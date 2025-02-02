Thyroid cancer: Know all about its causes, symptoms and risk factors

Chat with
Thyroid cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the thyroid gland. In 2020, there were about six lakh cases of it worldwide, making it the 10th most common cancer, according to the Indian Journal of Surgical Oncology. Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland, which is located in the front of the neck, near the windpipe. The thyroid makes hormones that help control your metabolism, heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. Since it often does not show symptoms, it can be hard to detect. This World Cancer Day, learn more about thyroid cancer and how it can go unnoticed.
Cancer causes cells to grow uncontrolled in your body. It is a type of cancer that tends to start in the thyroid gland. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the throat due to its appearance. This particular gland is present in your neck. It is part of the endocrine system, the body system that produces hormones to regulate the body’s functions. The thyroid hormone is responsible for regulating your metabolism and energy levels. In thyroid cancer, the cells present in the gland grow abnormally than usual. This further leads to the formation of a lump or tumor in the thyroid gland. While it can affect anyone, it occurs in women almost three times more than men. In fact, it is the fifth most common cancer found in women globally and in the United States, as per the StatPearls.
The exact cause of this type of cancer is quite unclear. Various factors can contribute to thyroid cancer. This can include factors like family history, exposure to high radiation levels in daily routine, and genetic mutation. In some cases, it can also develop due to long-term deficiency of iodine in the body. Your lifestyle choices along with environmental factors also play a crucial role in its occurrence.
Most thyroid cancers are asymptomatic but some can cause symptoms, which may vary from person to person. The symptoms may include:
The intensity and severity of these symptoms can differ based on various factors like stage or health status. These symptoms often go unnoticed at an early stage, making it difficult to detect early on. Do not ignore these symptoms and immediately consult a doctor for timely intervention.
Certain risk factors can increase your chances of developing thyroid cancer. This can include risk factors like:
Genetics can contribute to this cancer in about 2 out of 10 people with medullary thyroid cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
It is rare, but it is one of the fastest-growing cancers in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. There are 7 main types of thyroid cancer:
It is crucial to detect it at its early stage before it becomes life-threatening. Thyroid cancer is typically diagnosed with the help of a few tests such as physical examination, blood tests, and imaging tests. Your doctor may assess your condition and look for any type of lump or inflammation in the neck. The blood tests can help understand whether your thyroid gland is functioning properly or not. Diagnostic tests like ultrasound or biopsy can provide valuable information about your thyroid gland and significantly detect any abnormal cell activities. Imaging tests like CT scans or MRIs are equally important as they help identify if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body for timely intervention.
While there is no guaranteed way to prevent thyroid cancer, limiting exposure to radiation, maintaining a healthy weight, getting regular check-ups and eating a balanced diet can help reduce the risk of it.
Many people with thyroid cancer do not experience symptoms, especially in the early stages. However, possible signs include a lump in the neck, changes in voice, difficulty swallowing, and swollen lymph nodes.
