6 causes of abdominal pain that might be more serious than you think

While indigestion and gas can often cause abdominal pain, it might indicate something more serious as well. Here are some conditions that need urgent medical attention.

Abdominal pain might seem harmless at first, however, if it persists, it might indicate something serious. While common conditions such as acidity, indigestion and gas can cause abdominal pain, it can also be due to serious underlying conditions such as appendicitis, kidney stones, intestinal blockages, or infections. So, you should never take this pain lightly. Resting it out, helping yourself to clear liquids and herbal teas as well as hot water packs might do the trick in relieving the pain. However, if these don’t help, it might be important to head to the doctor, especially if the pain is accompanied by other symptoms such as vomiting, bloody stools, fever or chills.

Can abdominal pain be dangerous?

Yes, abdominal pain can be dangerous because it may indicate serious underlying conditions such as appendicitis, kidney stones, intestinal blockages, or infections. The US National Institutes of Health lists the most common causes are gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach intestine) and nonspecific abdominal pain, followed by cholelithiasis (a condition that causes hardened pieces of bile in the gallbladder), urolithiasis (stones in the urinary tract), diverticulitis (bulging pouches in intestine walls), and appendicitis (an inflamed appendix).

“Severe, persistent, or worsening pain, especially when associated with symptoms such as fever, vomiting, blood in stool, or difficulty breathing, should be brought to a doctor’s attention immediately,” explains internal medicine specialist Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar.

Common causes for abdominal pain in adults

Here are some of the reasons why you have abdominal pain.

1. Gastroenteritis

The stomach flu or gastroenteritis is fairly common. The US Institutes of Health states that there are more than 350 million cases of acute gastroenteritis in the United States annually, and 48 million of these cases are caused by foodborne bacteria. It is caused by viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections that lead to inflammation of the stomach and intestines. The symptoms include cramping, diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.

2. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

IBS is a chronic condition affecting the large intestine. It causes abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and changes in bowel habits such as diarrhoea or constipation. The exact cause of this syndrome is unclear, but some of the triggers may be stress, diet, or a sensitive digestive system. More than medication, this abdominal pain that is caused by IBS can be rectified by dietary changes, states a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

3. Acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

GERD is a condition that causes stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus. This can trigger heartburn, upper abdominal pain, and a sour taste in the mouth. Chronic reflux can trigger complications such as ulcers or damage to the oesophagus. GERD is very common, and nearly one-third of university students in the US are affected by GERD symptoms at some point or another, states this study, published in the journal BMC Gastroenterology.

4. Kidney stones

Mineral deposits in the kidney can lead to severe cramping pain that begins in the lower back, crosses the abdomen, and into the groin area. Symptoms might also include blood in the urine and nausea, in addition to severe abdominal pain. According to a study published in the journal Advances in Urology, Kidney stones have been associated with an increased risk of chronic kidney diseases, end-stage renal failure, and cardiovascular diseases. Treatment may range from pain management to surgically removing larger stones.

5. Appendicitis

Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix and usually leads to a sharp pain in the lower right abdomen that starts near the belly button. Other symptoms can be fever, nausea, and loss of appetite. The National Institutes of Health states that Appendectomy, a surgery to cure appendicitis, is a relatively safe surgical procedure. However, if left untreated or the diagnosis is delayed, patients are at risk for appendiceal perforation (formation of a hole that allows infection), abscess formation, peritonitis (inflammation in the abdomen wall), sepsis, and death, states the study.

6. Gallstones

Gallstones are hardened deposits in the gallbladder that can cause blockage in the flow of bile. This condition results in extreme gallbladder pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, and is usually induced by high-fat meals, says Dr Kumbar. Known as biliary colic, it may necessitate surgery if severe inflammation or infection is diagnosed.

When should you go to the doctor for abdominal pain?

People should visit a doctor for abdominal pain if it is sharp, persistent, or getting worse. “Additional alarming symptoms such as fever, vomiting, blood in stool or vomit, yellowing of the skin or eyes, or difficulty breathing also require medical attention,” explains Dr Kumbar. In cases of sudden and sharp pain, or pain after injury, it is important to visit a doctor as it might be a sign of life-threatening or serious condition.

Home remedies to reduce abdominal pain

Here are some tips to reduce abdominal pain:

Resting is important. This can help you feel better soon.

The use of a heating pad or warm compress helps relax the abdominal muscles and reduce cramps.

Drinking clear fluids like water and herbal teas such as peppermint or chamomile can also be soothing.

Steer clear of items that might exacerbate symptoms, including spicy, fatty, or acidic food items, and stick to bland meals such as rice, bananas, or toast.

Gentle stretching or yoga poses, such as a child’s pose, may help to alleviate gas-related pain.

Over-the-counter remedies, such as antacids for heartburn or oral rehydration solutions for diarrhoea, can also be helpful.

Note: While these are the common reasons for abdominal pain in adults, it is important to never take this pain lightly. If the pain persists, make sure to go to the doctor. Also, consult a doctor if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.