Is your liver in danger? Find the risks of cirrhosis before it is too late

Risks of cirrhosis progress without notice. Early detection is important to protect your liver health and avoid serious complications.

Cirrhosis is permanent damage to the liver that happens from long-term illness. It can lead to liver failure or cancer, and often, people do not have symptoms until the liver is badly damaged. The main risks for developing cirrhosis include drinking a lot of alcohol, untreated Hepatitis B or C, fatty liver disease, and health issues like type 2 diabetes. It is important to catch cirrhosis early through blood tests because late-stage symptoms, such as fluid buildup in the abdomen or yellowing of the skin, show that the liver is seriously harmed.

What is the difference between NASH and NAFLD?

“One of the reasons for this definition is that cirrhosis is the result of unchecked chronic damage to the liver” , Dr Sharat Putta , Liver Transplant Specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, tells Health Shots. Chronic liver disease has different definitions, including alcohol-related liver disease(s), chronic viral hepatitis (Hepatitis B and C), and, more recently, NAFLD/NASH (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease / Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis). Cirrhosis is the final stage of chronic liver disease. It occurs when fat replaces normal liver cells with fibrous scar tissue, leading the liver to lose its ability to perform its many critical functions.

Can early cirrhosis be reversed?

Early cirrhosis is “silent” because the liver has a large functional reserve even with extensive scarring on the liver’s surface, the remaining healthy liver can compensate for the damaged liver. Because of this reserve, many of the body’s basic functions will continue without difficulty. At the same time, a portion of the liver is scarred. The term used to designate this compensatory phase is “compensated cirrhosis”, where there may be no symptoms at all or only vague nonspecific complaints (e.g., mild fatigue or slight changes in digestion) that may be dismissed as not meaning anything.

Can compensated cirrhosis be reversed?

This phase of compensated cirrhosis can continue for years, allowing the liver to continue to sustain irreparable damage. “As a result, most people with compensated cirrhosis are totally unaware of the severity of their disease because the liver continues to respond and compensate to sustain normal health until such time that it can no longer do so”, says Dr Putta.

Can you recover from decompensated cirrhosis?

The point at which the liver can no longer compensate for the damage caused by cirrhosis is referred to as “decompensated cirrhosis”, and this is the time at which one will begin to develop markedly abnormal symptoms of liver function failure. “Those abnormal symptoms will include jaundice (a yellowish colour of the skin and eyes), ascites (an accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity), hepatic encephalopathy (confusion or altered mental status), and gastrointestinal haemorrhage due to varices”, says Dr Putta.

Can a scarred liver be repaired?

One of the key threats posed by this insidious disease is that it often has reached an advanced state by the time symptoms present. Thus, at this advanced stage of the disease process, viable treatment options will be greatly limited. “Consequently, when cirrhosis is diagnosed, management will generally consist of providing symptomatic care of complications and, ultimately, once the complications of the disease require such a drastic intervention, most patients will only have the option of receiving a liver transplant as a way to extend their life”, says the doctor.

Because cirrhosis typically develops with no early-stage warning signs (silent progression), understanding risk factors for liver disease is critical for establishing an early diagnosis of liver disease. “Patients at higher risk of developing cirrhosis include those with a history of chronic hepatitis B/C, significant alcohol intake, obesity, type 2 diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels and autoimmune liver diseases (i.e., autoimmune hepatitis and primary biliary cholangitis),” says the expert. Therefore, these patients should receive routine screening for liver disease.

Why are LFTs normal in end-stage liver disease?

In the initial evaluation phase, abnormal liver function tests (LFTs) can indicate liver dysfunction however, most LFTs are normal in early-stage liver disease. “Consequently, more sophisticated non-invasive tests, such as FibroScan (a form of transient elastography) and/or certain blood-based fibrosis biomarkers, are preferred to provide an accurate assessment of liver stiffness and scarring, which can help establish an early diagnosis of cirrhosis”, shares the doctor.

What is the best way to detect cirrhosis of the liver?

The message is clear do not wait for symptoms. The most effective way to discover cirrhosis while asymptomatic and in the compensated stage is through proactive screening of individuals who present with risk factors associated with developing liver disease. “In addition to the opportunity to treat the underlying cause of cirrhosis, early diagnosis also permits physicians to intervene to decelerate the progression of liver disease and, therefore, may limit the extent of the complications associated with decompensated cirrhosi,s” shares the doctor. Ultimately, awareness and diligence are the key elements that will protect this critical organ and contribute to healthier living in the future.