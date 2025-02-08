Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
National Toothache Day 2025: Top 7 oral care products for a healthy smile

This National Toothache Day 2025, take care of your oral health by including the right oral care products in your daily routine.
Try the best oral care products and improve your oral hygiene. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Written by: Tanya Shree
Published On: 8 Feb 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Do you love munching on candies and chocolates but hesitate because of the potential tooth problems that may occur? Tooth pain can be unbearable, which is why National Toothache Day 2025 serves as a reminder to prioritise your oral health and prevent dental problems. From advanced electric toothbrushes to dentist-approved mouthwashes, investing in a the right oral care products will help you avoid toothache. To help you maintain a bright smile, we have curated a list of the top 7 dental care products that can freshen your breath, strengthen your teeth and keep those toothaches at bay.

7 top oral care products

This National Toothache Day, include the best oral care products in your daily routine and promote better hygiene:

1. Oral-B Pro 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Are you looking for the best oral care products? Try the Oral-B Pro 3 a rechargeable electric toothbrush, which can remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It features 3D brushing action, soft crisscross bristles, and a built-in pressure sensor along with three brushing modes and a 2-minute quadrant timer.

28% OFF

Specifications of Oral-B Pro 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:

Power source: Corded electric, battery-powered
Head shape: Round

Reasons to buy:

  • Built-in pressure sensor
  • 3 brushing modes
  • 2-minute quadrant timer
  • Water-resistant and durable with a 2-year warranty

Reasons to avoid:

  • Higher price
  • Needs periodic charging
  • Brush heads require replacement every few months

Why choose: If you want the best oral care products, this dentist-recommended electric toothbrush may be a good choice as it comes with advanced features for deep cleaning.

Customer reaction: Customers praise its long battery life, thorough cleaning ability, and how well it reaches hard-to-clean areas.

2. ORACURA Smart PLUS Water Flosser OC200 LITE

Oral care products like the ORACURA Smart PLUS Water Flosser may be a good option as it can remove 99.9% of plaque and tartar buildup. It claims to offer 8 water pressure settings, a 200ml water tank, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts 10-15 days on a single charge.

32% OFF

Specifications of ORACURA Smart Plus Water Flosser:

Power source: Rechargeable
Feature: Portable, multiple pressure settings

Reasons to buy:

  • Removes 99.9% of plaque
  • 8 water pressure modes
  • Rechargeable and portable
  • Includes standard tip & tongue scraper
  • IPX7 waterproof and leak-proof design

Reasons to avoid:

  • Slightly bulky
  • Requires water refilling for each use

Why choose: It may be one of the best oral care products as it caters to those with braces, implants, or sensitive gums.

Customer reaction: Customers love its ease of use, deep cleaning ability, and how well it removes plaque between teeth.

3. Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste may be one of the best oral care products as it may remove surface stains for a brighter smile. Infused with cool mint, this best toothpaste may leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean.

33% OFF

Specifications of Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste:

Flavour: Peppermint
Item form: Paste

Reasons to buy:

  • Provides a cool, long-lasting minty freshness
  • Helps whiten teeth over time
  • Rich and creamy formula

Reasons to avoid:

  • More expensive than regular toothpaste
  • Results may take time

Why choose: It may be one of the perfect oral care products as it offers a refreshing, minty experience while gradually whitening their teeth.

Customer reaction: Some customers love the luxurious feel and taste, while others think it is not essential.

4. Perfora Lemon Mint Alcohol-Free Mouthwash

Perfora’s Lemon Mint Mouthwash is alcohol-free and enriched with probiotics, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to promote gum health and fresh breath. It may help fight bad bacteria, remove plaque, and prevent gingivitis.

19% OFF

Specifications of Perfora Lemon Mint Alcohol-Free Mouthwash:

Item form: Liquid
Benefits: Anti-inflammatory, bad breath

Reasons to buy:

  • Alcohol-free
  • Lemon-mint flavor
  • Safe and toxin-free
  • Certified by Safe Cosmetics Australia

Reasons to avoid:

  • Some users may prefer stronger flavors

Why choose: It may be one of the best oral care products for those looking for a gentle, alcohol-free mouthwash.

