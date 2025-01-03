Seborrheic dermatitis: The itchy, flaky skin condition you should know about

Chat with
Has your skin ever felt a little more irritable than usual? If you ever had itchy, red or flaky patches that look suspiciously like dandruff—there’s a chance you might be dealing with seborrheic dermatitis. This is a skin condition that is more common that you think. According to a 2024 analysis by National Institutes of Health, seborrheic dermatitis is a prevalent chronic inflammatory skin disease that can affect anyone but is more common in adults. It affects approximately 4.38 percent of the population every year. Here’s what you need to know about this skin condition.
It is a type of skin condition that mainly affects oily areas like the scalp, face, or chest. This particular type of skin condition causes allergic reactions like redness, scaly patches, and flakes that look similar to dandruff. This skin condition is not contagious. It is also known as dandruff, seborrheic eczema and seborrheic psoriasis.
People with this skin condition may feel embarrassed or uncomfortable due to the visible appearance of their skin. This condition tends to flare up and then subside. People with oily skin or weaker immune systems are more susceptible to suffer from this skin condition.
One may experience a range of symptoms that could indicate seborrheic dermatitis. This can include symptoms like visible red patches on the skin, greasy or flaky scales that look like dandruff, severe itchiness, crusty patches, and mild swelling. It’s more likely to affect areas like the face, eyebrows, behind the ears, or even the chest. The flare-up can sustain for a few days or weeks in some cases. Seborrheic dermatitis in babies is also known as cradle cap where the patches appear yellow. Symptoms associated with this skin condition may stay persistent for days, weeks, or even months in some people.
The exact cause of this condition is not fully known yet. It is believed that various factors are linked to its occurrence.
Treatment options for this skin condition may differ from person to person depending on factors. The main focus of these treatments is to manage the symptoms experienced as it is quite impossible to fully cure this condition.
If you notice any signs and symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis, consult your doctor immediately to avoid complications.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care