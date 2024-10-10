Not all moles are harmless! Know 7 signs of cancerous moles and how to treat them

Cancerous moles alter in shape, size and colour. If a mole changes the way it looks, then it is important to get it checked for melanoma.

While a mole might look harmless, it is important to get it checked especially if it grows in size and alters its appearance. These are the signs of cancerous moles. Not all moles turn cancerous, but there is a chance that a mole will turn into skin cancer. Detecting it on time, and seeking medical attention can help impact your treatment options. There are some ways to check if a mole is changing. It should alter its colour, as well as change in size. A cancerous mole will grow bigger. These are some sure-shot ways of identifying cancerous moles and treating them.

What are cancerous moles?

Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells. It can be categorised into two main categories – melanoma and non-melanoma, explains oncologist Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma. While moles on skin are common and mostly harmless, a mole sometimes undergoes change in terms of appearance and become a cancerous mole or melanoma. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer, but it can be severe as well. It can spread rapidly, making it difficult to catch it in time and seek treatment. Identifying a cancerous mole, and seeking medical help on time can go a long way in its treatment, states the American Cancer Society. However, one should also note that not all skin lesions are moles. There are many differences between moles and skin tags.

What are the causes of cancerous moles?

While the causes of cancerous moles or melanoma might be many, it is difficult to understand what exactly has caused it. One cause of cancerous moles is when the cell DNA is damaged. This can result in its rapid growth, states the American Cancer Society. Acquired gene mutations can also result in cancerous moles. Ultraviolet (UV) rays are another cause of how DNA can be damaged. While most UV rays come from the sun, tanning beds can also be a cause of this. It can affect genes, and if the genes don’t work properly, it can cause cells to proliferate and cause cancer. Besides this, inherited gene mutations, which we get from our parents, can also be a cause of melanoma.

How to spot a cancerous mole?

If you spot anything suspicious on your skin, be sure to make a doctor’s appointment to rule out the incidence of skin cancer. While the symptoms can vary and even overlap with other conditions, here are some signs as stated by the Melanoma Research Foundation.

A sore that looks unusual. It can feel itchy or bleed and does not heal or has scabs for over a month.

A sore may also look transparent, pink or even reddish and be rough to touch.

A small lump that may be growing.

Red patches that may be itchy.

Freckles or moles.

A new mole or one that appears different over time.

Scar-like patches on your skin.

Besides this, the US National Cancer Institute states the ABCDE rule to detect cancerous moles. There are some factors listed as part of this rule. They are as follows:

Asymmetry: Half the mole will look different than the other half.

Half the mole will look different than the other half. Border: The mole will have ragged, blurred edges, and won’t be smooth.

The mole will have ragged, blurred edges, and won’t be smooth. Colour: The colour of the mole might be uneven. It will be black, brown, or tan, as well as have white, grey, red, pink, or blue areas.

The colour of the mole might be uneven. It will be black, brown, or tan, as well as have white, grey, red, pink, or blue areas. Diameter: The size will change. They usually grow bigger. If it becomes bigger than 6 millimetres, there are higher chances of it being cancerous.

The size will change. They usually grow bigger. If it becomes bigger than 6 millimetres, there are higher chances of it being cancerous. Evolving: The look of the mole will go on changing.

The Skin Cancer Foundation also lists an Ugly Duckling Method to determine if a mole is cancerous. This means that the mole will look different than the other moles on the body. The Foundation also states that about 20-30 per cent of cancerous moles evolve from other regular moles.

Treatment of cancerous moles

The treatment of a cancerous mole includes a biopsy that will be performed by the doctor. Here, the doctor will take out a part of the mole, and send it for testing. While the American Cancer Society lists surgery as the most common option, there are surgical and non-surgical methods to remove a mole. The non-surgical methods include excision, shave removal, laser removal as well as freezing. However, proper aftercare is required after a mole is removed, as the area might be swollen.

If you opt for surgery, the doctor performs an incision. A skin graft might also be required to treat a cancerous mole. However, if the cancer has spread, then other methods such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy might be required.

How to prevent cancerous moles?

While there is no sure-shot way to prevent cancerous moles, Cancer Research UK states that there are a few conditions that increase the risk of moles turning cancerous. If the number of moles is higher in your body, then you are at a greater risk of melanoma. It states that people who have 100 or more moles are at a higher risk. If you already have a large mole, it is important to check it regularly for any changes.

Besides this, one can reduce the risk of skin cancer by limiting exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, avoiding sun exposure during peak hours and making it a habit to apply sunscreen regularly. Here are some steps you or your loved ones take to lower the risk:

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF of 30 or higher, to protect against both UV-B and UV-A rays. Apply it at least 30 minutes before you step outside. Use a lip balm too, for better protection.

Wear sunglasses or caps to protect your face and eyes when you’re exposed to the scorching heat, during the day.

Protect your arms and legs with long-sleeved tops as well as long trousers or lowers.

Check your medication and if it makes your skin more sensitive to sun exposure.

Monitor any skin eruptions for any changes in size or texture and stay alert to any new moles, etc. This includes on your scalp, palms, soles of your feet and between your toes.

Summary

Not all moles are cancerous, but a mole can turn cancerous quickly. Therefore it is important to check yourself well if you have moles on your body. If your mole changes in colour, appearance or size, then the mole may be cancerous. Early detection is key to successful skin cancer treatment. When it comes to any cancer, prevention is always better than cure. If any of these signs are present, consult an oncologist at the earliest to avoid complications.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can a cancerous mole be life-threatening?

Yes, a cancerous mole is like any other cancer and can be life-threatening. Therefore one needs to be careful while checking oneself for moles.

2. How fast does a cancerous mole grow?

It can take years for a mole to change in colour and appearance. While there might be changes regularly, it is tough to detect these quickly.

3. Can a cancerous mole disappear on its own?

Yes, at times, a cancerous mole can shrink and disappear on its own. However, it is important to get it checked as soon as it is detected.