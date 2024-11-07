Caffeine withdrawal can affect your mood: 8 ways to manage symptoms

Chat with
If you are used to waking up to a cup of coffee every day, your body becomes accustomed to the caffeine. But if for some reason you decide to cut back, you may experience some caffeine withdrawal symptoms. Right from headaches to feeling tired to getting depressed, there are many symptoms that can affect you. These signs may last just a few days, but they can cause much discomfort. Abruptly switching to beverages with no caffeine is not the solution. You can do it slowly, drink more water and sleep well to ease these symptoms.
It is your body’s response to a sudden reduction or cessation of caffeine intake. “It is a stimulant mostly found in coffee, tea, and soft drinks, and can create a mild physical dependency due to its effect on the central nervous system,” says dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj. When you consume caffeine regularly, your brain starts producing more adenosine, a neurotransmitter responsible for promoting relaxation and sleepiness, which counteracts the effects of caffeine. This is turn blocks adenosine which can lead to withdrawal symptoms. “When caffeine intake stops suddenly, the brain has a temporary excess of adenosine receptors, leading to withdrawal symptoms. It is not as intense as drug withdrawals, but caffeine withdrawal can still be uncomfortable and challenging,” says the expert.
The timeline typically varies, but there is a general pattern that most people may experience:
The symptoms can vary from person to person, but some of the common signs of caffeine withdrawal include:
Here are some tips –
Slowly reducing caffeine intake over several weeks instead of quitting abruptly can help minimise the symptoms. This will allow your body to adapt to the gradual change. To make the change, stop taking a strong cup of coffee. Instead, mix caffeinated with decaffeinated coffee.
Drinking water consistently can reduce headaches and fatigue, as dehydration can exacerbate withdrawal symptoms. During a 2012 study published in the Family Practice journal, participants who regularly had a headache saw an improvement in the quality of their lives after three months of increased water intake.
Walking has health benefits, and so do other exercises like running and doing planks. “Physical activity can boost your energy levels and improve your mood. These can help to counteract the fatigue and irritability from withdrawal,” says Bhardwaj.
Quality rest for about seven to nine hours can help combat drowsiness and lack of motivation, which are some of the symptoms you may experience after quitting coffee or tea. You can also go to bed earlier than your usual time to help counteract the lack of caffeine’s stimulant effects during the day.
“A nutrient-dense diet consisting of vegetables, whole grains, and fruits, will provide sustained energy and help maintain blood sugar levels, making your body less reliant on caffeine for energy boosts,” says the expert. Eating small, but frequent nutritious meals will also help.
Decaf coffee, herbal tea, or low-caffeine drinks can offer some comfort while significantly reducing caffeine intake. Also, replace your coffee break with a new habit, like a brisk walk or a small snack to reduce the psychological association with caffeine.
Over-the-counter pain relief, such as ibuprofen, can help manage withdrawal headaches, but be cautious and do not rely on painkillers excessively. During a 2013 research published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, people who had ibuprofen (200 mg), got relief from headaches for two hours.
Caffeine can be a go-to for many during stressful periods. So, reducing its intake may cause stress. “Try stress-relieving activities like meditation, deep breathing, journaling or gentle yoga to ease the withdrawal symptoms, especially mood-related ones,” says the expert.
By following these steps, you can reduce the likelihood of experiencing severe caffeine withdrawal symptoms. These can help to achieve a smooth transition away from caffeine. However, it is best to consult a healthcare provider to avoid any problems.
