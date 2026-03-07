Can your active social life lower the risk of heart diseases?

When people think about protecting their heart, they usually focus on diet, exercise, cholesterol levels, or blood pressure. While these factors are certainly important, there is another aspect of health that often gets overlooked, and that is our social lives. Human beings are naturally social, and meaningful connections with friends, family, and community members can influence both emotional and physical health. In fact, growing research suggests that loneliness and social isolation may increase the risk of heart disease and other health issues. On the other hand, staying socially connected may support better heart health. An expert says building strong relationships could be just as important as maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The heart does not just respond to physical activity but it also reacts to emotional and social experiences, Dr Priya Palimkar, Senior Consultant – Cardiology at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots.
When people maintain strong relationships and feel supported by others, their bodies tend to handle stress better. Social interaction triggers the release of “feel-good” hormones such as oxytocin and serotonin. These chemicals help reduce cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone.
Chronic stress, on the other hand, can cause high blood pressure, increase heart rate, and promote inflammation in blood vessels. “Over time, these changes may contribute to atherosclerosis, a condition where arteries become hardened and narrowed, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke,” says Palimkar.
Loneliness is not just an emotional issue, it is a global public health concern. According to the World Health Organization, about 1 in 6 people worldwide experience loneliness. The organisation’s global report on social connection highlights that loneliness is linked to around 871,000 deaths every year, which equals nearly 100 deaths every hour. Social isolation has been associated with a higher risk of:
This growing evidence shows that loneliness can affect both mental and physical health in significant ways.
Palimkar explains, “When someone feels socially isolated for long periods, the body often stays in a state of chronic stress. This triggers the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.” Over time, this can lead to:
Research from Harvard University found that middle-aged adults who experienced loneliness had a 24% higher risk of dying from heart disease compared to those with strong social support. Loneliness can also reduce heart rate variability (HRV), a marker that reflects how well the heart adapts to stress. Lower HRV is often linked with increased cardiovascular risk.
Another reason social relationships benefit heart health is that they often influence daily behaviours. People with active social lives are more likely to:
Having supportive friends or family members often provides a sense of accountability. For example, a walking partner may motivate someone to exercise regularly, while family members may encourage healthier eating habits. Over time, these small behavioural changes can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Life inevitably brings stressful situations, work pressure, financial challenges, or personal loss. Having trusted people to talk to can act as a protective buffer during these difficult moments. “Emotional support helps regulate stress responses in the body. When people feel supported, their blood pressure and heart rate are more likely to return to normal levels after stressful events,” suggests Palimkar.
Without this support, prolonged stress may increase the risk of sudden cardiac events in individuals who are already vulnerable to heart problems.
An active social life does not necessarily mean attending large gatherings or being surrounded by dozens of people. In reality, quality relationships matter far more than quantity. Even simple activities can strengthen social connections, such as:
These interactions can provide a sense of belonging and emotional security.
If someone is feeling isolated, small lifestyle changes can help rebuild social connections. Some simple strategies include:
These steps may improve emotional well-being and indirectly support heart health.