Customer reaction: Customers love its natural ingredients and regular-use effectiveness.

5. Colgate Visible White Whitening Booster Gel

This leave-on whitening gel may remove stains and brighten teeth in just 14 days. Infused with Active Oxygen Technology, this oral care product may gently whiten without harming enamel.

10% OFF

Specifications of Colgate Visible White Whitening Booster Gel:

Item form: Paste
Flavour: Unflavoured

Reasons to buy:

  • Whiter teeth in 14 days
  • Active Oxygen Technology removes tough stains
  • Enamel-safe and dentist-approved

Reasons to avoid:

  • Needs consistent use for noticeable results
  • Not a replacement for regular toothpaste

Why choose: It may be one of the best oral care products as it is perfect for those who want a professional-level whitening experience at home.

Customer reaction: Customers report visible whitening results and ease of use. However, some find it inconvenient to keep on teeth.

6. Maharishi Ayurveda Ayurdent Classic Toothpaste

Maharishi Ayurveda Ayurdent Classic Toothpaste may be one of the best oral care products as it is herbal, and fluoride-free. It may help to balance oral pH, reduce tooth sensitivity, and prevent plaque and cavities.

28% OFF

Specifications of Maharishi Ayurveda Ayurdent Classic Toothpaste:

Item form: Paste
Flavour: Ayurvedic

Reasons to buy:

  • Fluoride-free and herbal
  • Non-foaming formula for a natural clean

Reasons to avoid:

  • Higher price than regular toothpaste
  • Taste and foaming texture may not appeal to all

Why choose: It may be one the perfect oral care products for those who prefer natural, Ayurvedic oral care.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the natural ingredients and effectiveness. However, some don’t like the taste and price.

7. Fang At-Home Teeth Whitening Pen

If you are looking for the best oral care products, try this portable teeth whitening pen, which may help to remove stains from coffee, smoking, gutka, and wine. With scientifically proven whitening technology, it delivers visible results after just one use.

34% OFF

Specifications of Fang At-Home Teeth Whitening Pen:

Benefits: Whitening
Item form: Gel

Reasons to buy:

  • Removes years of stains
  • Quick and easy application
  • Enamel-safe and vegan formula

Reasons to avoid:

  • Needs consistent use for full results
  • It may cause temporary tooth sensitivity

Why choose: It may be one of the perfect oral care products for those looking for a convenient, travel-friendly whitening solution.

Customer reaction: Customers love its fast results and ease of use, calling it a hassle-free way to whiten teeth on the go.

How to choose the best oral care products?

To make the most out of the best oral care products, it is important to pick the right one:

  • Toothbrush: Opt for the best electric toothbrush with soft bristles and a timer for effective plaque removal. For manual brushes, ensure they have soft, rounded bristles.
  • Toothpaste: Choose the best toothpaste based on your needs like whitening, sensitivity relief, or gum care. Look for fluoride for cavity prevention.
  • Mouthwash: Opt for the best mouthwash that is alcohol-free, probiotic and fluoride-based to improve oral health.
  • Floss and water Flosser: Traditional floss works well, but a water flosser is ideal for braces and sensitive gums.
  • Teeth whitening: Use the best teeth whitening pen or gel for stain removal. But, make sure to avoid harsh chemicals.
  • Natural products: Opt for Ayurvedic or fluoride-free options that suit those avoiding chemicals.
  • Check reviews: Read customer feedback as it may help you assess the effectiveness and taste of the best oral care products.

Use the best oral care products and feel good everyday!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs

How often should I replace my toothbrush?

You should replace your toothbrush or electric brush head every 3 months or sooner for effective cleaning and prevent bacteria buildup.

Are electric toothbrushes better than manual ones?

Yes, electric toothbrushes are better as they help to remove more plaque, ensure consistent brushing time, and are gentler on gums. This makes them more effective than manual brushes.

Is mouthwash necessary for oral hygiene?

Mouthwash may help kill bacteria, freshen breath, and reduce plaque, but it should not replace brushing and flossing. Use it as a supplement to your routine.

Can teeth whitening products damage enamel?

While they are generally safe, overuse of whitening products may lead to sensitivity and enamel erosion. Choose dentist-approved whitening products and follow instructions for safe use.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

