Air pollution: Why early morning and late evening are the worst times for outdoor walking

A pulmonologist explains why walking outdoors in poor air quality and high pollution is especially dangerous during early mornings and late evenings.

Do you enjoy walking? Whether you like to walk fast for fitness or take a leisurely stroll, it is important to pay attention to when you walk, especially during pollution season. Typically, you can walk whenever it fits into your schedule, whether that’s in the morning before work or in the evening when your mornings are busy. However, during times of high pollution, the air can become unhealthy for walking outdoors.

Dr Piyush Goel, Pulmonologist at Medanta Hospital, tells Health Shots that the harmful effects of pollution can outweigh the benefits of walking. During times of high pollution, walking, which is usually a healthy habit, can actually harm your health. The doctor said that walking in these conditions becomes counterproductive.

Why is pollution a growing concern?

Major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata struggle with poor air quality that often looks like a thick haze. Many air monitoring reports confirm this. Data published in Science of the Total Environment shows that levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide rise during early morning and late evening. “This happens because as more people travel to and from work, the number of vehicles and pedestrians increases, causing a sharp rise in pollution,” Dr Goel explains.

What is air inversion?

Understanding how this phenomenon works can help you make better health choices. At night, a weather phenomenon called a temperature inversion occurs, in which cooler air settles near the ground while warmer air remains above. This creates a barrier that traps pollution close to where we breathe. The air stays still, especially before sunrise, when it starts to mix again.

Pollutants are most concentrated during the early morning hours, which align with many people’s schedules. “As day turns to night and night to day, activities like commuting and industrial work worsen the air quality,” says Dr Goel. This situation is not just about how local weather affects our air. It is also about how our daily activities add to the smog around us.

What does PM 2.5 do to your lungs?

What happens when we put on our sneakers and head out during high-pollution periods? When we exercise, we breathe more quickly and deeply. “This is good for taking in oxygen, but it also means we inhale more polluted air,” says the pulmonologist. Instead of breathing through our nose, we tend to breathe through our mouth, bypassing some of the body’s natural filters that catch harmful particles.

Tiny PM2.5 particles can enter our lungs and bloodstream, which makes them a serious concern. Research published in Toxicological Research shows that breathing in high levels of pollution can make asthma worse, lower lung function, and lead to heart problems. It isn’t comforting to think that your cherished walks could be harming your body rather than helping it!

What are the lung problems caused by pollution?

Some groups are affected more by pollution than others. Children, the elderly, and people with health issues like asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are particularly at risk. Their lungs can struggle to cope with pollution, leading to coughing, wheezing, and other complications. Even those without health problems can face issues from long-term exposure to air pollution, which can lead to chronic breathing problems or heart disease. This raises an important question: how can we protect ourselves while still enjoying outdoor activities?

How to exercise if you can’t go outside?

We can still enjoy outdoor activities and stay healthy with some flexibility and awareness. Health experts suggest changing our outdoor exercise times. “Instead of going out at dawn or dusk, try exercising in the mid-morning to early afternoon”, says the doctor. During this time, sunlight helps move air, which can disperse pollutants and provide cleaner, fresher air.

If you cannot do outdoor activities during the best hours, there are other ways to keep up your fitness safely. Try walking in parks with lots of trees and plants. “Stay away from crowded streets, and think about lowering the intensity of your workouts”, suggests the expert. Even small changes can lower your exposure to harmful air.

Sometimes, pollution levels are so high that it’s safer to stay indoors. Indoor exercises are beneficial in these situations. You can do yoga, follow a home workout routine, or do cardio. This way, you can meet your fitness goals while also protecting your respiratory health and overall well-being.