Putting castor oil in your belly button? Here’s what can happen

Oiling your belly button, especially with castor oil may be beneficial for you. It may reduce period pain and help to manage constipation.

While thinking of your health, the hollowed area on your abdomen must be the last thing on your mind. Yes, your belly button is the spot where your umbilical cord was attached at one point of time. It is a reminder of your connection with your mother during birth. But as you grow up, you should not ignore it. Turns out, massaging it may provide relief from constipation, and reduce period pain. To enjoy its potential benefits, all you have to do is take castor oil, pour it into your belly button then gently massage it in with the help of your fingers.

What are the benefits of putting castor oil in belly button?

Castor oil, or eranda tailam in Sanskrit is a vital component in Ayurvedic remedies. “It is used both internally and externally depending on the health needs, valued for its purgative effects,” says Ayurvedic expert Dr Smita Naram.

When it comes to the benefits of putting castor oil in belly button, there is less evidence. But it may offer the following benefits:

1. May provide relief from constipation

If you find it difficult to pass stools, applying 10 drops of this oil in the belly button and massaging it rotationally may manage constipation. It’s basically navel pulling, which involves applying different types of oils to the belly button and the area around it. “Use castor oil, as it has warming qualities, and is known for being a natural laxative,” says the expert. Also, a study, published in Heliyon, found that massaging the abdomen may increase stool frequency in people struggling with constipation.

2. May boost fertility

In olden days, people used to massage their belly with oil to nourish their reproductive system. “Massaging with castor oil was found to be beneficial, as it helped in improving blood flow to the reproductive organs of both men and women. This helped in decreasing inflammation in the pelvic area and boosting fertility,” says the expert.

3. May reduce period pain

If you experience period pain every month, put castor oil in belly button and massage to get some relief. “Massaging with this oil helps in relaxing the uterine muscles, which eases menstrual cramps. It helps in improving circulation and reduces congestion in the pelvic area,” says Dr Naram.

4. Relief from bloating

There may be times when your belly feels full and a bit tight. Bloating is usually connected to gas. Apply castor oil to belly and abdomen to help soothe your intestinal muscles, release trapped gas, and relax the gut lining. Don’t do it right after finishing your meals.

5. May reduce stress

Putting castor oil in belly button and massaging the abdomen area may help in reducing stress and promoting sleep at night. Abdominal massage can be used to manage psychological disorders, such as stress, anxiety, and insomnia, as per research published in Complementary Therapies In Medicine. “The belly button is a connection point for nerves, including links to the vagus nerve, which controls relaxation and emotional balance,” says the expert. So, along with relaxation techniques like meditation and yoga, you can massage your abdomen area with the oil.

6. May be good for the joints

The oil consists of ricinoleic acid, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that may be beneficial if you have joint pain. Putting this oil in your belly button will help to absorb it well in the body, and so, may offer relief from joint pain by reducing inflammation. But consult a doctor before putting castor oil in belly button to manage pain.

How to use castor oil in belly button?

Here’s how to use castor oil to massage your belly button:

Clean your belly button with soft cotton cloth and plain water.

Lie down on your head and put room temperature oil in your navel.

Massage it gently in circular motion. “Do it for at least 15 minutes to enjoy its benefits,” says the expert. You can also fill your navel with the oil before sleeping and let it absorb overnight.

What are the side effects of using castor oil in belly button?

There may be a few side effects of putting this oil in belly button:

Some people may have an allergic reaction to it, as applying this oil, especially on sensitive skin, can lead to rashes. It could lead to skin irritation, and itching in people with sensitive skin, according to research published in StatPearls.

Using it too frequently can lead to loose stools due to its laxative effect.

Intolerance to the smell can cause headaches, as this oil has a distinct and strong smell, which can cause nausea or dizziness in some individuals.

It is sticky, absorbs slowly, and can be messy, which may discourage regular use. It can leave stains on the clothes or sheets.

Castor oil is often associated with hair growth. Applying it may help to promote hair growth, but putting it in navel, which is part of Ayurveda, may also be beneficial for your health. It may help to manage constipation and deal with period cramps.