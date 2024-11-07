Caffeine withdrawal can affect your mood: 8 ways to manage symptoms

Caffeine withdrawal can lead to symptoms such as headaches and mood changes. Drink water and sleep well to manage the symptoms.

If you are used to waking up to a cup of coffee every day, your body becomes accustomed to the caffeine. But if for some reason you decide to cut back, you may experience some caffeine withdrawal symptoms. Right from headaches to feeling tired to getting depressed, there are many symptoms that can affect you. These signs may last just a few days, but they can cause much discomfort. Abruptly switching to beverages with no caffeine is not the solution. You can do it slowly, drink more water and sleep well to ease these symptoms.

What is caffeine withdrawal?

It is your body’s response to a sudden reduction or cessation of caffeine intake. “It is a stimulant mostly found in coffee, tea, and soft drinks, and can create a mild physical dependency due to its effect on the central nervous system,” says dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj. When you consume caffeine regularly, your brain starts producing more adenosine, a neurotransmitter responsible for promoting relaxation and sleepiness, which counteracts the effects of caffeine. This is turn blocks adenosine which can lead to withdrawal symptoms. “When caffeine intake stops suddenly, the brain has a temporary excess of adenosine receptors, leading to withdrawal symptoms. It is not as intense as drug withdrawals, but caffeine withdrawal can still be uncomfortable and challenging,” says the expert.

Caffeine withdrawal timeline

The timeline typically varies, but there is a general pattern that most people may experience:

12 to 24 hours after the last caffeine intake : Initial symptoms may begin, with fatigue and a mild headache often being the first signs.

: Initial symptoms may begin, with fatigue and a mild headache often being the first signs. 1 to 2 days : Symptoms usually peak, with more intense headaches, and mood changes.

: Symptoms usually peak, with more intense headaches, and mood changes. 3 to 5 days : Most symptoms start to decrease though some may still feel lingering effects like irritability or low energy.

: Most symptoms start to decrease though some may still feel lingering effects like irritability or low energy. 7 to 10 days: Symptoms generally subside within a week, but people who were heavy caffeine users may still feel occasional fatigue or cravings for it.

What are the symptoms of caffeine withdrawal?

The symptoms can vary from person to person, but some of the common signs of caffeine withdrawal include:

{{{htmlData}}}

Headache : It typically starts as a dull ache and potentially intensifies. The incidence of a headache in people experiencing caffeine withdrawal is about 50 per cent, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023.

: It typically starts as a dull ache and potentially intensifies. The incidence of a headache in people experiencing caffeine withdrawal is about 50 per cent, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023. Fatigue : A decrease in energy levels as the stimulant effect of caffeine wears off.

: A decrease in energy levels as the stimulant effect of caffeine wears off. Mood changes : Feelings of irritability, anxiety, or depression are pretty common. During a 2024 study published in Public Health Nutrition, stress levels, anxiety and depression were found to be higher in people with caffeine withdrawal symptoms.

: Feelings of irritability, anxiety, or depression are pretty common. During a 2024 study published in Public Health Nutrition, stress levels, anxiety and depression were found to be higher in people with caffeine withdrawal symptoms. Difficulty concentrating : Cognitive focus can be affected, making tasks feel more challenging.

: Cognitive focus can be affected, making tasks feel more challenging. Drowsiness : A strong feeling of sleepiness may occur as the body readjusts.

: A strong feeling of sleepiness may occur as the body readjusts. Flu-like symptoms : Some people may experience nausea, muscle pain, or general discomfort.

: Some people may experience nausea, muscle pain, or general discomfort. Low motivation: The lack of caffeine’s stimulating effect can decrease motivation for daily activities.

How to alleviate caffeine withdrawal symptoms?

Here are some tips –

1. Reduce caffeine intake at your own pace

Slowly reducing caffeine intake over several weeks instead of quitting abruptly can help minimise the symptoms. This will allow your body to adapt to the gradual change. To make the change, stop taking a strong cup of coffee. Instead, mix caffeinated with decaffeinated coffee.

2. Stay hydrated

Drinking water consistently can reduce headaches and fatigue, as dehydration can exacerbate withdrawal symptoms. During a 2012 study published in the Family Practice journal, participants who regularly had a headache saw an improvement in the quality of their lives after three months of increased water intake.

3. Exercise regularly

Walking has health benefits, and so do other exercises like running and doing planks. “Physical activity can boost your energy levels and improve your mood. These can help to counteract the fatigue and irritability from withdrawal,” says Bhardwaj.

4. Get enough sleep

Quality rest for about seven to nine hours can help combat drowsiness and lack of motivation, which are some of the symptoms you may experience after quitting coffee or tea. You can also go to bed earlier than your usual time to help counteract the lack of caffeine’s stimulant effects during the day.

5. Eat balanced meals

“A nutrient-dense diet consisting of vegetables, whole grains, and fruits, will provide sustained energy and help maintain blood sugar levels, making your body less reliant on caffeine for energy boosts,” says the expert. Eating small, but frequent nutritious meals will also help.

6. Consider alternatives

Decaf coffee, herbal tea, or low-caffeine drinks can offer some comfort while significantly reducing caffeine intake. Also, replace your coffee break with a new habit, like a brisk walk or a small snack to reduce the psychological association with caffeine.

7. Take pain relievers

Over-the-counter pain relief, such as ibuprofen, can help manage withdrawal headaches, but be cautious and do not rely on painkillers excessively. During a 2013 research published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, people who had ibuprofen (200 mg), got relief from headaches for two hours.

8. Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques

Caffeine can be a go-to for many during stressful periods. So, reducing its intake may cause stress. “Try stress-relieving activities like meditation, deep breathing, journaling or gentle yoga to ease the withdrawal symptoms, especially mood-related ones,” says the expert.

By following these steps, you can reduce the likelihood of experiencing severe caffeine withdrawal symptoms. These can help to achieve a smooth transition away from caffeine. However, it is best to consult a healthcare provider to avoid any problems.