World Kidney Day: Can painkillers lead to kidney damage?

Painkillers offer quick relief from headaches and body aches, but frequent or long-term use may affect kidney health. This World Kidney Day, know the risks and how to use these medicines safely.

Pain is one of the most common health complaints people experience. Whether it is a headache, muscle soreness, joint pain, or fever, many individuals reach for painkillers to get quick relief. These medicines are widely available and often used without a second thought. However, while painkillers can be effective in easing discomfort, their impact on the kidneys is something many people overlook. Since the kidneys play a key role in filtering medications from the body, this World Kidney Day, know how certain drugs can affect kidney functions.

According to Dr Sunil Kumar, Nephrologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, understanding how pain medicines interact with kidney health is important, especially for people who already have underlying medical conditions.

Why are kidneys important for overall health?

The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that perform several essential functions in the body. Their primary job is to filter waste products and excess fluid from the blood, which are then removed through urine. Beyond filtration, the kidneys also help maintain electrolyte balance, regulate blood pressure, and produce hormones involved in red blood cell production and bone health. Because many medications are processed through the kidneys, these organs are particularly sensitive to drug-related damage.

When kidney function is affected, waste products can build up in the body, which may lead to serious health problems over time.

Common painkillers that may affect kidney function

Many widely used pain medications belong to a group known as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Common examples include ibuprofen, diclofenac, and naproxen. These drugs work by blocking enzymes that produce substances called prostaglandins, which are responsible for inflammation and pain,” says Dr Kumar.

However, prostaglandins also play an important role in maintaining healthy blood flow to the kidneys. When NSAIDs reduce prostaglandin production, blood flow to the kidneys may decrease.

According to Dr Kumar, short-term use in healthy individuals may not cause significant harm. But frequent use, high doses, or long-term consumption can increase the risk of kidney problems.

The National Kidney Foundation also cautions that people with existing kidney disease, heart disease, or high blood pressure should avoid NSAIDs unless advised by a doctor.

Who is at higher risk of kidney damage?

While anyone can potentially experience kidney-related side effects from painkillers, certain groups are more vulnerable. These include:

Older adults

People with chronic kidney disease

Individuals with diabetes or high blood pressure

People who are dehydrated

Patients taking medications such as ACE inhibitors or diuretics

When NSAIDs are combined with some of these medicines, the risk of kidney injury can increase significantly. This is why medical supervision is important when using pain medications regularly.

Understanding Analgesic Nephropathy

Long-term or excessive use of painkillers can lead to a condition called analgesic nephropathy. In this condition, repeated exposure to certain pain medications causes inflammation and scarring in the kidneys. Over time, this damage can reduce kidney function and may eventually lead to chronic kidney disease.

The condition usually develops slowly, which means many people may not notice symptoms until kidney damage has already progressed. This highlights the importance of using pain medicines carefully and avoiding prolonged self-medication.

Are there safer pain relief options?

Fortunately, not all pain medications affect the kidneys in the same way. Paracetamol (acetaminophen) is generally considered safer for the kidneys when used within recommended limits. Unlike NSAIDs, paracetamol does not significantly reduce blood flow to the kidneys. However, excessive use can harm the liver, so it should still be taken responsibly.

For severe pain, doctors may prescribe medications such as tramadol or tapentadol. These medicines require careful dosage adjustments in patients with reduced kidney function and should only be taken under medical supervision.

Practical tips to protect your kidneys

Protecting kidney health while managing pain involves simple but important precautions:

Always follow the recommended dosage on medication labels

Avoid taking painkillers for long periods without medical advice

Stay well hydrated while using these medicines

Inform your doctor if you have kidney disease or other chronic conditions

Use the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible duration

According to Dr Kumar, responsible use of pain medicines and regular medical guidance can significantly reduce the risk of kidney-related complications.