Cardiac rupture after heart attack: What shooter Jaspal Rana’s case teaches about missed signs

Cardiac rupture: Warning signs to watch for and how stents can help improve survival rates after a heart attack.

India’s shooting legend Jaspal Rana, who had a glorious run at the Commonwealth Games and coached Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, recently died at the age of 49 following a cardiac rupture. While his sudden demise has once again sparked concern about the rise of middle-aged cardiac deaths in India, it has also underlined the risks of delayed heart attack treatment and the need to recognise early warning signs. Jaspal Rana was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after he “carried a heart attack” for at least three days, as per news reports. He had been travelling and continued to feel chest pain before arriving at the hospital. His condition was stabilised by doctors, but later he suffered a fatal heart rupture.

What is cardiac rupture?

What happens if people ignore warning signs? In Jaspal Rana’s case, he had an acute heart attack. This led to complications, including a tear in the heart muscle called cardiac rupture, which can have serious effects. This highlights the importance of acting quickly when symptoms appear. If patients delay, the damage can be severe.

The British Medical Journal show that 10% to 14% of heart attack survivors may face this problem. “When the heart muscle does not get enough oxygen, it can weaken and may even rupture. High blood pressure, extreme stress, and delays in treatment can increase this risk,” Dr Rahul Gupta, Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots.

Are stents life-saving?

Stents have changed how we treat heart emergencies. These small mesh tubes are used during angioplasty to keep arteries open after doctors clear blockages. “Stents help restore blood flow and lower the heart’s workload. They also significantly reduce the risk of problems such as cardiac rupture,” Dr Deebanshu Gupta, Interventional Cardiologist, Sarvodya Hospital, tells Health Shots. Research by the American Heart Association shows that getting a stent quickly after a heart attack can greatly lower the risk of dying. This treatment helps patients recover better and improves their quality of life.

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Are heart attacks and cardiac arrests the same thing?

Heart attacks and cardiac arrests are not the same, and it’s important to understand the difference. Recognising these differences can save lives, as warning signs can be overlooked. Quick actions, like using stents, can also improve patient outcomes.

What is cardiac arrest?

Have you been in a crowded room when someone suddenly collapsed? This is cardiac arrest: the heart suddenly stops pumping blood due to an electrical problem. “Unlike a heart attack, which occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked, cardiac arrest involves the heart’s rhythm. When the heart’s electrical system fails, it stops completely,” says Dr Gupta. Blood flow to vital organs, including the brain, stops within moments, causing loss of consciousness within seconds. Without immediate help, death can occur within minutes.

What are the symptoms of cardiac arrest?

Cardiac arrest can happen suddenly and without warning. Signs include collapsing, being unresponsive, and not breathing or having a pulse. “Some people may notice warning signs like shortness of breath, a racing heart, or feeling very tired before it happens”, explains Dr Gupta. These signs can be easy to miss, leaving many people caught off guard.

Statistics from the Sage Choice journal show that more people are becoming aware of these symptoms. Still, they can manifest differently in different individuals. This makes it hard to recognise them and can delay important emergency responses.

Cardiac arrest vs heart attack

Many people think cardiac arrest and heart attack mean the same thing, but they do not. A heart attack happens when a blood clot blocks blood flow in a coronary artery. This cuts off oxygen to part of the heart muscle. “Common symptoms include a crushing pain in the chest, pain spreading to the left arm, heavy sweating, and nausea”, warns Dr Gupta.

During a heart attack, the heart usually keeps beating. Heart attacks and cardiac arrests are different events. Heart attacks can sometimes lead to cardiac arrest, but they are not the same. Their symptoms and differences are important and can save lives.

Can a normal and healthy person have cardiac arrest?

People with heart disease are at higher risk for cardiac arrest. Still, it can also happen to seemingly healthy individuals without warning. “Conditions that are not diagnosed, genetic heart problems, or severe electrolyte imbalances can lead to a sudden cardiac event”, shares the expert. For some people, the first sign of a heart issue may be a serious cardiac arrest.

Risks of cardiac arrest

Many factors can increase the chance of having a cardiac arrest. “These include coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking too much alcohol”, explains the doctor. While age is an important factor, being young does not guarantee safety from these serious events.

Which immediate action should you take after recognising that a person is in cardiac arrest?

In a cardiac arrest, getting help quickly is vital. Call emergency services right away. “While you wait for help, perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to keep blood circulating to vital organs”, explains the cardiologist. If you have access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), use it to greatly improve the chances of survival. Research by the American Heart Association shows that giving CPR immediately and then using a defibrillator can double or triple survival rates, emphasising the importance of acting quickly.

Can cardiac arrest be prevented?

Not every case of cardiac arrest can be prevented, but being aware of and managing risk factors can lower the chances.