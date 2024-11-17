Have a bitter taste in mouth? Here’s how to get rid of it

A bitter taste in mouth can be the result of a course of specific medications or other oral infections and diseases. Here is how to get rid of it.

Have you ever had a bitter taste in your mouth that won’t go away? We have all been there. From a dose of antibiotics to poor oral hygiene, there are many factors that leave you with an extremely bitter taste in your mouth. Certain deficiencies as well as inadequate hydration can also alter the taste of your mouth. While some causes of this unpleasant feeling might not be in your hands, others can be avoided by changing simple lifestyle habits. A balanced diet as well as drinking enough water can help you. Chewing sugar-free gum is a hack that can get you immediate relief as well. Other long-lasting prevention techniques include consuming probiotics and avoiding excessively spicy food.

Why does one get a bitter taste in mouth?

A bitter taste in the mouth can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from simple lifestyle habits to underlying health conditions. While most of the causes for a bad taste in the mouth are not serious conditions, some can indicate more severe health problems that need to be dealt with. This can be due to eating certain foods or undergoing hormonal changes. It can also be because of poor oral health. For you to get rid of the bitter taste in your mouth, it is important to treat the underlying cause, says Internal Medicine specialist Dr Hemalata Arora.

Causes of bitter taste in mouth

Here is why you have a bitter taste in mouth:

1. Poor oral hygiene

When you don’t brush your teeth regularly, bacteria can accumulate on your tongue and teeth, leading to bad breath and a bitter taste. Gum disease can also be a result of poor oral hygiene. This can lead to inflammation and infection in the gums and contribute to a bitter taste. A study, published in the journal Oral Diseases, states that periodontitis is linked with a distorted sense of taste and smell. Inadequate saliva production can lead to a dry mouth, which can exacerbate a bitter taste.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Certain medications

Some medications such as antibiotics, blood pressure medications, and some vitamins and supplements can also lead to a bitter taste in the mouth. Many active pharmaceutical ingredients taste bitter. After eating a pill, you feel bitter when specific chemicals are detected by specialised receptors in the tongue, as well as other parts of the oral cavity like the throat, states a study, published in Clinical Therapeutics.

3. Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), characterised by acid reflux can lead to a bitter taste in the mouth. In this condition, acid regurgitation happens from the stomach to the upper oesophagus and mouth. A study published in the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility states that patients with gastroparesis and GERD often report a decreased sense of enjoyment when eating. They report taste and smell abnormalities.

4. Fungal infection of the mouth

A fungal infection in the mouth, often referred to as oral thrush or oral candidiasis, can lead to a bitter taste. Oral thrush is caused by an overgrowth of the fungus Candida albicans, which is normally present in the mouth. When this fungus overgrows, it can cause white patches on the tongue, inner cheeks, and throat. These patches can sometimes be scraped off, revealing a red, sore area underneath. A research paper published by the National Institutes of Health lists the common signs of oral thrush as a white coating that covers your mouth. It can also affect your sense of taste.

5. Nerve damage

Occasionally, nerve damage or sensory perception due to central nervous system problems like brain tumours, and other diseases can lead to a bitter taste in the mouth. One of these conditions is often referred to as dysgeusia. This results in a distorted, frequently unpleasant taste perception, states a study published in Pharmacology, Toxicology and Pharmaceutical Science. This is when nerves responsible for taste sensation are damaged, which can lead to distorted or altered taste perceptions. This can give you a persistent bitter taste, a metallic taste, or other unusual flavours.

6. Poor nutrition

While this is rare, vitamin deficiency and poor nutrition may cause stomatitis. This can lead to a bitter taste in the mouth. Certain vitamin deficiencies can lead to other oral health issues that might indirectly contribute to a change in taste perception. For example, vitamin B12 deficiency can cause nerve damage, which could potentially affect taste sensation.

7. Dry mouth

A dry mouth due to dehydration and mouth breathing can also lead to a bitter taste in your mouth. When your mouth does not produce enough saliva, it can become dry and uncomfortable. An autoimmune disease, such as Sjögren syndrome can also give you a dry mouth.

How to get rid of the bitter taste in mouth?

Here are some tips that can help eliminate the bitter taste in your mouth:

Maintaining good hydration is crucial and drinking plenty of unsweetened liquids, especially citrus-based ones like lemon juice, buttermilk, lemonade, and coconut water, can be very effective in not only keeping you hydrated but also in reducing a persistent bitter taste in the mouth.

Reviewing your medications is important since certain drugs, such as blood pressure medications and antibiotics like metronidazole, can cause a metallic or bitter taste. If possible, consult with your doctor to see if switching or discontinuing these medications is an option.

Chewing sugar-free gum can also help diminish the bitter taste while improving oral hygiene.

Dairy products like cheese and milk may further aid in coating the mouth and reducing the bitterness.

Addressing acidity by eating meals on time and seeking treatment for any digestive issues can also alleviate the unpleasant taste.

If a vitamin deficiency is suspected, getting blood tests done and consulting a physician to treat any deficiencies or infections can be beneficial in managing the symptoms.

How to prevent bitter taste in your mouth?

If you hate the feeling of bitter taste in your mouth, there are some ways to make sure it does not happen. Prioritise proper nutrition in your diet. “It is important to avoid oily, excessively spicy, sugary, sweet, and preservative-laden foods, as these can increase bitterness. Ensuring a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables provides essential minerals and vitamins that help alleviate any bitter taste,” explains Dr Arora.

Staying well-hydrated and maintaining good oral hygiene are also key to preventing this issue. Additionally, any recent viral or bacterial illness, or a hospital stay, can cause temporary changes in taste due to medications and disruptions in the gut microbiome. Over time, incorporating probiotics and maintaining a diet low in sugar, fried foods, and preservatives can help restore normal taste.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can a bitter taste in the mouth be dangerous?

It is rarely dangerous and is only an indicator of a possible underlying illness. Those conditions need to be treated.

2. Can some foods or drinks help with a bitter taste?

While there’s no specific food or drink that can magically eliminate a bitter taste, some people find relief from drinking water, sucking on sugar-free candies, or chewing sugar-free gum.