7 anti-aging tips to boost your energy levels and fight the signs of ageing

While you cannot reverse time, there are many things that you can do to look and feel younger. Adopting these anti-ageing tips can help you build up energy and keep you healthy.

Ageing is inevitable and has to happen one day or the other. However, there are many things that you can do to not only slow down this natural process but also increase your energy levels as you go along. Anti-ageing is not just about looking younger but also about feeling healthier and more energised every day. Many factors can accelerate ageing and must be reduced to look as well as feel younger. Be it your diet, how much you work, or how stressed you are, everything contributes to the aging process. However, when it comes to anti-ageing tips, simple dietary changes, as well as keeping yourself hydrated, exercising more and developing good habits can be helpful.

Can you slow down ageing?

Like any biological preservation process, aging too, can be slowed down. According to a study, published in the Journal of Medicine and Life, an approach for slowing down ageing can be achieved by repeated exposure to various mild stresses such as caloric restriction, moderate exercise as well as nutritional or pharmacological hormetins or conditions that can lead to health benefits.

“There are many anti-ageing tips such as modifying your lifestyle, specific clinical interventions and diet management that have shown promise in slowing down the effects of ageing,” says internal medicine specialist Dr Rahul Tambe. Anti-ageing doesn’t just mean adding years to your life but also living a better life with minimal age-related diseases. This can be possible by adopting a healthier lifestyle with no sedentary habits.

7 anti-ageing tips and how they work

Here are some anti-ageing tips that can help you look and feel much younger.

1. Do physical exercise

Research by the US National Institutes of Health states that physical activity reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes as well as osteoporosis, high blood pressure, obesity, and metabolic syndrome, abnormalities associated with the development of heart diseases as well as diabetes. It also improves various other aspects of health and fitness, including aerobic capacity, muscle and bone strength, flexibility, insulin sensitivity, and lipid profiles; and reduces stress, anxiety, and depression. Exercise also reduces inflammation and helps improve cognitive as well as neurological function. Exercise such as going for regular walks, or doing yoga to stay young also cleans damaged cells, helping the creation of healthy cells, and giving you more energy.

2. Try intermittent fasting

One of the best and most effective anti-ageing tips is intermittent fasting (IF). This is nothing but limiting your calorie intake, further encouraging your metabolic functions. According to a study, published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews, IF improves physiological function, enhances performance, and slows ageing. It can be considered as a non-pharmacological strategy to extend lifespan. Eating in a specific period every day gives your body enough time to digest food and make optimal use of the nutrients. It also helps in replacing the damaged cells and creating new cells.

3. Eat antioxidant-rich diet

It is not only when you eat, but what you eat as well which is important when it comes to following anti-ageing tips. Antioxidant-rich foods like amla, turmeric, green leafy vegetables, and indigenous berries help you fight back the ill effects of routine stress and environmental factors. Antioxidants are key to fighting off cellular ageing and protection against age-related conditions, explains Dr Tambe.

4. Get proper sleep

Sleeping less can increase the stress on the body and mind, making you age faster. One of the most important anti-ageing tips is to sleep well. The American College of Cardiology states that young people who have more beneficial sleep habits are incrementally less likely to die early. Sleeping for at least 7-8 hours every day is essential for improving neurological functions and managing stress.

5. Manage stress

Managing stress is one of the biggest and most important anti-ageing tips that you need to follow religiously. It is the key factor for mental and physiological health. A study, published in the journal Social and Personality Psychology Compass, states that stress exposure contributes to elevated disease risk. Increased cortisol levels due to stress, can speed up cell aging and keep you in a constant fight or flight mode. Practice Yoga or meditation to manage stress.

6. Stay hydrated

When it comes to anti-ageing tips, staying hydrated is also a key factor that must not be ignored. The National Institute of Health states that poor hydration may accelerate biological ageing and increase the risk of chronic disease and death Cells need hydration for regeneration and effective functioning. Drinking adequate water also helps the body to flush out the toxins which can be harmful to your body’s functioning.

7. Avoid sedentary habits

Smoking and drinking alcohol slow down the body’s essential processes, forcing them to age faster, and getting rid of these habits are some of the top anti-ageing tips you need to follow. “They cause oxidative stress and inflammation. There is also a risk of developing chronic lifestyle conditions related to heart, kidney and liver by indulging in sedentary habits,” explains Dr Tambe.

What can accelerate ageing?

Now that we know which anti-ageing tips to follow to look and feel younger, here are some factors that can make you feel older. While following anti-ageing tips, these can be counterproductive.

Chronic stress : Stress keeps your body in a constant ‘fight or flight,’ mode, affecting your heart and immune system. It can also affect your skin, making you age faster.

: Stress keeps your body in a constant ‘fight or flight,’ mode, affecting your heart and immune system. It can also affect your skin, making you age faster. Too many processed foods : There are no nutritional benefits of eating junk food, on the contrary, the increased oil, sugar and salt contents cause inflammation and increase oxidative stress.

: There are no nutritional benefits of eating junk food, on the contrary, the increased oil, sugar and salt contents cause inflammation and increase oxidative stress. Skipping exercise : Lack of exercise takes a toll on your heart and the body. It can also result in diabetes and obesity.

: Lack of exercise takes a toll on your heart and the body. It can also result in diabetes and obesity. Exposure to UV Radiation : Sun exposure may make your skin age faster, causing wrinkles and sunspots.

: Sun exposure may make your skin age faster, causing wrinkles and sunspots. Lack of sleep: Insufficient sleep is the major cause of physical and mental stress, increasing hormone levels, and causing cellular ageing.

Takeaway

Thus, we can see that some effective anti-ageing tips include embracing a healthier lifestyle with the right mix of physical activity, nutrition, and stress management. These can significantly slow the ageing process as well as improve the quality of your life. The anti-ageing tips revolve around eating a balanced diet, being active, drinking enough water and drinking enough water can serve as effective strategies to combat age-related challenges. By avoiding factors that accelerate ageing and committing to positive lifestyle changes, you can enjoy a youthful, vibrant life.