27 risk factors and causes of heart disease you might not be aware of

The cases of cardiovascular diseases are on the rise due to several reasons. Know 27 common causes of heart disease and its risk factors.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death worldwide, with 695,000 people dying from heart disease in the United States each year. This accounts for 1 in every 5 deaths, as per the Department of Health. Among these fatalities, heart attacks and coronary artery disease are the most common causes of heart-related deaths. So, dealing with heart disease is no joke—it is serious and can be life-threatening. But have you ever wondered what exactly causes heart disease? The answer is complex. It is not just one thing, it is a combination of medical conditions, lifestyle choices, and even genetic factors that can increase your risk. From high blood pressure to poor eating habits and stress, there is a lot that can affect your heart. Let us dive into the common causes of heart disease that you should know!

Causes of heart diseases

There are several causes of heart disease, which may include certain medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, diabetes, etc.) and unhealthy lifestyle choices (such as smoking, unhealthy diet, being obese or overweight, etc.). These causes can work together to increase the risk of heart disease or cardiovascular diseases.

Medical conditions

Several medical conditions contribute to the development of heart disease, and often, they interact with each other to exacerbate the risk.

1. High blood pressure (hypertension)

High BP is one of the most significant causes of heart disease. When blood pressure is consistently elevated, the heart works harder to pump blood, which can cause damage to the arteries and heart muscles. High BP symptoms include severe headache, difficulty breathing, weakness, numbness, nausea, vomiting, etc., as per the StatPearls. Over time, this increased strain on the heart can lead to conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, and even heart attacks.

2. High cholesterol levels (hyperlipidemia)

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is necessary for the body’s function. However, an excessive cholesterol level in the blood can lead to a build-up in the arteries, forming plaques that narrow the blood vessels. This process, known as atherosclerosis, can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and peripheral artery disease. High LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol, and low HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, also known as good cholesterol, levels are particularly harmful.

3. Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is the hardening and narrowing of the arteries due to the build-up of plaques (fat, cholesterol, and other substances). As the arteries narrow, blood flow becomes restricted, which can lead to coronary artery disease (CAD), heart attack, and stroke. Possible symptoms include chest pain, cold sweat, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, and shortness of breath.

4. Coronary artery disease (CAD)

CAD occurs when the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, become narrowed or blocked due to plaque accumulation. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this condition can restrict the oxygen supply to the heart, leading to chest pain (angina) or a heart attack. This is the first symptom of it, along with weakness, lightheadedness, pain in the shoulder, and shortness of breath. CAD is one of the most common causes of heart disease.

5. Heart arrhythmias

Arrhythmias are abnormal heart rhythms that can interfere with the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively. Some arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and even sudden cardiac arrest. When the heart beats too fast, too slow, or irregularly, it can significantly affect the functions of the lungs, brain, and all other organs, states the American Heart Association.

6. Heart valve disease

The heart contains four valves that help regulate blood flow through the chambers. Valve diseases, including valve stenosis (narrowing) and valve regurgitation (leaking), can lead to the heart working harder to pump blood, causing strain on the heart and leading to heart failure if untreated.

7. Heart failure

Another one of the most common causes of heart disease is heart failure. It occurs when the heart is no longer able to pump blood efficiently, causing a backlog of blood and fluid in other parts of the body. This condition can result from CAD, heart inflammation, chronic high blood pressure, heart valve disease, or heart attacks. The World Health Organization considers heart failure to be one of the most common causes of heart disease.

8. Cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease)

It is a disease of the heart muscle that affects its ability to contract and pump blood. This condition can be caused by genetic factors, infections, alcohol abuse, or chronic high blood pressure. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure or arrhythmias, and in severe cases, heart transplantation may be necessary.

9. Congenital heart disease

This serious heart condition refers to heart defects present at birth, such as holes in the heart or abnormal heart valve structure. These defects can disrupt normal blood flow and, if left untreated, can lead to heart failure or other complications.

10. Heart infections

It includes conditions such as endocarditis and myocarditis. Endocarditis is an infection of the heart’s inner lining, while myocarditis refers to inflammation of the heart muscle. Both conditions can result from bacterial, viral, or fungal infections and can weaken the heart’s structure, leading to heart failure or other severe complications if not treated promptly.

11. High BP during pregnancy

Also known as pre-eclampsia, this condition during pregnancy characterised by high blood pressure and damage to organs, especially the kidneys. If left untreated, it can result in complications for both the mother and the baby, including an increased risk of heart disease later in life.

