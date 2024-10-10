Not all moles are harmless! Know 7 signs of cancerous moles and how to treat them

Chat with
While a mole might look harmless, it is important to get it checked especially if it grows in size and alters its appearance. These are the signs of cancerous moles. Not all moles turn cancerous, but there is a chance that a mole will turn into skin cancer. Detecting it on time, and seeking medical attention can help impact your treatment options. There are some ways to check if a mole is changing. It should alter its colour, as well as change in size. A cancerous mole will grow bigger. These are some sure-shot ways of identifying cancerous moles and treating them.
Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells. It can be categorised into two main categories – melanoma and non-melanoma, explains oncologist Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma. While moles on skin are common and mostly harmless, a mole sometimes undergoes change in terms of appearance and become a cancerous mole or melanoma. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer, but it can be severe as well. It can spread rapidly, making it difficult to catch it in time and seek treatment. Identifying a cancerous mole, and seeking medical help on time can go a long way in its treatment, states the American Cancer Society. However, one should also note that not all skin lesions are moles. There are many differences between moles and skin tags.
While the causes of cancerous moles or melanoma might be many, it is difficult to understand what exactly has caused it. One cause of cancerous moles is when the cell DNA is damaged. This can result in its rapid growth, states the American Cancer Society. Acquired gene mutations can also result in cancerous moles. Ultraviolet (UV) rays are another cause of how DNA can be damaged. While most UV rays come from the sun, tanning beds can also be a cause of this. It can affect genes, and if the genes don’t work properly, it can cause cells to proliferate and cause cancer. Besides this, inherited gene mutations, which we get from our parents, can also be a cause of melanoma.
If you spot anything suspicious on your skin, be sure to make a doctor’s appointment to rule out the incidence of skin cancer. While the symptoms can vary and even overlap with other conditions, here are some signs as stated by the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Besides this, the US National Cancer Institute states the ABCDE rule to detect cancerous moles. There are some factors listed as part of this rule. They are as follows:
The Skin Cancer Foundation also lists an Ugly Duckling Method to determine if a mole is cancerous. This means that the mole will look different than the other moles on the body. The Foundation also states that about 20-30 per cent of cancerous moles evolve from other regular moles.
The treatment of a cancerous mole includes a biopsy that will be performed by the doctor. Here, the doctor will take out a part of the mole, and send it for testing. While the American Cancer Society lists surgery as the most common option, there are surgical and non-surgical methods to remove a mole. The non-surgical methods include excision, shave removal, laser removal as well as freezing. However, proper aftercare is required after a mole is removed, as the area might be swollen.
If you opt for surgery, the doctor performs an incision. A skin graft might also be required to treat a cancerous mole. However, if the cancer has spread, then other methods such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy might be required.
While there is no sure-shot way to prevent cancerous moles, Cancer Research UK states that there are a few conditions that increase the risk of moles turning cancerous. If the number of moles is higher in your body, then you are at a greater risk of melanoma. It states that people who have 100 or more moles are at a higher risk. If you already have a large mole, it is important to check it regularly for any changes.
Besides this, one can reduce the risk of skin cancer by limiting exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, avoiding sun exposure during peak hours and making it a habit to apply sunscreen regularly. Here are some steps you or your loved ones take to lower the risk:
Not all moles are cancerous, but a mole can turn cancerous quickly. Therefore it is important to check yourself well if you have moles on your body. If your mole changes in colour, appearance or size, then the mole may be cancerous. Early detection is key to successful skin cancer treatment. When it comes to any cancer, prevention is always better than cure. If any of these signs are present, consult an oncologist at the earliest to avoid complications.
Yes, a cancerous mole is like any other cancer and can be life-threatening. Therefore one needs to be careful while checking oneself for moles.
It can take years for a mole to change in colour and appearance. While there might be changes regularly, it is tough to detect these quickly.
Yes, at times, a cancerous mole can shrink and disappear on its own. However, it is important to get it checked as soon as it is detected.
