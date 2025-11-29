6 major causes of stroke in young adults, according to a cardiologist

Learn about the 6 leading causes of stroke in young adults, including high blood pressure and autoimmune diseases.

A stroke is a serious medical condition that happens when a blood vessel in the brain gets blocked or bursts. This stops blood from flowing to the brain, which can cause brain cells to die. Strokes are more common in older adults, but people of any age can have a stroke. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 7 strokes occurs in people aged 15 to 49. This means that 10 to 15% of strokes happen in adults aged 18 to 50.

What is the most common cause of stroke in young adults?

Dr Vikash Goyal, a Senior Cardiologist at Paras Hospital in Gurugram, tells Health Shots that awareness about the causes of stroke in young adults is important not only for preventing strokes but also for taking control of your overall health.

1. Uncontrolled hypertension (high blood pressure)

Many people think high blood pressure is only a concern for older adults, but this is not true. High blood pressure is often called the “silent killer” because it usually has no symptoms until severe damage has happened. For young adults, ongoing uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to heart disease in the future. It can also weaken the arteries that supply the brain, which can cause a stroke.

Cardiologist tip: “To control your blood pressure, regularly check it, eat a balanced diet low in salt, and include physical activity in your routine. Also, don’t overlook stress management techniques like mindfulness or yoga, which can help improve your blood pressure,” says the doctor.

2. Undiagnosed heart conditions (atrial fibrillation or hole in the heart)

Undiagnosed heart conditions can pose serious risks. Two examples are atrial fibrillation (AFib) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO). AFib causes blood to pool in the heart, which can create clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke. A PFO is a small hole in the heart that didn’t close properly after birth, allowing clots to bypass the lungs and go directly to the brain.

Cardiologist tip: “To protect yourself, get regular heart check-ups, such as electrocardiograms (ECGs) and echocardiograms. Many young adults skip these tests, thinking they are only for older people. Taking care of your heart early can help spot hidden risks and save lives,” says the expert.

3. Blood clotting disorders (thrombophilia, sickle cell disease)

Imagine your body making blood clots easily. For some people, this happens every day. Conditions like thrombophilia and sickle cell disease can cause the body to form clots quickly. These clots can block blood flow to the brain, leading to strokes, sometimes when you least expect them.

Cardiologist tip: “If you have a family history of early strokes or clotting disorders, it’s important to get screened. Drinking enough water and following your doctor’s advice to prevent clots can lower your risk. Stay alert to any concerning issues in your family’s medical history,” says Dr Goyal.

4. Oral contraceptive use (hormonal influence)

Birth control helps many women plan their lives, but some contraceptives can raise the risk of blood clots. Birth control pills that contain estrogen can especially increase this risk, especially when other factors like being overweight or smoking are involved.

Cardiologist tip: “If you use hormonal contraceptives, talk to your gynaecologist. You can discuss options like low-estrogen or non-hormonal methods if you’re worried about risks. Staying active can also help reduce some of these risks, so it’s important to focus on your overall health and well-being,” shares the expert.

5. Autoimmune or inflammatory diseases (lupus, vasculitis)

It’s not just physical health issues that can increase your risk of having a stroke. Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases like lupus and vasculitis also matter. These diseases can cause inflammation in your blood vessels, increasing the likelihood that they will narrow or form clots. This can block blood flow to the brain and poses a serious risk, even for people who seem otherwise healthy.

Cardiologist tip: “To avoid complications, it is important to follow your treatment plan and attend regular check-ups with your doctors. Pay attention to new symptoms, such as constant headaches, joint pain, or tiredness. Noticing these changes can help you and your healthcare provider decide if more tests are needed,” says the doctor.

6. Post-infectious inflammation (including Covid-19)

In a world still dealing with the effects of Covid-19, we now see an unexpected problem: young adults who had mild infections may still be at risk for strokes. When diseases are severe, they can trigger inflammation, which can activate the body’s clotting process and increase the risk of stroke.

Cardiologist tip: “If you notice unusual neurological symptoms after an infection, talk to a healthcare professional. Staying hydrated and active after an infection helps improve circulation, which can reduce some complications,” says Dr Vikas.

Dr Goyal says that “strokes in young adults are often linked to hidden medical problems, not just lifestyle choices. It’s important to be aware of this. Regular checks for blood pressure, heart rhythm, and clotting issues can significantly reduce the risk of a stroke. Also, managing inflammation can save lives.”