Hemorrhoids in women: What are the causes of piles?

Hemorrhoids or piles are the swollen veins surrounding the anus. These veins can be under the skin around the anus or inside the rectum, which is the section of the large intestine leading to the anus. Irrespective of the location, they can make having a bowel movement uncomfortable. In fact, they are a common condition that affects men as well as women. However, there are a few factors that can make women more susceptible. Hormonal changes, pregnancy, and childbirth are some of the common causes of hemorrhoids in women.
Also known as piles, these are swollen and inflamed veins located in the rectum and anus. “They can cause discomfort, pain, and bleeding, especially during bowel movements,” says gastroenterologist Dr Sukrit Singh Sethi. About 4.4 percent of people in the world are affected by this condition, according to 2021 research published in PLOS One.
Here are the types of hemorrhoids:
Women with hemorrhoids may experience a variety of symptoms, including –
There are several factors that can lead to the development of hemorrhoids in women –
Pregnancy predisposes women to develop piles or hemorrhoids. Around 25 to 35 percent of pregnant women are affected by hemorrhoids, as per a 2008 study published in the Canadian Family Physician journal. During pregnancy, the growing uterus exerts pressure on the pelvic veins, reducing blood flow from the lower part of the body. This increased pressure on the rectal veins can lead to piles, especially during the third trimester.
The intense strain during labour can cause the veins in the rectal area to swell, leading to hemorrhoids. During a 2021 study published in PLOS One, researchers found that 68.7 percent of participants who gave birth to a child had hemorrhoids. “Many women experience hemorrhoids post-childbirth due to the pushing involved during vaginal delivery,” says Dr Sethi.
Men or women, chronic constipation and straining during bowel movements are often the leading causes of hemorrhoids. During a 2021 study published in Frontiers, researchers found that for at least 25 percent of the time, constipation was associated with the prevalence of hemorrhoids. Straining increases pressure on the veins in the rectum, causing them to swell and become irritated.
Being on the heavier side can invite a lot of health problems, including piles. Obesity is one of the risk factors for hemorrhage, as per research published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology in 2021. Excess body weight, particularly in the abdominal area, can increase pressure on the pelvic veins, contributing to the development of hemorrhoids.
“Sitting for prolonged periods, especially on the toilet, can hinder blood circulation, increasing the likelihood of hemorrhoids,” says the expert. In general, a sedentary lifestyle, which means engaging in less physical activity, can contribute to constipation, which in turn increases the risk for piles.
A diet low in fiber often leads to constipation, forcing people to strain during bowel movements. This straining is a major risk factor for hemorrhoids. During a 2019 study published in La Tunisie médicale, internal hemorrhoids were more frequently seen in people who followed a low-fiber diet and had less water.
Hormonal fluctuations can happen during different stages in a woman’s life. These fluctuations can take place not only during pregnancy, but also while menstruating and can cause changes in the digestive system. “Sometimes, they can lead to constipation, which can contribute to the development of hemorrhoids,” says the expert.
As women age, wrinkles are not the only changes you will see. The tissues supporting the veins in the rectum and anus can also weaken, making them more prone to developing hemorrhoids or piles. Hemorrhoids are more prevalent in women as well as older people, as per research published in Scientific Reports in 2022.
Diagnosis of this condition usually involves a physical examination by a doctor who may use various methods to assess the condition –
There are several effective treatments available for hemorrhoids, ranging from home remedies to medical procedures –
Mild hemorrhoids, especially those caused by temporary factors like pregnancy or constipation, may resolve within a few days with proper self-care. “However, more severe cases, such as prolapsed or thrombosed hemorrhoids, may take longer to heal and may require medical intervention,” says the expert.
Hemorrhoids are a common, but manageable condition that affects many women, particularly during pregnancy and childbirth. Make lifestyle changes like increasing fiber intake, and maintaining a healthy weight, and apply creams to deal with it.
