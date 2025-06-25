Lizzo to Rebel Wilson: 11 Hollywood celebrities who have used Ozempic for weight loss

Ozempic, a drug approved to treat type 2 diabetes, is an effective way to lose weight as well. Here's a list of celebrities who have admitted to using this weight loss drug.

Is Ozempic for weight loss helpful? A host of Hollywood celebrities have admitted to using Ozempic, which has become widely popular among people who want to lose weight. It is one of the brands with semaglutide as the active ingredient to manage type 2 diabetes. Even though the US Food and Drug Administration has approved this medication only to manage blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes, the injectable medication has gained popularity as a weight loss drug. It is not just influencers and reality TV stars who have experimented with it. Hollywood celebrities like Amy Schumer and Rebel Wilson have also admitted to using it to lose weight. But not everyone has had a positive experience.

Here are some of the Hollywood celebrities who have admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss, and what they said about its benefits or side effects.

1. Lizzo

Singer and rapper Lizzo is the latest celebrity to open up about using the much talked-about weight loss drug. While discussing her weight loss efforts, she revealed on the Just Trish podcast in June 2025 that she had tried Ozempic. “It’s just the science for me, calories in versus calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food.” Explaining how it works, she said, “It makes you feel full, so if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter.”

2. Kathy Bates

Last year, Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates said that she lost 80 pounds over the past seven years by making lifestyle changes. She then lost another 20 pounds by taking Ozempic. “There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic. But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough,” she told People.

3. James Corden

Comedian-actor-TV host James Corden said that he tried Ozempic, but it was not very effective for him. “I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work,” Corden said in one of the episodes of his podcast, This Life of Mine with James Corden, in 2024. “I tried it for a bit and then what I realised was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All this does is make you feel not hungry.”

4. Amy Schumer

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer got sick after taking the weight loss drug. “I have this gene, GDF 15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” Schumer, who gave birth to her son Gene in 2019, said during The Howard Stern Show in January 2025. “So I tried Ozempic almost 3 years ago, and I was like bedridden. I was vomiting. And then you have no energy.” She “lost 30 pounds so quick” and “looked great” after taking Ozempic, but she couldn’t lift her “head off the pillow, so what’s the point?”

Also read: Ozempic for weight loss: Is it safe to use this anti-diabetes drug?

5. Sharon Osbourne

TV personality Sharon Osbourne is also one of the celebrities who used Ozempic to help manage her weight. “I lost 42 pounds now and it’s just enough,” she said during an episode of Piers Morgan’s podcast Piers Morgan Uncensored in 2023. “I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

Talking about the side effects of Ozempic, she said, “At first, I mean, you feel nauseous. You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling. I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don’t want to eat. That’s it.” She doesn’t want youngsters to get hooked to it. “You’ve got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it’s not right,” she said.

6. Rebel Wilson

Actress Rebel Wilson admitted to using Ozempic for some time. “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” she said during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2024. The Pitch Perfect actress, who no longer uses Ozempic, said, “No one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

7. Chelsea Handler

Comedian Chelsea Handler talked about unknowingly being prescribed Ozempic. “So, my anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody. I didn’t even know I was on it,” said Handler during her appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy in 2023. Her doctor told her, “If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.”

Chandler recalled giving herself a dose of the medication after a vacation. “I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it. I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, ‘I’m not really eating anything. I’m so nauseous, I’m on Ozempic,'” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’m kind of nauseous too.’ But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged.” Handler’s friend asked her if she was sure she wasn’t on Ozempic. The comedian said that she was just “on semaglutide.” Her friend explained, “That’s Ozempic.”

Take a Poll Take a Poll What type of toothbrush do you use? Manual

Electric

Bamboo

Ultrasonic toothbrush Take a Poll Take a Poll Which fabric feels best down there? Cotton

Lace

Bamboo

Microfiber Previous Next

8. Kelly Osbourne

Singer and actress Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, was all praise for Ozempic. “I think it’s amazing,” she said about the medication during an interview with E! News last year. “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?”

9. Macy Gray

Grammy winner Macy Gray is one of the celebrities who did not have a good experience with Ozempic. “Oh, boy my stomach hurts. I took Ozempic. I can’t go to the bathroom, and I was up all night,” she said during an episode of The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets in 2024. On why she decided to try Ozempic, she said, “Quietly, I’m kind of a vain person. I’ve gained a lot of weight over the past couple years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic.”

10. Tori Spelling

Actress Tori Spelling revealed that she used two weight loss drugs — Ozempic and Mounjaro. “I did Mounjaro and everyone admits it now,” she said during her Misspelling podcast in 2024. Before that, she used Ozempic when she was at 160 pounds. “I tried Ozempic and it didn’t work for me.”

11. Stephen Fry

English actor and comedian Stephen Fry said that he tried Ozempic years ago. “I’m an early adopter of these things,” he said during an episode of River Café Table 4 podcast in 2024.

“I happened to be in America, and I’d read about it, and I asked my doctor in America, my physician as they like to call them, and he said, ‘I think I can get you some.’ He tried me on it, and the first week or so, I was thinking, ‘This is astonishing. Not only do I not want to eat, I don’t want any alcohol of any kind. This is going to be brilliant.’” Then he started feeling sick. “I was literally throwing up four, five times a day and I thought, ‘I can’t do this.’ So that’s it.”

A word of caution

Nausea, constipation and vomiting are some of the common side effects of Ozempic. Use this weight loss drug only after consulting a doctor.