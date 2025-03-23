What is meningitis and how to treat it?

Meningitis is a disease in which you experience inflammation of the protective membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Read on to learn the major causes, symptoms and treatment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms such as fever, neck stiffness, or confusion, it is important to seek medical intervention at once. These are the classic triad of symptoms for meningitis, a disease which happens due to inflammation of the protective membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can also cause nausea as well as make you sensitive to light. The major causes are certain bacteria, fungi or parasites, and the severity of the disease depends on how you got it in the first place. Read on to know more about the causes, as well as the line of treatment.

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord, usually caused by viral, bacterial, or fungal infections. It can lead to symptoms like severe headache, fever, neck stiffness, nausea, and sensitivity to light. The World Health Organization states that it is usually caused by infection. It can be fatal and requires immediate medical care. “It can be caused by several species of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Bacterial meningitis is more severe and can be life-threatening, requiring urgent medical attention, while viral meningitis is usually milder. Vaccination and early treatment help prevent serious complications,” explains neurologist Dr Balaji BS.

What are the symptoms of meningitis?

Symptoms can appear suddenly and vary depending on the cause. Fever, neck stiffness, and altered mental status are the classic triad of symptoms; however, all three are only present in 41% of cases, states this study, published by StatPearls. Individuals may also experience confusion, difficulty concentrating, seizures, sleepiness, or difficulty waking up. In severe cases, there may be skin rashes. Infants and young children may show signs such as constant crying, difficulty feeding, irritability, or a bulging soft spot on the head. Since the infection can progress rapidly, seeking immediate medical attention is crucial to prevent complications like brain damage, hearing loss, or even death.

What are the causes of meningitis?

Here are some of the major causes of the disease.

1. Bacterial Infections

Bacterial Meningitis is considered to be the most dangerous due to bacteria such as Streptococcus Pneumoniae and Neisseria meningitis. In fact, N meningitidis is the leading cause of in children and young adults, states this study, published by StatPearls. It is transmitted by respiratory droplets and needs immediate antibiotic treatment to avoid severe complications.

2. Viral Infections

This is the most frequent cause of the disease and is typically milder than bacterial infections. Viruses such as Enteroviruses and Herpes Simplex Virus can cause inflammation, but mostly recover without needing any particular treatment,” says the expert. However, in some cases, this can turn severe too, and hence, a doctor consultation is a must.

3. Fungal and parasitic infections

This affects individuals with weakened immune systems the most. Parasites such as Naegleria fowleri can cause rare and deadly brain infections. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention states that the three main parasites that cause the infection are Angiostrongylus cantonensis Baylisascaris procyonis and Gnathostoma spinigerum. Such conditions are treated with specialised antifungal or antiparasitic medications.

4. Non-infectious causes

There are certain drugs, autoimmune disorders, cancer, or brain trauma that may also cause the disease. Treatment in such situations is focused more on controlling the underlying disease instead of combating an infection.

How to diagnose meningitis?

The disease is diagnosed through a combination of medical history, physical examination, and tests like a lumbar puncture (spinal tap) to analyse cerebrospinal fluid. Additional tests, such as blood tests, CT/MRI scans, and bacterial cultures may help determine the cause and severity of the infection. Early diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment, explains the expert.

How to treat meningitis?

The treatment varies with its cause. Bacterial meningitis requires immediate administration of antibiotics and hospitalisation, whereas the viral type can be treated by rest and supportive therapy. Fungal and parasitic versions of the disease requires specific antifungal or antiparasitic drugs. In non-infectious meningitis, treatment is aimed at controlling the underlying condition. Early medical intervention is very important to avoid complications.

It is important to understand that the disease is a serious condition that needs immediate medical attention. The illness can lead to many severe complications if left untreated. Some of these include brain damage, hearing loss, and even death. The bacterial type is believed to be the most dangerous, while viral, fungal, and parasitic infections can also cause inflammation. Early diagnosis and treatment play a crucial role in managing the disease effectively.