12. Diabetes

While you may not believe it but diabetes is one of the causes of heart disease. Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are major risk factors for heart disease. In fact, your risk of developing cardiovascular disease is more than double if you have diabetes, as per the American Heart Association. High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and nerves that control the heart, contributing to the development of atherosclerosis, heart attack, and other heart-related issues.

13. Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

CKD is linked to heart disease due to the interconnected nature of the kidneys and the cardiovascular system. CKD can lead to high blood pressure and fluid retention, both of which strain the heart. Additionally, the kidneys’ inability to filter waste effectively can cause toxins to build up in the bloodstream, further damaging the heart.

14. Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and other autoimmune diseases increase the risk of heart disease due to chronic inflammation. This inflammation can damage blood vessels, leading to atherosclerosis and increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems. While these conditions may not be the common causes of heart disease, they can put you at risk.

15. Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea, particularly obstructive sleep apnea, is a sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. This condition is associated with high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, and an increased risk of heart disease, including heart failure. Obstructive sleep apnea is linked to an increased risk of heart failure by 140 percent, the risk of stroke by 60 percent, and the risk of coronary heart disease by 30 percent, reveals a study published in the National Institute of Health.

16. Thrombosis

Another medical condition in the causes of heart disease list is thrombosis. It refers to the formation of blood clots within blood vessels, which can block blood flow to the heart, leading to a heart attack or stroke. Risk factors for thrombosis include atrial fibrillation, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and the use of oral contraceptives.

Lifestyle risk factors

In addition to medical conditions, lifestyle choices play a significant role in the development of cardiovascular disease. Here are some lifestyle related causes of heart disease:

17. Unhealthy diet

Diets high in sodium, refined carbohydrates, sugars, and unhealthy fats contribute to high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and obesity—the three most common causes of heart disease. Consuming processed foods and sugary drinks also leads to an increase in blood sugar levels and weight gain, which can ultimately harm the heart.

18. Not enough physical activity

Physical inactivity is one of the most significant causes of heart disease. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, lowers blood pressure, improves cholesterol levels, and enhances heart health. A sedentary lifestyle contributes to obesity and other risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

19. Unhealthy Weight

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, all of which are linked to heart disease, explains a study published in the American Heart Association. Excess fat, particularly abdominal fat, can lead to insulin resistance and inflammation, both of them are common causes of heart disease.

20. Smoking and vaping

Smoking and vaping are major causes of heart disease and are also linked to premature death, related and not related to the heart, according to the American Heart Association. Tobacco use damages blood vessels, raises blood pressure, and increases clotting risk. Additionally, smoking reduces the oxygen available to the heart, making it more vulnerable to heart attacks.

21. Heavy or binge drinking

Excessive alcohol consumption increases blood pressure and can lead to heart arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, and other heart-related issues. According to the Alcohol Research, consumption of alcohol is not only problematic to your heart but it can also contribute to obesity and liver disease, which are additional causes of heart disease.

22. Stress and mental health

Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression have been shown to be one of the common causes of heart disease. Stress hormones such as cortisol can raise blood pressure and contribute to inflammation, while mental health conditions often lead to unhealthy behaviours like poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking, suggests a study published in the American Heart Association Journal.

23. Misuse of prescription or recreational drugs

The misuse of drugs, particularly stimulants such as cocaine, can lead to serious heart problems, including arrhythmias, heart attacks, and stroke. Even the misuse of prescription drugs can have adverse effects on heart health.

24. Use of oral contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy

Certain hormonal therapies, including birth control pills and hormone replacement therapy, can increase the risk of blood clots, which may lead to heart attack, stroke, and deep vein thrombosis, particularly in women who smoke or have other risk factors.

Other causes of heart diseases

Here are some of the other reasons why you might be more prone to heart diseases.

25. Gender

Women are generally at a higher risk of developing heart disease, especially after menopause. It is due to the decrease in estrogen levels, which helps protect against cardiovascular disease. However, men usually develop heart disease at an earlier age than women.

26. Age

The risk of heart disease increases as you get older. Over time, the heart and blood vessels naturally experience wear and tear, and risk factors like high blood pressure or high cholesterol can build up, leading to a higher chance of heart disease in older adults.

27. Family and medical history

If someone in your family, especially a close relative, had heart disease at a young age, you may have a higher risk of developing it too. Both genetic factors and shared lifestyle habits are significant causes of heart disease.

Now that you know the causes of heart disease, make sure you are making efforts to keep your heart healthy!