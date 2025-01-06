5 causes of food cravings and how to manage them

Food cravings can be relentless and can disrupt any fitness diet that you are on. Check out the various reasons behind such cravings, and how to do away with them.

You might be on point with your diet and exercise, but even the thought of your favourite dish can throw everything off track. While food cravings might seem harmless, they can quickly derail any fitness or healthy routine. Understanding the root cause of these cravings can help you deal with them in an informed manner. External factors, even as simple as watching your daily shows, can influence your choices. Also, following overly restrictive diets often can trigger cravings for foods you are not allowed to eat. If you are not sure about the cause of food cravings, know why you are feeling this way and how you can deal with it.

What are food cravings?

Food cravings are referred to as strong urges for a specific kind of food. This drive might appear uncontrolled, leading a person to want normally unhealthy foods. These cravings are highly common, with over 90 percent of people experiencing them. “Everyone has distinct cravings, but they are usually temporary and for processed meals heavy in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats,” says dietician Anuja Gaur. According to research published in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, men are more inclined to seek savoury foods, whilst females choose high-fat, sweet dishes.

Causes of food cravings

Food cravings can be caused by several triggers, both physical and mental. Here are some of the causes of food cravings

1. External cues

Many external cues can lead to such cravings. “External cues could be your favourite program that you enjoy watching with a bowl of ice cream,” says Gaur. When you watch an episode, you’ll develop the habit of reaching for the bowl of ice cream. Research published by the University of Bristol, also reports that even a brief exposure to the sight and smell of food has been shown to increase reported appetite.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Depression

Yes, depression also might lead you to crave more of your favourite foods. A study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, states that depression and anxiety have also been shown to increase cravings for palatable foods. This might cause people to seek specific meals. Also, these cravings may cause weight gain in patients with schizophrenia, the study states.

3. Poor sleep

Poor sleep may also exacerbate these urges. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, observed that when the participants got less sleep at night, they reported feeling hungrier. They experienced both increased cravings and increased susceptibility to food rewards and selected larger portions from meal items during lunchtime.

4. Selective food deprivation

Not getting to eat certain food items might make you crave to eat them as well. A study, published in the journal Springer, revealed that short-term, selective food deprivation seems to indeed increase cravings for the avoided foods. It adds that such diet-induced cravings may be mediated by physiological, such as nutritional deprivation or psychological mechanisms. This is why dieting is often blamed for increased cravings in people.

5. Medical conditions

Food cravings can originate from several causes, including:

Hormone imbalances

Pregnancy

Pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS)

Sleep deprivation and unhealthy eating habits

Dehydration

Gut Health Issues

Low blood sugar levels.

Inactivity

Intake of processed foods

Stress and personality features

Mood fluctuations

Contextual eating

Nutritional deficiencies

How to deal with food cravings?

Managing these cravings requires lifestyle modifications and self-care techniques. Here are some effective therapy options:

Stay hydrated by drinking water

Manage stress well

Maintain a regular eating routine

Ensure proper sleep and careful eating

Plan and prepare meals in advance

Increase your protein intake

Engage in frequent physical activity

Avoid skipping meals

Distract yourself from desires

Bring healthy snacks

Avoid enticing meals

Improve your food environment

Keep a journal of your desires

Listen to the signals of your body

Is there a way to prevent food cravings?

Yes, here are some tips to prevent food cravings

Small, regular meals with a focus on protein can keep you satisfied, making it easier to resist late-night cravings.

Fibre-rich foods add bulk to your diet and keep you full for a while.

Avoid keeping foods that can trigger your food cravings in your house.

Maintain a busy schedule. A change in habit might assist in preventing cravings.

Create non-food rewards for good eating.

When in doubt, give in to a nutritious snack.

While many food cravings are caused by external factors, some may be the consequence of actual hunger. Being able to listen to your body is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Which food is best to curb food cravings?

Eggs have been shown to keep us feeling fuller for longer periods and to suppress the appetite-stimulating hormone ghrelin. The high-quality protein in eggs helps to keep cravings at bay. Besides this, oatmeal is the breakfast of champions keeping us full until lunchtime. Nuts are also high in healthy fats, which keep you fuller for longer. When you get hungry, snack on a few nuts or add nuts to your meals so you don’t have to eat in between meals. Eating whole fruits and vegetables provides fibre, which aids in the management of cravings.

Can food cravings ever be a sign of something dangerous?

Food cravings can sometimes signal serious health issues. Iron deficiency or other nutrient imbalances can result in cravings for non-food items (pica). Persistent sugar cravings could be linked to diabetes or blood sugar issues, while hormonal disorders like thyroid problems can also trigger unusual cravings. Conditions like binge eating disorder or gut dysbiosis may contribute too. If cravings are intense, unusual, or disruptive, it’s essential to seek medical advice for proper evaluation.