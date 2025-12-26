Is your stomach trying to warn you? 5 alarming signs your abdominal pain isn’t ‘normal’

Watch for these five severe signs that abdominal pain might be a bigger issue, when to see a doctor for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

It’s a typical Friday afternoon: you’re busy with work, family, and a long to-do list, and you notice discomfort in your abdomen; you might think it’s just stress or something you ate, hoping it will go away. If this sounds familiar, many women often feel abdominal pain and don’t take it seriously; however, that dull ache or sharp pain could be critical. Recognising when abdominal pain is more than just “normal” can affect your health.

“Women tend to manage pain silently and prioritise family and responsibilities over their own health,” Dr Pankaj Sharma, Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon from Fortis Hospital, explains to Health Shots. This silence can lead to critical delays in diagnosis and treatment, often resulting in more complex health issues down the line.

How to tell when abdominal pain is severe?

Let’s look more closely at the five signs that indicate abdominal pain needs more attention than usual.

Understanding the overlooked pain

Many women often ignore abdominal discomfort. Several reasons contribute to this:

Misinterpretation of symptoms: Many women mistake gynaecological pain for regular menstrual cramps. This can lead them to underestimate the seriousness of their symptoms.

Everyday pressures: Managing home, work, and personal life can leave little time for self-care, and it's easy to put off addressing abdominal pain.

This mix of social and practical factors leads to a troubling habit of ignoring issues that should not be overlooked.

2. Five conditions to be aware of

Appendicitis: This condition can be particularly tricky for women because its symptoms may feel like menstrual cramps or general stomach pain. However, appendicitis is severe; if the appendix bursts, it can cause severe problems. If you experience increased pain in the lower right abdomen, seek medical attention immediately. Getting treatment early can save your life.

Ovarian cysts: Ovarian cysts can cause bloating and dull pelvic pain, which people often mistake for menstrual cramps. If a cyst gets too large, it can twist, a condition called torsion, which requires urgent surgery. Recognising the signs of torsion can help you decide whether to schedule a regular check-up or seek emergency care.

3. The importance of early detection

With newer diagnostic tools and laparoscopic surgery, it’s now easier to find out the cause of abdominal pain. Dr Sharma says, “Any abdominal pain, sharp, dull, or recurring, should be checked out. Early diagnosis leads to better results and helps avoid complications.” A simple ultrasound or physical exam can detect problems that may worsen if left untreated. It’s important to pay attention to your body; ongoing pain is not just a minor issue in your busy life.

4. When to seek medical help

Knowing when to see a doctor is to reach out to your doctor if you have any of these symptoms:

Persistent or severe pain: If resting doesn’t help the discomfort, you should see a professional.

If resting doesn’t help the discomfort, you should see a professional. Accompanying symptoms: If you have a fever, vomiting, or bloating, especially with abdominal pain, seek medical attention. These symptoms can be severe.

If you have a fever, vomiting, or bloating, especially with abdominal pain, seek medical attention. These symptoms can be severe. Changes in bowel or digestive function: If you notice sudden changes in your bowel movements or digestive health, talk to your doctor.

If you notice sudden changes in your bowel movements or digestive health, talk to your doctor. Post-meal pain: If you experience pain that worsens after eating, it may indicate a condition that requires investigation.

If you experience pain that worsens after eating, it may indicate a condition that requires investigation. Disruptions to daily life: If pain is affecting your daily routine, seek professional help immediately.

Relief may be closer than you think. Waiting it out isn’t always the best choice. “Pay attention to your body,” says Dr Sharma. “Do not ignore abdominal pain. Get help early and don’t wait for an emergency.”