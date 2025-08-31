Does Ashwagandha help you sleep better? Discover the benefits of this ancient herb

Let’s examine how ashwagandha impacts sleep quality and helps alleviate stress. We will explore its benefits and the best ways to take it.

Ashwagandha, an ancient herb also known as Withania somnifera, is a popular natural remedy for stress, anxiety, and sleep issues. This shrub, native to India and parts of Africa, has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. Its roots and berries contain beneficial compounds, such as withanolides and saponins. Research indicates that ashwagandha can lower cortisol levels, promoting a calmer state and improving sleep quality by encouraging deeper sleep cycles. Its antioxidant properties may also help reduce oxidative stress, supporting overall health.

What is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is an adaptogenic herb that has been used in traditional Indian medicine, particularly Ayurveda, for centuries. Known for its potent stress-reducing properties, ashwagandha is believed to help the body adapt to stress and promote overall balance. “The name ‘ashwagandha’ translates to ‘smell of horse,’ a nod to its traditional use in conferring strength and vitality. It is primarily valued for its roots and berries, which contain a variety of bioactive compounds, including alkaloids, steroidal lactones, and saponins,” Nutritionist Anshul Singh tells Health Shots.

How does stress affect your sleep?

Before understanding how ashwagandha may help with sleep, it is important to recognise the relationship between stress and sleep quality. Stress can lead to various sleep disorders, including insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns. When the body is in a constant state of stress, it produces higher levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, which can impede the ability to fall asleep or stay asleep.

How quickly will ashwagandha work?

Ashwagandha’s adaptogenic properties play a crucial role in its potential to enhance sleep quality. By helping to regulate cortisol levels, ashwagandha may mitigate the impacts of stress on the body, leading to improved relaxation and, consequently, better sleep quality.

Research published in Cureus suggests that ashwagandha can enhance the body’s resilience to stress and promote a state of calmness. One of the key compounds in ashwagandha, called withanolides, has been found to exhibit anti-anxiety effects, which can help ease the mind before bedtime.

Is ashwagandha scientifically proven to help?

Several studies have investigated the effects of ashwagandha on sleep. A notable study, published in the journal PLOS One, found that subjects who took ashwagandha experienced significant improvements in sleep quality and overall wellness compared to a placebo group. Participants reported reduced levels of insomnia and daytime fatigue.

Another study published in the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, indicated that ashwagandha supplementation led to improved sleep latency, meaning individuals fell asleep faster. This can be particularly beneficial for those who struggle with the restlessness associated with anxiety or stress.

While these studies are promising, it’s worth noting that more extensive research is still needed to fully understand the extent of ashwagandha’s effects on sleep, as well as the mechanisms behind its benefits.

What is the best way to take Ashwagandha?

If you’re considering incorporating ashwagandha into your routine for improved sleep, it can be found in various forms:

Powder: Ashwagandha powder can be mixed into smoothies, oatmeal, or herbal teas. Capsules: Convenient and easy for those who prefer a straightforward approach. Tinctures: These liquid extracts can be added to water or juice for a refreshing beverage. Teas: Some brands offer herbal blends that include ashwagandha.

“When starting with ashwagandha, it’s often recommended to begin with a lower dose and gradually increase it over time. Typical dosages range from 300 mg to 600 mg per day, but consulting with a healthcare professional can provide tailored guidance based on individual needs and health conditions,” shares the nutritionist.

Does ashwagandha have side effects?

While ashwagandha is generally considered safe for most people, some may experience side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhoea, or nausea. It is important to listen to your body and pay attention to how you feel while taking it. “Additionally, individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have autoimmune diseases should consult a healthcare provider before using ashwagandha,” suggests the expert. Furthermore, suppose you’re taking medications, particularly sedatives or thyroid hormone medications. In that case, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional to avoid potential interactions, as recommended by the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health .

Can ashwagandha be taken with sleeping pills?

For those who seek holistic approaches to improve sleep, ashwagandha can be combined with other natural sleep aids. “Herbs such as valerian root, chamomile, and lavender are known for their calming effects and can work synergistically with ashwagandha to enhance overall relaxation and improve sleep quality”, says the expert. Additionally, establishing a healthy bedtime routine that includes practices such as meditation, deep breathing, and limiting screen time can further enhance your sleep hygiene and outcomes.

Consulting a healthcare professional before adding any supplement to your diet should be non-negotiable.