5 everyday habits that improve metabolic health and lower diabetes risk

EXPERT SPEAK

Discover five everyday habits that can improve your metabolic health and significantly lower your risk of diabetes for a healthier future.

Every day, I meet people who ask me the same question: “Doctor, what is the one thing I should do to prevent diabetes?” My answer is always the same. There is no single magic solution. Diabetes prevention is not about one superfood, one medicine or one exercise. It is the result of small, healthy habits repeated consistently over time. India is home to over 101 million people living with diabetes, while 132 million more have prediabetes without even knowing it. The encouraging news is that research from India and across the world has shown that type 2 diabetes can often be delayed or prevented through lifestyle changes. The earlier we start, the greater the benefit.

What are the 5 measures of metabolic health?

Here are five everyday habits that can dramatically improve your metabolic health.

Keep your body moving throughout the day

Exercise is one of the most powerful medicines we have, and it’s free. You don’t have to spend hours in a gym. A brisk 30-minute walk on most days of the week is enough to improve insulin sensitivity and help your muscles use glucose more efficiently. But here’s something many people miss: avoid sitting continuously for long hours. If you work at a desk, stand up every 30 to 60 minutes, stretch or walk around for two or three minutes. Even these short movement breaks improve metabolism. One of my favourite recommendations is taking a 10–15 minute walk after meals, especially after dinner. It’s a simple habit that helps reduce the rise in blood sugar after eating.

2. Eat food that your grandparents would recognise

Our greatest challenge today isn’t a lack of food; it’s an excess of highly processed food. Sugary drinks, bakery products, packaged snacks, refined flour and ultra-processed foods are replacing traditional home-cooked meals. Instead, choose foods closer to their natural form. Fill half your plate with vegetables, include a good source of protein like pulses, dals, eggs, fish or paneer, and choose whole grains or millets instead of refined carbohydrates whenever possible. Healthy eating doesn’t mean eating less. It means eating smarter.

3. Never underestimate the power of sleep

Many people proudly say they manage with just five hours of sleep. Unfortunately, the body doesn’t agree. Poor sleep increases stress hormones, affects appetite, reduces insulin sensitivity and makes weight gain more likely. In fact, inadequate sleep has become an important contributor to metabolic diseases. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep every night. Try to sleep and wake up at the same time each day, reduce screen time before bed, and avoid heavy late-night meals. Good sleep is not a luxury; it is a necessity for good metabolic health.

4. Manage stress before it affects your health

Stress is no longer just a mental health issue; it has become a metabolic issue. When we’re constantly stressed, the body produces hormones like cortisol, which increase blood sugar levels and encourage fat to accumulate around the waist. You don’t need complicated techniques to reduce stress. Deep breathing, meditation, yoga, prayer, listening to music, gardening, spending time with family, or simply taking a walk outdoors can all help. Even 15 minutes a day dedicated to relaxation can benefit both the mind and the body.

5. Don’t wait for symptoms

One of the biggest misconceptions about diabetes is that people think they will know when it develops. The truth is that diabetes often remains silent for years. By the time symptoms appear, complications may have already begun affecting the eyes, kidneys, nerves or heart. If you are above 30 years of age, have a family history of diabetes, are overweight, have high blood pressure or lead a sedentary lifestyle, get your blood sugar checked regularly. Early detection of prediabetes allows us to reverse the course before diabetes develops.

Small habits create lifelong health

People often ask me whether preventing diabetes is difficult. You don’t have to transform your life overnight. Walk a little more. Eat a little better. Sleep a little longer. Stress a little less. Get your health checked regularly. These may sound like small changes, but when practised consistently, they have an extraordinary impact on your metabolism and overall health.

As I often tell my patients, good health is built one habit at a time. The choices you make every day will determine the health you enjoy for decades to come.