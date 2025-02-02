Thyroid cancer: Know all about its causes, symptoms and risk factors

EXPERT SPEAK

This World Cancer Day, learn all about thyroid cancer—its symptoms, causes, risk factors, and types—the fifth most common cancer in women.

Thyroid cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the thyroid gland. In 2020, there were about six lakh cases of it worldwide, making it the 10th most common cancer, according to the Indian Journal of Surgical Oncology. Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland, which is located in the front of the neck, near the windpipe. The thyroid makes hormones that help control your metabolism, heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. Since it often does not show symptoms, it can be hard to detect. This World Cancer Day, learn more about thyroid cancer and how it can go unnoticed.

What is thyroid cancer?

Cancer causes cells to grow uncontrolled in your body. It is a type of cancer that tends to start in the thyroid gland. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the throat due to its appearance. This particular gland is present in your neck. It is part of the endocrine system, the body system that produces hormones to regulate the body’s functions. The thyroid hormone is responsible for regulating your metabolism and energy levels. In thyroid cancer, the cells present in the gland grow abnormally than usual. This further leads to the formation of a lump or tumor in the thyroid gland. While it can affect anyone, it occurs in women almost three times more than men. In fact, it is the fifth most common cancer found in women globally and in the United States, as per the StatPearls.

What causes thyroid cancer?

The exact cause of this type of cancer is quite unclear. Various factors can contribute to thyroid cancer. This can include factors like family history, exposure to high radiation levels in daily routine, and genetic mutation. In some cases, it can also develop due to long-term deficiency of iodine in the body. Your lifestyle choices along with environmental factors also play a crucial role in its occurrence.

Symptoms of thyroid cancer

Most thyroid cancers are asymptomatic but some can cause symptoms, which may vary from person to person. The symptoms may include:

Lump in your throat

Swollen lymph nodes

Hoarseness

Difficulty in swallowing

Persistent neck pain

Difficulty in breathing

Unexplained weight loss or gain

Fatigue

Noticeable voice changes

Tight feeling in the neck

The intensity and severity of these symptoms can differ based on various factors like stage or health status. These symptoms often go unnoticed at an early stage, making it difficult to detect early on. Do not ignore these symptoms and immediately consult a doctor for timely intervention.

What are the risk factors for thyroid cancer?

Certain risk factors can increase your chances of developing thyroid cancer. This can include risk factors like:

Being a female, as this condition is more common in women, especially those around the age group of 20 to 55.

People with a family history of genetic conditions or thyroid in general should be cautious, as they are more likely to develop it too.

Having been exposed to high levels of radiation during childhood, such as from X-rays or radiation therapy.

Having thyroid conditions like goiter (an enlarged thyroid) or Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

Being overweight or obese.

Genetics can contribute to this cancer in about 2 out of 10 people with medullary thyroid cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Types of thyroid cancer

It is rare, but it is one of the fastest-growing cancers in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. There are 7 main types of thyroid cancer:

Papillary cancer

Follicular cancer

Hurthle cell cancer

Sporadic medullary cancer

Familial medullary cancer

Anaplastic cancer

Thyroid lymphoma

How is thyroid cancer diagnosed?

It is crucial to detect it at its early stage before it becomes life-threatening. Thyroid cancer is typically diagnosed with the help of a few tests such as physical examination, blood tests, and imaging tests. Your doctor may assess your condition and look for any type of lump or inflammation in the neck. The blood tests can help understand whether your thyroid gland is functioning properly or not. Diagnostic tests like ultrasound or biopsy can provide valuable information about your thyroid gland and significantly detect any abnormal cell activities. Imaging tests like CT scans or MRIs are equally important as they help identify if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body for timely intervention.