Toasted skin syndrome: Here’s how your laptop and heater may affect your skin

You may want to extend your legs on your bed while working or watching a movie on your laptop. However, resting the heat-emitting device on your thighs may not be the best thing for your skin. The heat that you feel coming from your laptop can lead to toasted skin syndrome, which can cause skin discolouration. The relatively uncommon skin condition may affect you even if you often use heating pads for long hours. If you don’t stop exposing yourself to the devices that emit heat, you might be increasing your risk of skin cancer.
“Toasted skin syndrome or erythema ab igne is a skin condition that results from prolonged exposure to heat,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav. As the name suggests, this condition has to do with the skin’s “toasted” appearance. The affected area, usually the legs, thighs or lower back that are consistently exposed to a heat source, becomes discoloured.
This condition is characterised by a reddish-brown or fishnet pattern that appears on the skin. Over time, the skin may become dry, rough, and may even get thick. “In severe cases, toasted skin syndrome can lead to skin damage, such as pigmentation changes or the development of precancerous lesions,” says the expert.
Toasted skin syndrome is more prevalent in women than men, according to a study published in Curēus in 2021. “This may be because many women like to use heating pads while menstruating to ease the pain,” says the expert. Children may also be at a risk of of this skin condition, according to research published in Pediatrics in 2010. “If your child spend many hours every day playing video games on a laptop resting on their thighs, they may also have this skin condition,” says the expert.
“The primary cause of toasted skin syndrome is repeated or prolonged exposure to heat sources like heating pads, space heaters, laptops, or even sitting near a hot stove or using seat heaters in cars,” says the expert. When the skin is exposed to heat for an extended period of time, it can cause damage to the deeper layers of the skin, resulting in discolouration.
“The heat causes blood vessels to dilate, leading to the release of melanin in the skin, which results in the formation of dark spots,” says the expert. In some cases, the heat exposure can also lead to a decrease in the skin’s elasticity and the breakdown of collagen.
Here are the symptoms of toasted skin syndrome:
“The symptoms should not be taken lightly, as in rare cases, long-term heat exposure may increase the risk of skin cancer in the affected areas,” says Dr Yadav.
Here’s how toasted skin syndrome is diagnosed:
The treatment for toasted skin syndrome depends on the severity of the condition:
Whether you balance your laptop on your thighs for long or use a heating pad to get relief from pain, make sure to take breaks. Prolonged heat exposure may lead to toasted skin syndrome, which mostly affects women and children.
Yes, sitting next to a heater for long periods can be bad for your skin, especially if the heater emits direct heat to a specific area. Continuous exposure to high temperatures can cause the skin to dry out, leading to irritation, dehydration, and a loss of natural oils. This can make the skin more vulnerable to developing conditions like toasted skin syndrome, where the skin becomes discolored, rough, or even develops burns over time.
Toasted skin syndrome is less common than other skin conditions. It was originally more prevalent in people who used heating pads for therapeutic reasons, but in recent years, the condition has become more common due to modern technology. Using devices that emit heat, such as laptops, space heaters, and car seat heaters, has contributed to the increasing cases of this syndrome.
