National Toothache Day 2025: Top 7 oral care products for a healthy smile

Do you love munching on candies and chocolates but hesitate because of the potential tooth problems that may occur? Tooth pain can be unbearable, which is why National Toothache Day 2025 serves as a reminder to prioritise your oral health and prevent dental problems. From advanced electric toothbrushes to dentist-approved mouthwashes, investing in a the right oral care products will help you avoid toothache. To help you maintain a bright smile, we have curated a list of the top 7 dental care products that can freshen your breath, strengthen your teeth and keep those toothaches at bay.

7 top oral care products

This National Toothache Day, include the best oral care products in your daily routine and promote better hygiene:

1. Oral-B Pro 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Are you looking for the best oral care products? Try the Oral-B Pro 3 a rechargeable electric toothbrush, which can remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It features 3D brushing action, soft crisscross bristles, and a built-in pressure sensor along with three brushing modes and a 2-minute quadrant timer.

Specifications of Oral-B Pro 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:

Power source: Corded electric, battery-powered

Head shape: Round

Reasons to buy:

Built-in pressure sensor

3 brushing modes

2-minute quadrant timer

Water-resistant and durable with a 2-year warranty

Reasons to avoid:

Higher price

Needs periodic charging

Brush heads require replacement every few months

Why choose: If you want the best oral care products, this dentist-recommended electric toothbrush may be a good choice as it comes with advanced features for deep cleaning.

Customer reaction: Customers praise its long battery life, thorough cleaning ability, and how well it reaches hard-to-clean areas.

2. ORACURA Smart PLUS Water Flosser OC200 LITE

Oral care products like the ORACURA Smart PLUS Water Flosser may be a good option as it can remove 99.9% of plaque and tartar buildup. It claims to offer 8 water pressure settings, a 200ml water tank, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts 10-15 days on a single charge.

Specifications of ORACURA Smart Plus Water Flosser:

Power source: Rechargeable

Feature: Portable, multiple pressure settings

Reasons to buy:

Removes 99.9% of plaque

8 water pressure modes

Rechargeable and portable

Includes standard tip & tongue scraper

IPX7 waterproof and leak-proof design

Reasons to avoid:

Slightly bulky

Requires water refilling for each use

Why choose: It may be one of the best oral care products as it caters to those with braces, implants, or sensitive gums.

Customer reaction: Customers love its ease of use, deep cleaning ability, and how well it removes plaque between teeth.

3. Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste may be one of the best oral care products as it may remove surface stains for a brighter smile. Infused with cool mint, this best toothpaste may leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean.

Specifications of Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste:

Flavour: Peppermint

Item form: Paste

Reasons to buy:

Provides a cool, long-lasting minty freshness

Helps whiten teeth over time

Rich and creamy formula

Reasons to avoid:

More expensive than regular toothpaste

Results may take time

Why choose: It may be one of the perfect oral care products as it offers a refreshing, minty experience while gradually whitening their teeth.

Customer reaction: Some customers love the luxurious feel and taste, while others think it is not essential.

4. Perfora Lemon Mint Alcohol-Free Mouthwash

Perfora’s Lemon Mint Mouthwash is alcohol-free and enriched with probiotics, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to promote gum health and fresh breath. It may help fight bad bacteria, remove plaque, and prevent gingivitis.

Specifications of Perfora Lemon Mint Alcohol-Free Mouthwash:

Item form: Liquid

Benefits: Anti-inflammatory, bad breath

Reasons to buy:

Alcohol-free

Lemon-mint flavor

Safe and toxin-free

Certified by Safe Cosmetics Australia

Reasons to avoid:

Some users may prefer stronger flavors

Why choose: It may be one of the best oral care products for those looking for a gentle, alcohol-free mouthwash.

Customer reaction: Customers love its natural ingredients and regular-use effectiveness.

5. Colgate Visible White Whitening Booster Gel

This leave-on whitening gel may remove stains and brighten teeth in just 14 days. Infused with Active Oxygen Technology, this oral care product may gently whiten without harming enamel.

Specifications of Colgate Visible White Whitening Booster Gel:

Item form: Paste

Flavour: Unflavoured

Reasons to buy:

Whiter teeth in 14 days

Active Oxygen Technology removes tough stains

Enamel-safe and dentist-approved

Reasons to avoid:

Needs consistent use for noticeable results

Not a replacement for regular toothpaste

Why choose: It may be one of the best oral care products as it is perfect for those who want a professional-level whitening experience at home.

Customer reaction: Customers report visible whitening results and ease of use. However, some find it inconvenient to keep on teeth.

6. Maharishi Ayurveda Ayurdent Classic Toothpaste

Maharishi Ayurveda Ayurdent Classic Toothpaste may be one of the best oral care products as it is herbal, and fluoride-free. It may help to balance oral pH, reduce tooth sensitivity, and prevent plaque and cavities.

Specifications of Maharishi Ayurveda Ayurdent Classic Toothpaste:

Item form: Paste

Flavour: Ayurvedic

Reasons to buy:

Fluoride-free and herbal

Non-foaming formula for a natural clean

Reasons to avoid:

Higher price than regular toothpaste

Taste and foaming texture may not appeal to all

Why choose: It may be one the perfect oral care products for those who prefer natural, Ayurvedic oral care.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the natural ingredients and effectiveness. However, some don’t like the taste and price.

7. Fang At-Home Teeth Whitening Pen

If you are looking for the best oral care products, try this portable teeth whitening pen, which may help to remove stains from coffee, smoking, gutka, and wine. With scientifically proven whitening technology, it delivers visible results after just one use.

Specifications of Fang At-Home Teeth Whitening Pen:

Benefits: Whitening

Item form: Gel

Reasons to buy:

Removes years of stains

Quick and easy application

Enamel-safe and vegan formula

Reasons to avoid:

Needs consistent use for full results

It may cause temporary tooth sensitivity

Why choose: It may be one of the perfect oral care products for those looking for a convenient, travel-friendly whitening solution.

Customer reaction: Customers love its fast results and ease of use, calling it a hassle-free way to whiten teeth on the go.

How to choose the best oral care products?

To make the most out of the best oral care products, it is important to pick the right one:

Toothbrush: Opt for the best electric toothbrush with soft bristles and a timer for effective plaque removal. For manual brushes, ensure they have soft, rounded bristles.

Opt for the best electric toothbrush with soft bristles and a timer for effective plaque removal. For manual brushes, ensure they have soft, rounded bristles. Toothpaste: Choose the best toothpaste based on your needs like whitening, sensitivity relief, or gum care. Look for fluoride for cavity prevention.

Choose the best toothpaste based on your needs like whitening, sensitivity relief, or gum care. Look for fluoride for cavity prevention. Mouthwash: Opt for the best mouthwash that is alcohol-free, probiotic and fluoride-based to improve oral health.

Opt for the best mouthwash that is alcohol-free, probiotic and fluoride-based to improve oral health. Floss and water Flosser: Traditional floss works well, but a water flosser is ideal for braces and sensitive gums.

Traditional floss works well, but a water flosser is ideal for braces and sensitive gums. Teeth whitening: Use the best teeth whitening pen or gel for stain removal. But, make sure to avoid harsh chemicals.

Use the best teeth whitening pen or gel for stain removal. But, make sure to avoid harsh chemicals. Natural products: Opt for Ayurvedic or fluoride-free options that suit those avoiding chemicals.

Opt for Ayurvedic or fluoride-free options that suit those avoiding chemicals. Check reviews: Read customer feedback as it may help you assess the effectiveness and taste of the best oral care products.

Use the best oral care products and feel good everyday!

