5 causes of food cravings and how to manage them

Chat with
You might be on point with your diet and exercise, but even the thought of your favourite dish can throw everything off track. While food cravings might seem harmless, they can quickly derail any fitness or healthy routine. Understanding the root cause of these cravings can help you deal with them in an informed manner. External factors, even as simple as watching your daily shows, can influence your choices. Also, following overly restrictive diets often can trigger cravings for foods you are not allowed to eat. If you are not sure about the cause of food cravings, know why you are feeling this way and how you can deal with it.
Food cravings are referred to as strong urges for a specific kind of food. This drive might appear uncontrolled, leading a person to want normally unhealthy foods. These cravings are highly common, with over 90 percent of people experiencing them. “Everyone has distinct cravings, but they are usually temporary and for processed meals heavy in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats,” says dietician Anuja Gaur. According to research published in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, men are more inclined to seek savoury foods, whilst females choose high-fat, sweet dishes.
Food cravings can be caused by several triggers, both physical and mental. Here are some of the causes of food cravings
Many external cues can lead to such cravings. “External cues could be your favourite program that you enjoy watching with a bowl of ice cream,” says Gaur. When you watch an episode, you’ll develop the habit of reaching for the bowl of ice cream. Research published by the University of Bristol, also reports that even a brief exposure to the sight and smell of food has been shown to increase reported appetite.
Yes, depression also might lead you to crave more of your favourite foods. A study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, states that depression and anxiety have also been shown to increase cravings for palatable foods. This might cause people to seek specific meals. Also, these cravings may cause weight gain in patients with schizophrenia, the study states.
Poor sleep may also exacerbate these urges. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, observed that when the participants got less sleep at night, they reported feeling hungrier. They experienced both increased cravings and increased susceptibility to food rewards and selected larger portions from meal items during lunchtime.
Not getting to eat certain food items might make you crave to eat them as well. A study, published in the journal Springer, revealed that short-term, selective food deprivation seems to indeed increase cravings for the avoided foods. It adds that such diet-induced cravings may be mediated by physiological, such as nutritional deprivation or psychological mechanisms. This is why dieting is often blamed for increased cravings in people.
Food cravings can originate from several causes, including:
Managing these cravings requires lifestyle modifications and self-care techniques. Here are some effective therapy options:
Yes, here are some tips to prevent food cravings
While many food cravings are caused by external factors, some may be the consequence of actual hunger. Being able to listen to your body is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Eggs have been shown to keep us feeling fuller for longer periods and to suppress the appetite-stimulating hormone ghrelin. The high-quality protein in eggs helps to keep cravings at bay. Besides this, oatmeal is the breakfast of champions keeping us full until lunchtime. Nuts are also high in healthy fats, which keep you fuller for longer. When you get hungry, snack on a few nuts or add nuts to your meals so you don’t have to eat in between meals. Eating whole fruits and vegetables provides fibre, which aids in the management of cravings.
Food cravings can sometimes signal serious health issues. Iron deficiency or other nutrient imbalances can result in cravings for non-food items (pica). Persistent sugar cravings could be linked to diabetes or blood sugar issues, while hormonal disorders like thyroid problems can also trigger unusual cravings. Conditions like binge eating disorder or gut dysbiosis may contribute too. If cravings are intense, unusual, or disruptive, it’s essential to seek medical advice for proper evaluation.
Drinking water is a simple thing that may make a big difference: drinking more water makes you less likely to eat fat, sugar, and salt, all of which you want to avoid in a snack. This is because water fills the space in your stomach, making you feel fuller.
There is no doubt that sweet meals taste delicious. Sugar also boosts people's sensations of enjoyment, pleasure, and reward. It activates "feel-good" chemicals in your brain, such as serotonin and dopamine.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care