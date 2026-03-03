Breathless on stairs? Cardiologist explains simple heart checks to prevent a sudden heart attack

Heart disease often develops silently for years before showing symptoms. Cardiologist shares simple at-home checks that can help detect early warning signs before they turn dangerous.

Heart health is something most of us think about only after a problem shows up. But conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol can start affecting the heart much earlier, without any obvious symptoms. The arteries that supply blood to the heart may slowly narrow over time, and many people do not realise it. By the time someone experiences chest pain or breathlessness, the blockage may already be severe.

According to Dr Chirag D, Interventional Cardiologist, the key to prevention lies in early monitoring and understanding your functional status, how well your heart handles daily activities. Keeping track of your blood pressure and heart rate, along with timely screenings, can help detect risks early.

How to check your heart health at home?

You can begin with two basic numbers: resting heart rate and blood pressure.

A normal resting heart rate ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute. Blood pressure should ideally remain below 140/90 mmHg, as recommended by the UK National Institutes of Health. Digital BP monitors make it easy to track readings at home. You can also manually check your pulse at your wrist and count the beats for one minute.

But numbers alone are not enough. Dr Chirag emphasizes paying attention to effort-related symptoms, like chest tightness or unusual breathlessness while climbing stairs or walking briskly. These may signal narrowing of arteries.

Why is hypertension called the silent killer?

Hypertension rarely causes obvious symptoms in the early stages. Yet, over time, it forces the heart muscle to work harder, leading to thickening (hypertrophy) and eventual dysfunction.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart failure and coronary artery disease. However, maintaining BP and cholesterol levels can significantly reduce cardiovascular risk. Dr Chirag says that ignoring high BP can silently damage arteries for years.

Understanding heart blockages and early warning signs

Heart blockages occur when plaque, made of cholesterol and fat, builds up inside the coronary arteries. When narrowing crosses 70–80 percent, symptoms often appear during exertion. This is known as stable coronary artery disease.

However, if a plaque ruptures, it can cause sudden blockage and lead to a heart attack, sometimes even at rest (unstable angina).

According to the US National Institutes of Health, chest pressure, tightness, or discomfort that radiates to the arm or jaw should never be ignored. Dr Chirag advises immediate medical evaluation if such symptoms appear.

Can lifestyle changes reduce heart risk?

While severe blockages may require procedures like angioplasty, stents, or bypass surgery (CABG), lifestyle changes play a powerful preventive role.

The World Health Organization confirms that a high-fibre, low-fat diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, helps reduce cardiovascular risk. Regular physical activity, at least 150 minutes per week, improves circulation and strengthens heart muscles.

Maintaining a healthy weight, controlling diabetes, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol can significantly slow plaque buildup. Even simple daily walking improves the heart’s functional capacity.

When to seek professional tests

If home monitoring shows abnormal BP or symptoms persist, clinical tests such as ECG, echocardiography, stress tests, or angiograms may be required.