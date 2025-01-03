Seborrheic dermatitis: The itchy, flaky skin condition you should know about

EXPERT SPEAK

Itchy, red, and flaky skin might be more than just dryness—it could be seborrheic dermatitis! Know all about it.

Has your skin ever felt a little more irritable than usual? If you ever had itchy, red or flaky patches that look suspiciously like dandruff—there’s a chance you might be dealing with seborrheic dermatitis. This is a skin condition that is more common that you think. According to a 2024 analysis by National Institutes of Health, seborrheic dermatitis is a prevalent chronic inflammatory skin disease that can affect anyone but is more common in adults. It affects approximately 4.38 percent of the population every year. Here’s what you need to know about this skin condition.

What is seborrheic dermatitis?

It is a type of skin condition that mainly affects oily areas like the scalp, face, or chest. This particular type of skin condition causes allergic reactions like redness, scaly patches, and flakes that look similar to dandruff. This skin condition is not contagious. It is also known as dandruff, seborrheic eczema and seborrheic psoriasis.

People with this skin condition may feel embarrassed or uncomfortable due to the visible appearance of their skin. This condition tends to flare up and then subside. People with oily skin or weaker immune systems are more susceptible to suffer from this skin condition.

What are the symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis?

One may experience a range of symptoms that could indicate seborrheic dermatitis. This can include symptoms like visible red patches on the skin, greasy or flaky scales that look like dandruff, severe itchiness, crusty patches, and mild swelling. It’s more likely to affect areas like the face, eyebrows, behind the ears, or even the chest. The flare-up can sustain for a few days or weeks in some cases. Seborrheic dermatitis in babies is also known as cradle cap where the patches appear yellow. Symptoms associated with this skin condition may stay persistent for days, weeks, or even months in some people.

What causes seborrheic dermatitis?

The exact cause of this condition is not fully known yet. It is believed that various factors are linked to its occurrence.

A yeast called Malassezia can contribute to it in many ways. This particular type of yeast thrives more on oily skin.

Genetic predisposition

Hormonal imbalance

Weakened immune system

Extreme cold

Dry weather

Excessive stress

Not taking care of your skin

Parkinson’s disease

Depression

HIV or human immunodeficiency virus

What are the treatment options for seborrheic dermatitis?

Treatment options for this skin condition may differ from person to person depending on factors. The main focus of these treatments is to manage the symptoms experienced as it is quite impossible to fully cure this condition.

Doctors may suggest some over-the-counter shampoos or creams for people with mild symptoms of the condition.

Creams or shampoos with ingredients like zinc, salicylic acid, selenium sulfide, or ketoconazole can help you get rid of dandruff and yeast.

Stronger antifungal creams or medicated shampoos are prescribed by the doctor if the condition is severe. These can help reduce inflammation providing relief.

Apply moisturizers regularly to help keep your skin hydrated and soft while preventing skin dryness.

Maintaining proper skin hygiene is necessary if you have seborrheic dermatitis. If the symptoms do not subside, your doctor may recommend some oral medications or light therapy.

If you notice any signs and symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis, consult your doctor immediately to avoid complications.