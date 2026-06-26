Can people with diabetes donate blood? Here’s what a doctor say

Diabetics can donate blood. However, blood sugar levels should be stable and the person should not be on insulin, says an endocrinologist.

Blood donation is one of the ways to save lives. But can everyone do it? Many people living with diabetes often wonder if they can donate blood. For the most cases, diabetes will not automatically disqualify someone from being a blood donor.

People with diabetes can give blood if their diabetes is well-controlled and managed by diet, exercise, or medication. What matters is the stability of blood sugar, say doctors.

In certain cases, a blood donation may be temporarily deferred. Doctors may advise people with diabetes-related complications, such as those who have uncontrolled blood sugar, active infections, or significant cardiovascular issues, to wait until their health has stabilised before donating. Those using insulin are usually not allowed to donate blood, as per Indian hospital guidelines and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The important aspect is to make sure the donor and the recipient are safe and well.

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People taking oral medications for diabetes are generally able to donate blood without any restrictions. But before they donate, they must tell the healthcare professional doing the screening about any recent changes in their medical condition and all medications they consume.

Blood donation tips for diabetics

People with diabetes are also advised to eat a balanced meal before blood donation and to ensure they are well hydrated.

Monitor your blood sugar before and after you donate. This will help you to avoid symptoms such as dizziness or tiredness.

If anyone feels unwell after donation, seek medical advice without delay.

It is equally important to understand that every blood donation centre follows specific eligibility criteria. Therefore, individuals with diabetes should undergo the routine pre-donation health assessment, which includes checking vital signs and reviewing medical history.

If you are diabetic and considering donating blood, consult your doctor or ask the blood donation centre to confirm if you meet the required criteria of blood donation.