Blood cancer: Why leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma often go unnoticed?

Why do blood cancers like leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma often get overlooked? How does early detection lead to better treatment outcomes?

Blood cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, are among the most quietly progressing cancers in India. Unlike solid tumours, they do not form visible lumps or cause obvious early warning signs. Instead, they develop within the blood, bone marrow or lymphatic system, producing symptoms that are often vague and easily dismissed. As a result, many patients are diagnosed only when the disease has significantly advanced.

India carries a growing burden of blood cancers. According to national registry estimates and global cancer data, blood cancers account for a significant and rising share of overall cancer cases, with leukaemia and lymphoma among the more commonly diagnosed cancers in both adults and children. Yet awareness remains low. Fatigue, recurrent infections, unexplained weight loss or persistent fever are frequently attributed to stress, infections or ageing, delaying specialist evaluation and timely treatment.

Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director, Haematology and BMT, Fortis, Gurgaon, said, “Blood cancers are often missed in their early stages because the symptoms are non-specific and overlap with common illnesses. The challenge is that patients may appear outwardly well while the disease progresses internally. Early diagnosis is crucial because it significantly expands treatment options and improves long-term outcomes.”

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Understanding why blood cancers are so often detected late is key to changing this trajectory.

Blood cancers rarely cause obvious early warning signs

Unlike many solid cancers, blood cancers do not usually present as a single lump or localised pain. Early symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, mild fever or recurrent infections are subtle and develop gradually. In a country like India, where such complaints are common and often self-managed, these warning signs are easy to ignore, allowing the disease to progress silently.

2. Symptoms often mimic common infections

One of the biggest barriers to early diagnosis is symptom overlap. Persistent fever, weight loss, night sweats, or enlarged lymph nodes may initially be attributed to tuberculosis, viral infections, or chronic inflammation. While these conditions are common in India, repeated or unexplained symptoms should prompt further investigation, including blood tests and imaging, to rule out underlying blood cancers.

3. Fatigue and anaemia are frequently normalised

Anaemia and extreme fatigue are common early findings in blood cancers, especially leukaemia and myeloma. However, in India, anaemia is so widespread that it is often considered routine rather than a red flag. When anaemia is severe, persistent or accompanied by other symptoms such as infections or bleeding, it warrants deeper evaluation.

4. Recurrent infections signal immune system compromise

Blood cancers directly affect the immune system. Patients may experience frequent or unusually severe infections, slow recovery from illness, or recurring infections. These patterns are often treated symptomatically without addressing the underlying cause. Recognising recurrent infections as a possible warning sign is critical for early detection.

5. Early detection can dramatically change outcomes

Importantly, these advances deliver the greatest benefit when the disease is identified early, before complications such as organ damage or severe infections set in. Blood cancers often progress quietly, but their impact can be profound if diagnosis is delayed. In India, where symptoms are frequently normalised and attributed to more common illnesses, awareness and early medical evaluation are critical. Recognising persistent fatigue, unexplained infections or abnormal blood counts as potential warning signs can lead to earlier diagnosis and with it, a far wider range of effective treatment options.