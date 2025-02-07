Bryan Johnson ends podcast over bad AQI: Know how air quality impacts your health

American tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson recently walked out of a podcast due to discomfort caused by bad air quality. Know the adverse effects of poor air quality.

American tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his focus on health, and anti-ageing efforts, shocked many when he abruptly left a podcast interview in India. Later, he shared that he ended the interview prematurely due to discomfort caused by the bad air quality in the country. This puts the spotlight on the adverse effects of poor air quality. It not only causes respiratory issues, but also affects skin, heart, and the immune system. According to the World Health Organization, it is also the cause of millions of deaths in the world. Know how it can affect your health, and how to protect yourself.

Bryan Johnson on India’s bad air quality

Following his recent India trip, the longevity advocate shared his concerns over the country’s air quality on X (formerly Twitter). He said that he ended a podcast early due to the “bad air quality.” He was having a great time, but the air quality outside was what made it unbearable for him to be there. “The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air which made the air purifier I’d brought with me ineffective,” he wrote.

Check out his post here:

The 47-year-old further wrote, “Inside, the AQI (air quality index) was 130 and PM2.5 was 75 µg/m³, which is equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours of exposure.” He claimed that the air pollution had made his “skin break out in rash” and it made his “eyes and throat burn.”

According to Bryan Johnson, air pollution has been normalised in India. He wrote, “No one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known.” He stressed on the fact that things needed to change. “I am unsure why India’s leaders do not make air quality a national emergency. I don’t know what interests, money and power keep things the way they are but it’s really bad for the entire country,” wrote Bryan Johnson.

What level is considered to be poor air quality?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is the standard measure used across the globe to assess pollution levels. “It categorises air quality on a scale from 0 to 500, with lower values indicating cleaner air and higher values signaling increasing health risks. During Bryan Johnson’s visit to India, the AQI inside the room was 130.

Poor air quality typically begins at an AQI of 150, and when it surpasses 200, the air becomes unhealthy for the general population,” says respiratory medicine expert Dr Ashish Kaushik. Beyond 300, air quality is considered hazardous, with exposure resulting in severe respiratory distress, reduced lung function, and an increased risk of acute cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes.

What are the causes of poor air quality?

Poor quality of air is connected to human activities as well as natural phenomena, leading to the high levels of pollutants in the atmosphere.

Vehicular emissions are one of the major causes. “Cars and trucks emit nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), which causes smog and respiratory problems,” says pulmonologist Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru.

Another significant source is industrial pollution. Sulfur dioxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and heavy metals from factories and power plants reduce air quality and cause acid rain.

Construction activities release dust and fine particles, which exacerbate the levels of pollution.

Agricultural activities like burning crop stubble and the use of chemical fertilizers introduce ammonia and other pollutants into the air.

Natural factors like fires, volcanic eruptions, and dust storms also create air pollution. However, human activities largely increase its effect.

What are the effects of poor air quality on health?

Just like Bryan Johnson suffered skin rashes and a burning sensation in his throat and eyes, poor quality of air poses great harm to your health. According to the World Health Organization, 6.7 million people have died prematurely due to air pollution. Here’s how it can affect your health:

1. Respiratory diseases

Long-term exposure to poor quality of air leads to the development of respiratory diseases. It is associated with bronchitis and asthma, which eventually lead to lung complications over time, according to research published in the Journal Of Thoracic Disease in 2023. “It also increases the risk of lung cancer, as airborne carcinogens damage lung tissue at the cellular level,” says Dr Kaushik.

2. Heart problems

Air pollution may affect your heart due to the elevation of hypertension and atherosclerosis, or the narrowing of the arteries, while also leading to heart attack. “Carbon monoxide, inhaled into the lungs, is transferred into the bloodstream. It induces oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, leading to decreased blood vessel elasticity, thus increasing blood pressure,” says Dr Kotaru.

3. Neurological disorders

Poor air quality may lead to damage in the brain and chances of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke. “Fine particulate matter can penetrate the blood-brain barrier and lead to neuroinflammation,” says Dr Kotaru.

4. Weakened immune system

Air pollution can also compromise your immune system. “Poor air quality can weaken your immune system, and make you more susceptible to infections such as pneumonia and tuberculosis,” says Dr Kaushik. It can change the function of white blood cells and lower your body’s resistance to infections.

5. May pose a threat to skin health

Just like what Bryan Johnson faced, you too can get rashes due to high AQI. “Air pollution can irritate your skin, and lead to rashes,” says Dr Kotaru. It may also be bad for people with psoriasis. Pollutants like sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) can worsen psoriasis symptoms. They can trigger inflammation and weaken the skin barrier.

6. Can irritate eyes

Air pollution has harmful particles and gases, which can irritate the eyes. This is probably why Bryan Johnson’s eyes were burning. “They create oxidative stress and inflammation, causing redness, itching, and watery eyes,” says Dr Kotaru. During a 2022 analysis, published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health, eye irritation, inflammation, and conjunctivitis were found to be common adverse effects of air pollutants.

How to protect yourself from adverse effects of poor air quality?

You can keep yourself safe from the deteriorating quality of air by doing the following:

Check AQI before stepping outside and avoid outdoor activities when pollution levels are high. “This can significantly reduce exposure to pollutants,” says Dr Kaushik.

Bryan Johnson also wrote about how wearing a mask can decrease exposure to air pollution. Make sure to wear an N95 or N99 mask to help in filtering the particulate matter and prevent respiratory diseases.

Improving indoor air quality is also important. “Use air purifiers, have houseplants such as aloe vera or spider plants, and ensure good ventilation,” suggests Dr Kotaru.

To protect yourself from air pollution, reduce smoking, and burn less wood or coal even if it is winter and chilly.

Stay hydrated, and consume antioxidant-rich foods such as leafy greens, berries, and beans, to fight the effects of pollution.

Practice nasal hygiene by rinsing nasal passages with saline solution. “It can aid in minimising the impact of air pollutants on the respiratory system,” says Dr Kaushik.

Bryan Johnson’s concerns over air quality in India should not be taken lightly. Poor air quality can affect your lungs, heart, and immune system. Stay hydrated, eat foods rich in antioxidants, and check AQI before leaving your home for work or other purposes.