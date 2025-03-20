Toasted skin syndrome: Here’s how your laptop and heater may affect your skin

Got a habit of keeping your laptop on your lap and working? Give up this habit if you don't want to end up with toasted skin syndrome.

You may want to extend your legs on your bed while working or watching a movie on your laptop. However, resting the heat-emitting device on your thighs may not be the best thing for your skin. The heat that you feel coming from your laptop can lead to toasted skin syndrome, which can cause skin discolouration. The relatively uncommon skin condition may affect you even if you often use heating pads for long hours. If you don’t stop exposing yourself to the devices that emit heat, you might be increasing your risk of skin cancer.

What is toasted skin syndrome?

“Toasted skin syndrome or erythema ab igne is a skin condition that results from prolonged exposure to heat,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav. As the name suggests, this condition has to do with the skin’s “toasted” appearance. The affected area, usually the legs, thighs or lower back that are consistently exposed to a heat source, becomes discoloured.

This condition is characterised by a reddish-brown or fishnet pattern that appears on the skin. Over time, the skin may become dry, rough, and may even get thick. “In severe cases, toasted skin syndrome can lead to skin damage, such as pigmentation changes or the development of precancerous lesions,” says the expert.

Toasted skin syndrome is more prevalent in women than men, according to a study published in Curēus in 2021. “This may be because many women like to use heating pads while menstruating to ease the pain,” says the expert. Children may also be at a risk of of this skin condition, according to research published in Pediatrics in 2010. “If your child spend many hours every day playing video games on a laptop resting on their thighs, they may also have this skin condition,” says the expert.

What causes toasted skin syndrome?

“The primary cause of toasted skin syndrome is repeated or prolonged exposure to heat sources like heating pads, space heaters, laptops, or even sitting near a hot stove or using seat heaters in cars,” says the expert. When the skin is exposed to heat for an extended period of time, it can cause damage to the deeper layers of the skin, resulting in discolouration.

“The heat causes blood vessels to dilate, leading to the release of melanin in the skin, which results in the formation of dark spots,” says the expert. In some cases, the heat exposure can also lead to a decrease in the skin’s elasticity and the breakdown of collagen.

What are the symptoms of toasted skin syndrome?

Here are the symptoms of toasted skin syndrome:

They generally begin with a mild reddening of the skin in areas that are exposed to heat.

Over time, the skin may develop a fishnet pattern with brownish or reddish discolouration.

The skin may not feel painful in the beginning, but it can become dry, rough, or scaly with continued exposure to heat.

In some cases, the skin can develop blisters or a burning sensation.

As the condition progresses, there can be the development of permanent pigmentation changes or skin thickening.

“The symptoms should not be taken lightly, as in rare cases, long-term heat exposure may increase the risk of skin cancer in the affected areas,” says Dr Yadav.

How to diagnose toasted skin syndrome?

Here’s how toasted skin syndrome is diagnosed:

Diagnosis of this skin condition is done through a physical examination by an expert like a dermatologist. “The distinctive appearance of the skin, with its reddish-brown or fishnet pattern, can help in identifying the condition,” says the expert.

The doctor will ask for a detailed history of heat exposure too.

In some cases, a biopsy or skin sample might be taken to make sure it is not skin cancer or different types of dermatitis.

How to treat toasted skin syndrome?

The treatment for toasted skin syndrome depends on the severity of the condition:

In mild cases, the best thing to do is to stop exposing the affected area to heat sources. During a 2017 study, published in the International Journal Of Dermatology, researchers found that removal of the heat source resulted in complete remission. “Make sure that you take a break from devices like laptops after every 30 minutes to avoid prolonged exposure,” says the expert.

To take care of skin dryness or irritation, use moisturisers, soothing creams, and ointments. “You can use the ones that have aloe vera, as it can help to restore hydration and calm inflammation,” says Dr Yadav.

In severe cases, such as thickened skin or pigmentation changes, laser therapy or topical medications, like corticosteroids, may be prescribed. “These may help to reduce inflammation and improve the appearance of the skin affected by the toasted skin syndrome,” says the expert.

Whether you balance your laptop on your thighs for long or use a heating pad to get relief from pain, make sure to take breaks. Prolonged heat exposure may lead to toasted skin syndrome, which mostly affects women and children.