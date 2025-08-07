Monsoon season and heart health: Cardiologist explains increased risk of cardiac arrest

Learn how changing lifestyles in rural areas are increasing the risk of cardiac arrest and discover essential prevention strategies.

The monsoon season warrants greater attention to health, particularly cardiovascular health, commonly referred to as monsoon heart health. Recent reports indicate a worrying trend: a notable increase in cardiac arrest cases, particularly from rural areas of Karnataka, India. Historically viewed as an urban health issue, cardiovascular diseases are now making their presence felt in villages, challenging the belief that active lifestyles and wholesome diets protect against heart ailments.

In the past, rural diets primarily consisted of nutritious cereals like ragi, wheat, and rice. However, the modern shift towards high-saturated fat foods, high-sodium processed items, and low-nutrient options has led to a rise in health concerns, particularly during the monsoon season when people may indulge in unhealthy eating habits, according to the World Health Organisation. “Nutrition is not just about what you eat, but also how much and how often,” asserts cardiologist Dr. Krishna Kumar B. R.

Key observations:

Changing lifestyles: Rural communities are adopting sedentary lifestyles, experiencing increased stress, and making poor dietary choices, according to a study published in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences .

Prevalent risk factors: Issues such as obesity, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, and Dyslipidemia are now alarmingly common in these populations, similar to urban areas, as per The Ochsner Journa l.

Why are cardiac arrests increasing?

Several underlying health conditions, often undetected, may be contributing to the increase in cardiac incidents, especially during the monsoon season. Dr Krishna Kumar Vasavi Hospital points out a significant factor: genetic predisposition. “If a close family member has had a premature cardiac issue, it’s wise to undergo preventive screenings,” he advises.

Possible undetected conditions:

Insulin resistance

High blood pressure

Cholesterol deposits

Obesity

Drug abuse, including misuse of anabolic steroids

Can cardiac arrest go unnoticed?

While advancements in early detection methods are noteworthy, challenges persist, particularly about monsoon-related heart health. Basic tools like ECG, ECHO, or treadmill tests might not suffice for early diagnosis. The gold standard for visualising coronary arteries includes CT, CAG, calcium scoring, and catheter angiograms, providing better insight into blockages.

Early-stage blockages can often be managed with medications. In contrast, advanced stages may require stenting or bypass grafting. However, even angiograms can sometimes miss future risks, as noted in The Nigerian Medical Journal. During the monsoon season, it’s imperative to focus on heart health, as weather changes can impact overall well-being. The emphasis should remain on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and committing to regular check-ups.

What is the best physical activity for cardiac patients?

Physical activity is undeniably key to heart health, especially during the monsoon season when weather changes can impact cardiovascular fitness. However, Dr Krishna Kumar emphasises the importance of customisation before beginning any fitness regime. Having a health check-up is essential to determine the suitable type and intensity of exercise based on individual health profiles and age, as per the Korean Journal of Family Medicine.

Who is more at risk of cardiac arrest?

Preventative measures should start early, especially among children. Dr Krishna Kumar insists on instilling knowledge about healthy eating and active living from a young age. A collective societal effort is needed to promote heart health awareness, particularly during the monsoon season when many are prone to heart-related issues.

Women, once thought to be shielded by hormonal benefits, are increasingly facing cardiac challenges due to evolving lifestyle habits, particularly during the monsoon season. More women are visiting hospitals with cardiac symptoms, signalling that lifestyle changes are beginning to override their natural defences.

How to prevent cardiac arrest?

“Do not panic when symptoms arise. Seek timely and appropriate medical evaluation,” advises Dr Krishna Kumar. A more conscious society that values preventive care, mental wellness, proper sleep, and stress management is crucial. Health should evolve from being an emergency-driven reaction to a well-planned lifestyle commitment.

Prioritise regular health check-ups, incorporating the following beneficial practices, especially during the monsoon for heart health: