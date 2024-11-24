Having breathing issues? Air pollution might be triggering your asthma

Are you suffering from breathing issues lately? There could be a link between air pollution and asthma. Know its impact and how to deal with it.

The air feels thick and heavy the moment you step outside and take a deep breath. While you cannot see what is in the air, your lungs sure can feel it. With the air quality index (AQI) touching 400 in Delhi and places around it, breathing has become a struggle for many. A constant burning, and tightening in your chest, as well as an incessant cough, is what inhaling polluted air feels like. Things seem to have deteriorated to the extent that asthma cases are increasing, as media reports suggest. This may make you wonder, can breathing polluted air actually cause asthma, or does it just make existing symptoms worse? Let us find out the link between air pollution and asthma.

What is asthma?

Asthma is a common lung condition that causes breathing problems. It happens when the airways in the lungs become inflamed and narrowed, making it harder to breathe. People with this respiratory condition may experience symptoms like wheezing (a whistling sound when breathing), shortness of breath, coughing, or chest tightness. These symptoms can be triggered by various factors, such as allergies, air pollution, cold air, or intense exercise. Asthma can affect anyone and can develop at any age, but it is more common during childhood, when the immune system is still developing.

Air pollution and asthma: What is the link?

If you have asthma, you already know how sensitive your lungs can be. But did you know that air pollution can make asthma worse? Airborne irritants like smoke, dust, and car exhaust are some of the most common triggers for asthma symptoms. When the air is polluted, these pollutants can cause your airways to become inflamed and irritated, leading to wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing. Simply put, air pollution and asthma are closely connected, with polluted air making it harder for people with asthma to breathe.

A study published in the journal Lancet sheds light on why this happens. High levels of air pollution, particularly from things like car exhaust, can inflame and irritate the airways, making them tighten and swell. This is exactly what happens during an asthma attack. In addition to inflammation, pollutants can also trigger oxidative stress, which damages lung tissue and can worsen asthma symptoms. When these tiny particles from polluted air enter the lungs, they can tighten the muscles around your airways, making it even harder to get enough air.

For people with asthma, living in areas with high levels of air pollution can have long-term consequences. If not managed properly, frequent exposure to pollution can make asthma attacks more frequent and severe and lead to lasting damage to the lungs. Air pollution and asthma are a risky combination that should not be ignored.

Can air pollution cause people to develop asthma?

Yes, this may surprise you but air pollution does not just make asthma worse—it can also contribute to developing asthma in the first place. A 2020 review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that both indoor and outdoor air pollution can play a role in the development of asthma, especially in people who are genetically susceptible to developing asthma. In other words, if you are already at risk, exposure to polluted air can trigger asthma.

The link between air pollution and asthma is complicated but what is even more concerning is how early exposure to pollution can affect your health. For example, research published in Environmental Health found that pregnant women exposed to traffic-related pollution (known as TRAP) could pass along a higher risk of asthma to their children. Even more troubling, studies show that children who grow up in areas with high levels of air pollution are more likely to develop asthma, and this risk continues into early adulthood. A 2020 study published in the European Respiratory Journal found a clear link between early exposure to polluted air and the development of asthma symptoms that can last a lifetime.

In short, air pollution and asthma are linked in ways that can significantly impact your health—both short-term and long-term.

How can you lower your risk of asthma during air pollution?

Here are 10 tips to reduce your risk of developing or trigging an asthma attack during high levels of pollution:

On days when air pollution is high, stay indoors as much as possible to limit exposure.

Check local air quality reports or apps to stay informed about pollution levels.

Keep windows closed during high pollution days to prevent polluted air from entering your home.

Use air purifiers in your home to filter out harmful particles from the air.

Avoid outdoor exercise or activities, especially in the early morning or late afternoon when pollution is often worse.

Wear an N95 or similar mask if you need to go outside, as it helps filter out pollutants that could worsen air pollution and asthma.

With asthma, you should not be smoking and no one else should be smoking indoors, as it can release chemicals.

Dust and vacuum regularly to reduce allergens that can worsen asthma during polluted days. Plus, limit the use of products that can release pollutants, like candles or strong cleaning chemicals.

Clean your sinuses using a saline rinse to flush out pollutants that might irritate your airways. You may also take steam to clear your airways.

Always carry your inhaler or asthma medication when going out, and follow the advice of your healthcare provider.

With these tips, you may reduce the risk of air pollution impacting your asthma!