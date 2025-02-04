Chhavi Mittal shares what kept her going through breast cancer and calls each day a ‘victory’

This World Cancer Day, actress Chhavi Mittal gives us a glimpse of her mental health while battling breast cancer. Here’s what kept her going

Fierce, strong and resilient—this is exactly what actress Chhavi Mittal’s battle with breast cancer can be described as. The actor-producer was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022, and that is when her struggle began. While her journey has been filled with treatments and recovery, it is also been a struggle that has solely relied on her strong grit and determination to be cancer-free. But it has not been easy. To bring ‘more joy into the process, Chhavi Mittal shares her mental health journey through her cancer treatment and recovery with HT Health Shots. She tells us what kept her smiling through days filled with unimaginable pain, fear and discomfort.

Chhavi Mittal’s battle with breast cancer

In 2022, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine check-up. She had pulled a chest muscle while working out and went in for an MRI. That was when a tumour was found in her breast, and she was asked to get a biopsy done. She was diagnosed with Stage II, Grade I breast cancer and was advised to go in for immediate surgery and subsequent radiation therapy, which she underwent.

Following her diagnosis, Mittal underwent a lumpectomy, a significant step in her journey toward recovery. But that didn’t stop her, Chhavi turned her personal battle into a powerful platform for raising breast cancer awareness. The actress was very hopeful about being cancer-free, and her Instagram posts have been a testimony of the same.

However, beyond these hope-filled posts, lay a lonely struggle rife with pain and fear. “Staying positive when everything seems to be going wrong is incredibly difficult,” Chhavi Mittal tells Health Shots. However, going on was the only option that she had at that time. “My cancer journey was far from easy, but I realized that by shifting my focus to what truly mattered, I could bring more joy into the process,” she says.

Chhavi Mittal’s battle with cancer: What kept her going?

Besides the physical pain and discomfort that cancer as well as the recovery process entails, it is the battle of the mind that can become a hurdle. Here are some things that helped her stay optimistic throughout the journey:

1. Finding humour in fear

What do people fear the most about cancer? The deadly disease brings with it an extreme fear of succumbing and dying from the disease, states this study published in the journal Psychooncology. This was what occupied Chhavi Mittal’s thoughts as well throughout her recovery. “The things that scared me the most became the things I joked about. For example, before heading into the OT, I was terrified of what could go wrong. Everyone around me looked stressed too. So, I cracked jokes—lightening the mood for them and in turn, easing my anxiety,” she says.

2. Manifesting healing

Another tool that helped Chhavi Mittal through her cancer journey was manifesting good health. A study published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, defines manifestation as the ability to cosmically attract success in life through positive self-talk and visualization. “I truly believe in the power of thoughts. Positive thinking became a tool for faster recovery. Meditation helped me streamline my thoughts, stay hopeful, and manifest healing,” she says.

3. Celebrating small wins

Cancer recovery does not happen overnight. It requires extreme resilience and patience as well as a firm resolve to go on. She focused on smaller victories, making them her stepping stones to move forward. “Each day was a victory,” Chhavi Mittal says, adding, “Instead of focusing on how far I had to go, I focused on tiny improvements. I celebrated the fact that each day I felt a little better than yesterday, and that was enough.”

4. Practicing gratitude

Gratitude can have a profound impact on your mental health. Being grateful for what we have can help shift our mindset from negativity to a feeling of positive encouragement. This was what became Chhavi Mittal’s secret tool to survival as well. “Whenever I felt overwhelmed, I reminded myself of how much worse it could have been. I was grateful for catching it in time, for having the chance to recover—something many don’t get. That perspective shift changed everything,” she says.

5. Surrounding myself with love

Psychological resilience increases with the presence of strong social support in the form of friends and family, as per a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology. The same was true for Chhavi Mittal as well. Her family became that daily dose of encouragement and motivation for her. “My kids and loved ones became my biggest source of strength. Their care and presence reminded me of the beautiful things in life that truly matter,” she says.

6. Prioritising my happiness

Another thing that helped Chhavi Mittal fight the daunting battle with the cancer recovery process was just being happy. “I stopped waiting for ‘the right time’ to be happy,” she says. The actress adds that she looked for happiness in every small task she did in her day. “I found joy in little things – sipping coffee, walking around a mall, even the luxury of being able to do physiotherapy at the gym instead of being stuck in a boring bedroom. These small choices made a big difference,” she says.

7. Living in the present

Taking in one day at a time, and moving ahead was all that mattered to Chhavi Mittal. She says that her cancer journey has taught her to value each moment of her life and live it to the fullest. “The biggest lesson I learned? Life doesn’t pause for recovery, so why should happiness? I didn’t wait to be completely healed to laugh, smile, and enjoy life. I took it one day at a time, and that’s the motto I live by now,” she says.

Despite facing immense fear, pain, and uncertainty, Chhavi Mittal relied on resilience, positivity, and mental strength to navigate her recovery. Her inspiring story centres around the great power wielded by mental resilience in defeating cancer. Through social media, the actress now encourages others too to prioritise regular check-ups as well as positivity, and self-care.