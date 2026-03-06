Bingeing while fighting obesity? Here’s why high-risk patients must be extra careful

High-risk obese patients should be careful about binge eating behaviour, as it can worsen chronic health problems and disrupt metabolism.

Binge eating is a serious condition that often gets overlooked, especially in people with obesity. About 25% to 50% of those seeking help for weight loss have binge eating issues, as per the Journal of the American Dietetic Association. Those at high risk, like people who are already obese, have type 2 diabetes, or have a family history of metabolic problems, need to be especially cautious. Binge eating can worsen existing health issues, often leading to increased obesity and more serious chronic diseases.

“As a gut and longevity specialist, I often remind my patients that obesity is not just about excess weight, it is a state of chronic low-grade inflammation, insulin resistance and hormonal imbalance that revolve around sugar, fried foods, alcohol, and late nights can amplify this imbalance dramatically,” Dr Arpit Bansal, Cancer Surgeon & Gut and Longevity Specialist, tells Health Shots.

“Obesity is not just a cosmetic issue. It is a metabolic condition, and prevention is always easier than reversal,” adds Dr Bansal.

Why are obese patients are at a higher risk?

If you’re dealing with obesity, you should especially avoid binge eating. That’s because food and drinks may make matters worse for you.

Sugar overload and insulin spikes

Traditional sweets are rich in refined sugar and carbohydrates. In high-risk individuals, this causes exaggerated blood glucose spikes. The pancreas releases large amounts of insulin, which promotes fat storage and worsens insulin resistance. Repeated spikes over even a few days can destabilise blood sugar control in diabetics and prediabetics.

2. Deep-fried foods and inflammation

Fried snacks increase oxidative stress and inflammatory markers. In obese individuals, inflammatory pathways are already activated. Adding fried, processed foods further stresses the liver, especially in those with fatty liver disease.

3. Hidden risks of alcohol

Alcohol adds empty calories and impairs liver function, creating a perfect setting for excess calorie intake and poor food decision-making.

4. Sleep disruption and hormonal chaos

Late-night celebrations disrupt the circadian rhythm; poor sleep increases cortisol and ghrelin levels, which stimulate hunger and cravings the next day. For high-risk patients, this becomes a vicious cycle.

Simple ways to prevent obesity and binge eating