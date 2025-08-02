Search HealthShots…
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get up to 50% off on top orthopaedic mattresses from Sleepyhead, Kurl-on, and more

Discover up to 50% off on top orthopaedic mattresses during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025! Improve your sleep quality now!
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 2 Aug 2025, 08:00 am IST
Explore best deals on orthopaedic mattresses during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is now live, offering incredible discounts on essential items, including best orthopaedic mattress brands to improve the way you sleep. If you’ve been contemplating upgrading your mattress, now is the perfect time to make that investment. Let’s dive into why orthopaedic mattresses are a great choice and highlight some of the best mattress deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025!

Why choose an orthopaedic mattress?

Orthopaedic mattresses are specifically designed to support proper spinal alignment and relieve pressure points, thereby reducing discomfort and back pain. They strike a harmonious balance between firmness and comfort, which is vital for a good night’s sleep. With the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, you can grab these high-quality mattresses at unbelievable discounts — up to 50% off!

Investing in an orthopaedic mattress not only improves your sleep experience but also promotes overall well-being. Here are some standout options to consider as you explore the Amazon Sale 2025.

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 5-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x48x5 inches (Double Size)

49% OFF
4.328872
₹6,769 ₹13,199
Shop Now

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (75X72X6)

48% OFF
48451
₹11,729 ₹22,699
Shop Now

Wakefit ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress - 10 Years Warranty, Double Bed, Natural Latex, 10-Inch, Queen Size (78x60x10 Inches), Firm, 7-Zone

46% OFF
4.25264
₹18,574 ₹34,399
Shop Now

Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress | High Density (HR) Foam | Memory Foam | Medium Firm | Back & Spine Support | King Size Mattress | 78x72x6 | 10 Yrs Warranty

33% OFF
3.8476
₹11,099 ₹16,484
Shop Now

duroflex Livein Orthopedic - Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed Mattress, Roll Pack, 8 Inch King Size Medium Firm Bed Mattress with Superior Comfort & Anti Microbial Fabric (78X70X8)

47% OFF
48451
₹12,549 ₹23,899
Shop Now

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 78x66x6

39% OFF
4.35069
₹18,290 ₹29,990
Shop Now

wakeup INDIA | Imperious Mattress | Spine Align Orthopedic Memory Foam | 10 Year Warranty | Double Size 72x48x6 Inch Mattress | Medium Firm

45% OFF
4.43990
₹7,189 ₹13,030
Shop Now

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | King Size Mattress | 78X72X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty| Anti Microbial

40% OFF
3.81421
₹11,699 ₹19,650
Shop Now

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x6_7 Pressure Zone Foam)

18% OFF
4.441804
₹8,638 ₹10,491
Shop Now

duroflex Back Magic - Doctor Recommended |5 Zone Dual Density Orthopedic Support Layer |6 Inch King Size | High Density Coir Mattress for Firm Back Support, (78X72X6 Inch, Blue)

13% OFF
4.21936
₹26,940 ₹30,965
Shop Now

Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025!

As you can see, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is an excellent opportunity to invest in your sleep health with high-quality orthopaedic mattresses available at astonishing discounts. Each of these options promises to bring you comfort, support, and longevity, thereby enhancing your overall well-being.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals — upgrade your sleep experience today by shopping during the Amazon Sale 2025 and treat yourself to restful nights and rejuvenated mornings!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we strive for accuracy and balance by providing our readers with curated options. Prices and availability may vary; therefore, we recommend exercising discretion and consulting with an expert’s opinion before making a purchase. If you buy something using the links provided, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs

When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starting?

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on July 12 and ends on July 14. Exclusive to Prime members, it offers 48 hours of blockbuster deals across all major categories.

How much discount can I expect during the Prime Day Sale?

You can enjoy up to 70% off on top categories like fitness gear, beauty, supplements and more during Amazon Sale 2025. Some flash deals offer even deeper discounts.

Which brands will be on discount during the Amazon Sale?

Prime Day Sale 2025 features top brands like HealthKart, Carbamide Forte, Lifelong, AmazonBasics, Carbamide Forte, and more across all categories, from beauty to home gym equipment.

Are there any additional offers like bank discounts or free delivery?

Yes! Get a 10% instant discount with ICICI and SBI cards. Plus, enjoy free delivery on your first order, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI across many deals during the Amazon Sale (July 2025).

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

