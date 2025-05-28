Dipika Kakar reveals stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis after initial tumour report

Television actress Dipika Kakar has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. This comes after initial tests, shared by her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, suggested it was a non-cancerous tumour, the size of a tennis ball.

Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Over the past week, her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim had been sharing updates on her health. Initially they informed fans that she had a non-cancerous, tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver. However, more tests were done. On Tuesday, Dipika took to her Instagram handle to share the heartbreaking update that the tumour is, in fact, cancerous. The news has come as a shock to her fans and well-wishers. Dipika Kakar was last seen in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, which she exited due to a shoulder injury.

Television actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. In an emotional note, Dipika opened up about the health scare, detailing the series of events that led to her diagnosis, and expressed her strength to face the difficult journey ahead with courage.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dipika Kakar wrote, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us… walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) … it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!”

Despite the diagnosis, Dipika Kakar shared that she remains hopeful and positive. “I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika,” she added. Her post was captioned, “Keep Me In Your Prayers.”

Initial reports indicated a ‘tennis ball-sized’ tumour

Dipika Kakar was recently hospitalised after experiencing a high fever and severe stomach pain. Following a consultation with a doctor and initial blood tests, she was prescribed antibiotics, which provided temporary relief. However, when the pain returned, her doctor recommended a CT scan. The scan revealed a tumour in the left lobe of her liver, approximately the size of a tennis ball. “It was very shocking for us,” said her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim. Initial reports suggested that the liver tumour was non-cancerous, but the couple awaited one final test to confirm the diagnosis. Surgery was initially planned for last week, but it was postponed until further testing was completed. Unfortunately, the results have now confirmed that the tumour is cancerous, and Dipika has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer.

Along with the update on Instagram, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib also spoke at length about her health on their YouTube channel. In the video, the couple shared a positive development—tests confirmed that the cancer has not spread to any other part of her body, and doctors are confident about a successful surgery. However, the surgery, which was initially scheduled for this week, has been postponed as Dipika is still recovering from the flu. Shoaib also revealed that she’s been experiencing pain due to a gallbladder stone. Despite the challenges, the couple remains hopeful and grateful for the support they have received.

What is liver cancer?

Liver cancer is a serious condition where malignant (cancerous) cells form in the tissues of the liver. The liver, a football-sized organ located in the upper right part of the abdomen, plays a vital role in digestion, metabolism, and detoxification. It produces bile to help digest fats, stores sugar for energy, and filters harmful substances from the blood.

There are two main types of liver cancer, which include primary and secondary. Primary liver cancer starts in the liver itself, while secondary liver cancer begins in another part of the body and spreads to the liver.

Common symptoms of liver cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute, symptoms of liver cancer may include:

A hard lump under the right rib cage

Pain or discomfort in the upper right abdomen

A swollen or bloated abdomen

Pain near the right shoulder blade or back

Jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes)

Easy bruising or bleeding

Fatigue or weakness

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of appetite or feeling full quickly

Unexplained weight loss

Pale or chalky stools and dark urine

Fever

Treatment for liver cancer

Liver cancer treatment depends on the stage and overall health of the patient. Common treatment options include surgery to remove the tumour, or liver transplantation in eligible cases. Other methods like ablation (destroying cancer cells), embolization (blocking blood supply to the tumour), and radiation therapy are used to shrink or control tumours. Chemotherapy and targeted therapies may be recommended to slow cancer growth, especially in advanced stages.