Muscle loss: 6 surprising reasons your muscles are weak!

Muscle loss is a common outcome of ageing. However, with awareness of its causes, it can treated if addressed in time.

A lot of things change as you age, and losing muscle mass is one of them! Age-related muscle loss, otherwise known as sarcopenia, can happen to anyone especially those above the age of 30. Our body starts losing mass naturally in our 30s, making age-related muscle weakness one of the primary causes of muscle loss. Apart from certain medical conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, factors like inadequate protein intake and lack of physical activity also play a major role in aggravating muscle loss. Muscle loss can cause disruptions in daily activities, the loss of stamina as well as poor balance. Know the causes of muscle loss and how you can treat this condition!

What are the symptoms of muscle loss?

The thinning of muscle mass is called muscle wasting or muscle atrophy. The gravity of muscle mass loss decides the severity of this condition. Here are some of its common symptoms:

Lesser muscle strength

Impaired ability to perform basic physical tasks or activities

Decrease in muscle size

Facing difficulty balancing

Remaining inactive for longer periods

What are the causes of muscle loss?

Muscle wasting is a loss of muscle mass owing to the weakening and shrinking of muscles. Several medical conditions and lifestyle habits are responsible for muscle loss as we age. However, maintaining muscle mass means keeping up the quality of your life and independence. Our body naturally starts losing mass in our 30s.

Apart from certain medical conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, factors like inadequate protein intake and lack of physical activity play a major role in aggravating muscle loss. Some of it can be reversed, while others can be hard to deal with, says Orthopedic Dr Sunil Kumar Dash.

Some of the common causes of muscle loss include:

1. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive disease that impacts nerve cells throughout the body. In normal cases, the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord signal the muscles to move. In people suffering from ALS, the nerve cells that control voluntary movement die and cease sending the signals that help in movement. With time, due to lack of use, the muscles get wasted.

2. Muscular dystrophy

Muscular dystrophy is a genetic condition that triggers progressive weakness of muscles and muscle wasting. As per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, MD is a group of over 30 conditions that result in muscle weakness and degeneration. As the condition progresses, it can lead to difficulty in movement. It can hamper breathing and heart function, which can be life-threatening.

Depending on the type and gravity of a person’s MD, the effects can be mild, progressing slowly over an average life span. In other cases, the condition can turn aggressive, and progressive at a fast pace, shortening a person’s life span.

Also read: Struggling to bulk up? Know fitness mistakes causing muscle loss

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

3. Multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a type of autoimmune disease that affects the myelin that surrounds the never fibers. This condition damages the nerves, which affects the muscles in turn. The damaged nerves lose their ability to initiate muscle movement, leading to atrophy.

4. Inactivity for long periods

Prolonged inactivity, like resting in bed for long hours, can lead to loss of muscle mass. Bed rest is surely needed when someone has an injury or illness that leaves the person unable to move. As per the Journal of Extreme Physiology and Medicine, muscle wasting can develop within 10 days in healthy older adults who are on bed rest. Due to muscle wasting, a 40 per cent decrease in muscle strength can happen within the first week.

5. Malnutrition

People suffering from malnutrition have a significantly inadequate nutritional intake, and this can trigger muscle loss, leading to muscle wasting. Malnutrition can stem from a myriad of possible causes like anorexia nervosa, cancer, and persistent nausea. As per the Journal of Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, the deficiency of vitamin D can lead to muscle loss in people.

Also read: Study suggests menopause can lead to major muscle loss

6. Ageing

Muscle loss is a natural outcome of ageing. The Muscle, Ligaments And Tendons Journal noted that drastic changes to leg muscle mass occur after the age of 50 years when a muscle loss of 1-2 per cent is typical. Further research was highlighted that showed that between 20 and 80 years of age, the average person loses 35 to 40 per cent of muscle mass in their legs.

How to treat muscle loss?

Experiencing muscle loss is a natural phenomenon as you age, but getting it treated is essential for a person’s overall quality of life. Muscle wasting happens with many types of illness and disease. As per a 2017 research published in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, muscle wasting contributes to a worse prognosis in diseases like cancer, heart failure, and sepsis. So, treatment, at times, depends on the underlying condition leading to muscle loss. In some cases, treating the illness can help curb muscle wasting and help reverse the condition.

Other treatment options include:

1. Exercise

Exercise helps build muscle strength and is one of the most effective ways to prevent and treat muscle wasting. The type of exercise and activities a person will be able to perform as per the doctor’s recommendation will depend on the cause of atrophy. For instance, certain underlying conditions may put restrictions on your ability to do specific exercises. Also, if you are unable to actively move certain joints in your body, you can still perform exercises wearing a brace or splint.

2. Focused ultrasound therapy

Focused ultrasound therapy is a new kind of treatment for muscle loss. This method involves directing beams of high-frequency sound waves at specific areas of the body. The sound waves enable muscle contractions and that further helps in reducing muscle loss.

3. Nutrition therapy

Consuming a diet that is rich in all nutrients and minerals like Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, protein, calcium, and magnesium can help you overcome muscle wasting. Adopting a diet that provides you with sufficient calories, protein, and other nutrients can help encourage muscle development and may help treat muscle wasting.

4. Physical therapy

Physical therapy can help manage movement by using various techniques to prevent muscle wasting. Therapists may suggest certain exercises depending on the person’s condition. Physical therapy can also prove useful if a person is on bed rest. In such cases, therapists may perform passive exercise if the person is unable to move. This type of exercise includes moving the legs and arms to exercise the muscles by the therapist.

Takeaway

Muscle loss or muscle wasting is a common outcome of ageing. Certain conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or multiple sclerosis can weaken our muscles. But, issues like malnutrition or inactivity can be treated by indulging in regular strength training and by increasing your daily intake of protein.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What does muscle atrophy feel like?

If you have muscle atrophy in your limbs, you might experience sensations like tingling, numbness or weakness in your legs and arms. If you have atrophied muscles in your face or throat, your facial muscles may start feeling weak, and you might even find it hard to speak or swallow.

2. What is the difference between muscle atrophy and muscle hypertrophy?

Muscle atrophy is a loss of muscle mass. Muscle hypertrophy, as the name suggests, is the opposite. It is a condition causing an increase in muscle mass. Your muscle fibres become bigger and thicken. Muscle hypertrophy happens due to an increase in the volume of your muscle cells. You may experience this condition through workout routines like strength training or high-intensity interval training (HIIT).