating pain, usually behind one eye is what a cluster headache feels like. While these are rare, cluster headaches are a type of severe, recurring headache which often occurs without warning. They are distinguished by extreme discomfort on one side of the head. People experiencing this acute pain may even pace or rock back and forth. However, unlike migraines, cluster headaches are short-lived, lasting between 15 minutes and three hours. While the exact reason behind cluster headaches is unknown, genetics is believed one of the primary causes. Simple lifestyle changes such as effectively managing stress, identifying, and avoiding headache triggers and eating a balanced diet can help you prevent episodes of this neurological disorder.

What is a cluster headache?

Cluster headaches are severe, recurring headaches that usually occur on one side of the head. The pain centres commonly around the eye, states a study published by StatPearls. However, all headaches on one side are not cluster headaches. These are the most prevalent types of primary headaches and are also called trigeminal autonomic cephalgia. The intense pain may be accompanied by additional symptoms such as a runny nose, watery eyes, or stuffy nose. As mentioned earlier, cluster headaches may last from 15 minutes to three hours and may happen several times a day, for weeks or even months.

Causes of cluster headaches

The exact cause of cluster headaches is unknown, but it is believed to be related to changes in brain chemistry. A study published in the Frontiers in Pain Research suggests that these may be a result of the overactivity of certain nerves in the brain that control pain and blood flow to the head. Other possible factors may include:

1. Genetics

Genetics can play a significant role in the development of cluster headaches. A study published in the International Headache Society has shown that individuals with a family history of cluster headaches are more likely to develop the condition themselves. This suggests that there may be certain genetic factors that make some people more susceptible to these headaches. While the exact genetic mechanisms involved are still being investigated, it is believed that inherited variations in genes related to pain perception, neurotransmitters, or blood vessel function may contribute to the development of cluster headaches.

2. Environmental factors

Certain environmental factors can cause or intensify cluster headaches in some people. “These triggers may involve alcohol use, particularly red wine, exposure to strong odours, bright light, mental stress, and altitude changes. Identifying and avoiding these triggers may help people lessen the number and severity of cluster headache attacks. It is important to note that these are just a few examples of potential triggers, and individual experiences may vary,” says general physician Dr Sandeep Sonawane. Identifying personal triggers can help individuals take steps to avoid them and reduce the frequency of their cluster headache attacks.

3. Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes might contribute to the development or worsening of cluster headaches, especially in women. “Hormonal fluctuations, such as those experienced during pregnancy, menopause, or the menstrual cycle, may lead to or worsen severe headaches. Oestrogen, a female sex hormone, has been linked to the development of cluster headaches, and some women may notice a reduction in headache frequency or severity during pregnancy or while on oestrogen medication,” says the expert. However, the specific association between hormones and cluster headaches is not entirely clear, and further research is needed to investigate this link.

Symptoms of cluster headaches

Cluster headaches are characterised by severe, stabbing pain that typically occurs on one side of the head, often around the eye. The pain can be so intense that it may cause people to pace or rock back and forth, states a study, published in MedicinePlus. Other symptoms may include:

Watering eye: The eye on the affected side may water excessively.

The eye on the affected side may water excessively. Nasal congestion: The nose on the affected side may become stuffy or runny.

The nose on the affected side may become stuffy or runny. Swollen eyelid: The eyelid on the affected side may become swollen.

The eyelid on the affected side may become swollen. Dilated pupil: The pupil on the affected side may become dilated.

The pupil on the affected side may become dilated. Restlessness: People with cluster headaches may feel restless and agitated.

People with cluster headaches may feel restless and agitated. Sweating: The affected side of the face may sweat excessively.

The affected side of the face may sweat excessively. Sensitivity to light: People with cluster headaches may be sensitive to light.

How to treat cluster headaches?

Here are some home remedies that may help alleviate the symptoms of cluster headaches, as recommended by the expert.

Ice pack: Applying an ice pack to the affected side of the head can help numb the pain and reduce inflammation.

Applying an ice pack to the affected side of the head can help numb the pain and reduce inflammation. Heat therapy: Some people find that applying heat to the affected side of the head can provide relief. You can use a heating pad or a warm compress.

Some people find that applying heat to the affected side of the head can provide relief. You can use a heating pad or a warm compress. Massage: Gently massaging the temples or the back of the neck can help relax the muscles and reduce pain.

Gently massaging the temples or the back of the neck can help relax the muscles and reduce pain. Acupressure: Acupressure is a technique that involves applying pressure to specific points on the body. Some people find that acupressure can help relieve cluster headache pain.

Acupressure is a technique that involves applying pressure to specific points on the body. Some people find that acupressure can help relieve cluster headache pain. Meditation or relaxation techniques: Stress and anxiety can trigger or worsen cluster headaches. Practicing relaxation techniques, such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga, can help reduce stress and alleviate symptoms. Check out deep breathing exercises to combat headaches.

It is important to note that these home remedies may provide temporary relief, but they may not be effective for everyone. If you suffer from frequent or severe cluster headaches, it is important to see a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

How to prevent cluster headaches?

Here are some lifestyle changes that can help prevent cluster headaches.

1. Identify and avoid triggers

Keep a headache diary to identify personal triggers, such as alcohol, strong odours, or bright light. Once you have identified your triggers, do your best to avoid them.

2. Manage stress

Stress can be a trigger for cluster headaches. Practice relaxation techniques, such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga, to manage stress.

3. Get regular exercise

Exercise can help reduce stress and improve overall health, which may help prevent cluster headaches.

4. Maintain a regular sleep schedule

Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to help regulate hormones and reduce the risk of headaches.

5. Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet can help improve overall health and reduce the risk of headaches. Avoid foods that trigger migraines, such as aged cheeses, cured meats, and chocolate.

6. Limit caffeine and alcohol

Both caffeine and alcohol can trigger headaches. If you drink coffee or alcohol, try to limit your intake.