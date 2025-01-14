Petticoat cancer: Know the risks and how to prevent it

Chat with
As Indian women, we all love wearing sarees. The saree has long been an essential piece of traditional Indian clothes, adored by women of all ages and cultures throughout the country. It is a staple garment in all households. However, did you know that your favourite garment, the saree, can give you cancer? Yes, under the bright sarees lies a secret risk to Indian women: petticoat cancer. A recent study published in the British Medical Journal has raised serious concerns for women who wear sarees daily. This unique condition typically affects the abdomen or waistline and is caused by prolonged irritation caused by a tightly tied petticoat string (or nada) that holds the saree in place.
Petticoat cancer, also known as Marjolin’s ulcer, is a rare type of skin cancer that appears around the waist in people who wear tightly knotted saree underskirts (petticoats) or dhotis. The persistent friction and pressure from tightly tied waist cords can cause chronic skin irritation, discolouration, and ulceration, eventually leading to squamous cell cancer, as found in a study published in the British Medical Journal Report.
Marjolin’s ulcer or petticoat cancer, is a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer that develops in pre-existing chronic wounds or scars. Here are some common symptoms, as found in a study published by StatPearls:
Petticoat cancer or Marjolin’s ulcer is not directly caused by wearing a petticoat, but rather by the chronic irritation and inflammation that can occur at the waistline due to the tight fit of the garment. Here’s how:
A petticoat’s tight cord or waistband can cause constant friction and pressure on the skin at the waistline, leading to chronic irritation and inflammation. This can result in skin breakdown and the development of chronic wounds or ulcers. Over time, these chronic wounds can become susceptible to malignant transformation, ultimately leading to the development of Marjolin’s ulcer or petticoat cancer, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research.
A tightly fitting petticoat’s constant friction and pressure can significantly weaken the skin barrier at the waistline. This weakened barrier disrupts the skin’s natural defense mechanisms, making it more susceptible to various forms of damage, as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research. The compromised barrier becomes less effective in protecting the underlying tissues from external irritants, pathogens, and mechanical stress. As a result, the skin becomes more vulnerable to injury, leading to the development of abrasions, cuts, and ultimately, chronic wounds. These chronic wounds can then serve as a potential site for the development of petticoat cancer.
While not a direct cause, genetic predisposition to skin cancer may contribute to the development of petticoat cancer. People with a family history of skin cancer, such as melanoma or basal cell carcinoma, may be more susceptible to this rare type of skin cancer, as found in a study published in the journal Current Opinions in Oncology. However, it is important to note that the presence of chronic wounds or scars, caused due to a prior cancer, has a key role in the development of Marjolin’s ulcer. The genetic predisposition is most certainly a contributing component, increasing the risk in people with pre-existing skin damage.
Here are some prevention tips you can follow to prevent petticoat cancer as found in a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research:
Depending on the stage and extent of the cancer, petticoat cancer is often treated using a multidisciplinary approach. The primary treatment is surgical excision, which aims to remove the diseased tumour while leaving a margin of healthy tissue. In some situations, additional treatments, such as radiation therapy or chemotherapy, may be required to eradicate any remaining cancer cells and lower the chance of recurrence. Early detection and treatment are critical to boosting your chances of effective treatment and recovery. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment of any medical conditions.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care