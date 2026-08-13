Are we ageing sicker? The rise of multiple chronic diseases in younger adults

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases among younger adults in India, driven by lifestyle choices, and effective prevention strategies.

Chronic illnesses are diseases that usually last for more than a year (12 months). These illnesses do not resolve quickly and have no permanent cure. Hence, they require continuous medical attention, regular medication and regular physical therapy. Almost 60% of the deaths in India are attributable to non- communicable diseases.

As age increases, the burden of chronic diseases also rises. In India, the approximate disease burden in the age group of 45-60 is about 46%. In comparison, for those over 60, the burden rises to 56.5%. Some of the most common chronic conditions we have observed in patients are cardiovascular disease, respiratory ailments, diabetes mellitus, cancer, hypertension, arthritis, different types of neurological disorders like Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Chronic Kidney Disease and Obesity.

Harmful daily habits behind chronic conditions

Certain harmful daily habits like tobacco use, lack of a proper diet and physical activity, and excessive alcohol consumption are some of the most common risk factors behind all of these chronic conditions. Some of the most common symptoms associated with chronic illness include pain, lack of muscle strength, weight loss, fatigue, and mood disorders like anxiety, depression, etc. Besides the financial burden that comes with chronic conditions, brought about by countless doctor visits and medications, it also strains relationships. It takes up a lot of time in an individual’s life, leaving little for social interactions and hobbies.

Life expectancy in India

Since the life expectancy in India is approximately 72-75 years, the incidence of chronic disease has also increased. Obviously, there is a higher incidence of neurological diseases, which require constant patient care. There is a risk of chronic disease in young adults due to a bad lifestyle. This includes more alcohol consumption, fast food intake, lack of activity and a rising incidence of obesity in the younger population.

While India has the world’s largest young population, it is also experiencing rapid population ageing. The current elderly population of approximately 153 million (aged 60 and above) is projected to reach 347 million by 2050, according to a United Nations Population Fund estimate. This demographic transition represents a profound societal transformation with significant implications for the burden of chronic diseases and the healthcare system.

Reducing the burden of chronic diseases requires a strong emphasis on prevention. This can be achieved by empowering communities with knowledge and resources, strengthening health education, ensuring adequate numbers of public health personnel, providing accessible and affordable healthcare services, and expanding social health insurance coverage. Together, these measures can promote early detection, encourage healthier lifestyles, improve access to care, and ultimately reduce the prevalence and impact of chronic diseases.