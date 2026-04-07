How weight, sleep, and drinking habits trigger atrial fibrillation
Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) is the most common sustained heart rhythm disorder, affecting millions worldwide. Characterised by a rapid, irregular heartbeat originating in the heart’s upper chambers (atria), AFib can cause symptoms such as palpitations, fatigue, and shortness of breath. More critically, it significantly increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular complications. While genetics and age play a role, a growing body of evidence highlights that lifestyle choices, particularly obesity, sleep apnea, and alcohol consumption, act as potent fuels, accelerating its onset and worsening its progression.
Why is obesity hard on your heart?
Can sleep apnea cause an irregular heartbeat?
Link between alcohol and Atrial Fibrillation
The link between alcohol consumption and AFib has been recognised for decades, famously termed “holiday heart syndrome” due to its prevalence after weekend or holiday binges. Alcohol can directly affect the heart’s electrical system, altering how heart cells conduct impulses and increasing their excitability. It also influences the autonomic nervous system, which regulates heart rate and rhythm, leading to imbalances that trigger AFib.
How to calm atrial fibrillation naturally?
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